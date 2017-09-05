Yokosuka-based sailor accused of punching local man in face
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: September 5, 2017
TOKYO, Japan — A sailor assigned to Yokosuka Naval Base was arrested Sunday on suspicion of causing bodily injury after an incident at a local beach, Japanese police said.
Petty Officer 2nd Class Kade Robert Cossey, 20, was taken into custody at 8:27 p.m. after allegedly punching a 33-year-old Japanese man in the face during an argument at Zushi Beach, a police official said.
Cossey was visiting the beach with friends when he started arguing with another customer at a beach-side hut, the official said. When the owner of the establishment intervened, the sailor punched the man, breaking his nose.
The case was due to go to a local prosecutor on Tuesday.
Sean Kelly, a public affairs officer at Yokosuka, confirmed Cossey’s arrest in an email to Stars and Stripes, and said the Navy is cooperating with Japanese authorities and will provide further details as they become available.
