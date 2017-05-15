VIDEO: USS America trains to defend against unmanned attack boats

The Navy recently tested its newest and largest amphibious-assault ship’s ability to defend against small, unmanned attack boats.

More than 1,800 sailors and 2,600 Marines assigned to the USS America Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit exercised last week off the coast of Southern California in preparation for a deployment later this year.

The group includes the amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor and the amphibious transport dock USS San Diego.

The 45,000-ton America is capable of carrying F-35B Lighting II fighters, V-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft and various other helicopters.

