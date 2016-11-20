Ann-Margret in Vietnam, 1966

Jack Baird ©Stars and Stripes

Chu Lai, Vietnam, March, 1966: Ann-Margret, a regular on celebrity tours of U.S. overseas bases in the 1960s, has clearly captured the attention of her audience. Earlier in the day, she and her musicians (guitarist Johnny Rivers, bassist Chuck Day and drummer Mickey Jones) performed at Phu Bai.

RELATED MATERIAL:

More photos of Ann-Margret's shows at Phu Bai and Chu Lai.

