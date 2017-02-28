ARCHIVE PHOTO OF THE DAY
Interrupted shave, 1971
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: February 28, 2017
Ken Schultz ©Stars and Stripes
South Vietnam, October, 1971: Spc. 4 Harmon Young didn't even have time to get the shaving cream off his face, much less get dressed, when an early-morning call for mortar support came in at Fire Base Pace. With him is Sgt. 1st Class Cecil Pittman.
