ARCHIVE PHOTO OF THE DAY

Interrupted shave, 1971

By STARS AND STRIPES Published: February 28, 2017

Ken Schultz ©Stars and Stripes
South Vietnam, October, 1971: Spc. 4 Harmon Young didn't even have time to get the shaving cream off his face, much less get dressed, when an early-morning call for mortar support came in at Fire Base Pace. With him is Sgt. 1st Class Cecil Pittman.
 

