Future generals, 1967

Gerard Forken ©Stars and Stripes

South Vietnam, February, 1967: Capt. George A. Joulwan of Pottsville, Pa., Battalion Operations Officer of 1st Battalion, 26th Infantry, 1st Infantry Division, shows his commander, Lt. Col. Alexander M. Haig Jr., 34 radios and other material found during a raid on an enemy base camp near the Cambodian border during Operation Junction City. During his service in Vietnam, Joulwan earned two Silver Stars, the Bronze Star, four Air Medals and the Army Commendation Medal; Haig referred to him as "the consummate warrior." Both men went on to become Supreme Allied Commander, Europe, among other accomplishments; Haig also served as Secretary of State, and Gen. Joulwan led the Southern Command during the ouster of Manuel Noriega from Panama.

