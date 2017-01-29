USS Cole helps out Iranian vessel stranded in Gulf of Oman

Two rigid-hull inflatable boats from the guided-missile destroyer USS Cole approach an Iranian-flagged dhow that ran out of fuel in the Gulf of Oman, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.

The USS Cole assisted an Iranian-flagged vessel after it ran out of gas late last week in the Gulf of Oman.

The Norfolk-based guided-missile destroyer supplied 17 gallons of diesel fuel on Friday to the distressed 75-foot dhow, a Navy statement said.

“We have an important role and responsibility to aid our fellow mariners in distress,” Cmdr. David Wroe, the Cole’s commander, said in the statement. “It was a pleasure to use our training to support the sailors with something even as little as a few cans of fuel.”

The Cole, which is supporting the 5th Fleet in the region, was bombed by al-Qaida in October 2000. Seventeen crewmembers were killed and 39 were injured in the incident.

