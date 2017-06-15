USFK commander to celebrate Army’s 242nd birthday with soldiers in Japan

CAMP ZAMA, Japan — The commander of U.S. Forces Korea is heading to Japan to help celebrate the Army’s 242nd birthday.

Gen. Vincent Brooks will address troops at a birthday ball on Friday Camp Zama, headquarters of U.S. Army Japan and I Corps (forward), said Kevin Krejcarek, an Army spokesman.

Wednesday marked 242 years since the Continental Army was formed to fight for American independence. Camp Zama has been hosting a range of activities this week to mark the milestone.

At the dining facility on Wednesday, soldiers sank their teeth into a “surf and turf” lunch with steak, spare ribs, lobster, shrimp and other foods, capped off with a sumptuous birthday cake. After lunch, they cheered their units on during a softball tournament.

Other events at Zama this week include a 10-mile race, swimming competitions and tournaments ranging from golf to Army Combatives, the service’s hand-to-hand combat style.

