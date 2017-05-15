Yokota civilian was drinking before car crash, Japanese officials say

YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan — A Yokota civilian was under the influence of alcohol before the car he was driving crashed into another vehicle, injuring its occupant, Japanese officials said Monday.

A man in his 20s was taken to the hospital after the accident, which happened around 6 p.m. on May 7, a North Kanto Defense Bureau spokesman said. The man sustained minor injuries to his neck, he said.

The driver was identified only as a base worker in his 40s, the spokesman said.

The base worker had not been arrested as of Monday and was being questioned voluntarily by police, according to a Kyodo News report.

Japanese broadcaster NHK reported that the driver ran through a red light before crashing into another vehicle.

Japanese defense officials made a complaint to the base urging preventive measures, the spokesman said.

A liaison committee comprising representatives of local governments near Yokota also filed a complaint with the base on Thursday.

“We regret that the accident could have led to a serious accident since … alcohol was involved,” said Asako Suyama of the metropolitan government’s U.S. Military Facilities Relations Division. “It causes concern among the residents,” she said.

Air Force officials did not immediately respond to requests for information about the accident.

