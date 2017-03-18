With ‘Devonian,’ Naples student advances to national spelling bee

Ryan Rayos reacts after winning the 35th annual European PTA Spelling Bee in the 19th round by correctly spelling "Devonian" at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, on Saturday, March 18, 2017. Rayos also won in 2015 and will go on to Washington to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany — Elementary and middle school students from Department of Defense Education Activity Schools participated in the 35th annual European PTA Spelling Bee on Saturday.

Thirty-one students, all from different schools across Europe, met at Ramstein Elementary School in Germany to test their spelling skills against each other. They vied for a shot to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington in May. The bee was open to third- through eighth-graders and one motivated second-grader.

After 19 rounds in nearly three hours, Ryan Rayos, of Naples Middle School, earned his second European PTA Spelling Bee win by correctly spelling “Devonian.” Rayos will travel to Washington in May to represent DODEA at the national spelling bee. His first win was in 2015.

Ella Scheurermann, from Netzaberg Middle School and last year’s winner, took second place. Spangdhalem Middle School’s Zoe Ayala and Patch Middle School’s Joshua Eddy shared third place.