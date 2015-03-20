Wall dedicated to veterans at Naples Flag Day celebration

NAPLES, Fla. (Tribune News Service) — Carl Carrano began to cry as he saw Marines fold up the American flag. He was sitting in a wheelchair in the dining hall at Memory Care of Naples.

Belva Wilder, Navy. David Combs, Army. Spencer Nunley, Army.

Carrano, 63, listened as the veterans around him were thanked for their service. Then it was his turn.

“Thank you,” said Henry Braga, a chaplain with Avow Hospice. Braga snapped a salute.

And Carrano, proudly staring ahead, did the same.

“The flag is what I served for, what I fought for. It makes me cry,” Carrano said after the celebration, in a side room of the dining hall, recalling tours of duty in Germany, Panama and Egypt. “When the 'Star-Spangled Banner' goes, I cry, salute, and I cry. Defending my country means the world to me.”

Veterans living at Memory Care of Naples, a care center community at 2626 Goodlette-Frank Road, were honored Wednesday morning for their service in the military as part of a Flag Day celebration.

The care center dedicated a wall to veterans, and the Marine Corps League of Naples presented the community with an American flag, which was eventually placed in a glass case on the wall. The celebration lasted about 30 minutes.

The main goal of the event was to give veterans special recognition, said Richard Alvarez, the executive director of Memory Care of Naples. It’s an honor to serve them, he said, and it was great to have the event scheduled on Flag Day.

Flag Day has been celebrated every June 14 since about 1937, when Pennsylvania established it as a state holiday. Flag Day marks the adoption of the American flag by the Continental Congress in 1777. Although observed nationwide, it is not a federal holiday.

For Alvarez, 39, the celebration Wednesday was personal: His wife and mother-in-law are Army veterans, and his stepson is a Marine.

“I’ve been a nurse for 14 years. I’ve been in the industry for 22, and veterans make up pretty much everything I stand for,” Alvarez said. “I know what (veterans) go through and their struggles. The least we can do is honor them.”

There are 13 veterans living at Memory Care of Naples. Nine of them were honored Wednesday, with some unable to make it to the event. One veteran from a separate care center was also honored.

Veterans received American flag pins and were thanked for their service. Almost every veteran recognized had seen combat: Vietnam, Korea, Iraq.

Back in his room at the center, Carrano pointed at medals and combat service identification badges he had received in the Army. The Old Ironsides 1st Armored Division badge was one among many others.

He had served for about 25 years and was medically discharged due to non-Hodgkin lymphoma. He left the Army as a colonel.

“(This) means the world to me,” he said before leaving the event. “They respect veterans.”

About 40 people attended the celebration. The honored veterans sat in chairs at the front of the dining hall, while some in the crowd waved small American flags in the air. "Amazing Grace" echoed out from a nearby piano.

We wanted to recognize all the veterans at this facility, said Braga, the chaplain from Avow Hospice, which helped coordinate the event with Memory Care of Naples.

Cecil V. Nance, a former lieutenant colonel in the Army, attended the celebration. Nance, 57, whose mother-in-law visits the care center, agreed that it was an important event.

“These heroes are the reasons why we have ... freedoms today,” said Nance, of Naples. Sitting down with veterans and talking with them, letting them tell their stories, it means so much, he said.

After Carrano received his pin, the names continued. Salutes were snapped. Applause rang out around the room.

Carl Stroberg, Marine Corps. Jack Avedisian, Navy. Edward Borak, Navy. …

