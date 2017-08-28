Quantcast

ARCHIVE PHOTO OF THE DAY

Gen. Alexander Haig, 1974

By STARS AND STRIPES Published: August 28, 2017

Red Grandy ©Stars and Stripes
Stuttgart, Germany, November, 1974: Gen. Alexander M. Haig talks with one of the guests at a ceremony marking his return to active duty as commander-in-chief of the U.S. European Command. Haig had served as chief of staff to Presidents Nixon and Ford; when he left for EUCOM, he was replaced at the White House by Donald Rumsfeld.
   

article continues below 

0

comments Join the conversation and share your voice!  

from around the web

more top news