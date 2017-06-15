USFK commander to celebrate Army’s 242nd birthday with soldiers in Japan
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: June 15, 2017
CAMP ZAMA, Japan — The commander of U.S. Forces Korea is heading to Japan to help celebrate the Army’s 242nd birthday.
Gen. Vincent Brooks will address troops at a birthday ball on Friday Camp Zama, headquarters of U.S. Army Japan and I Corps (forward), said Kevin Krejcarek, an Army spokesman.
Wednesday marked 242 years since the Continental Army was formed to fight for American independence. Camp Zama has been hosting a range of activities this week to mark the milestone.
At the dining facility on Wednesday, soldiers sank their teeth into a “surf and turf” lunch with steak, spare ribs, lobster, shrimp and other foods, capped off with a sumptuous birthday cake. After lunch, they cheered their units on during a softball tournament.
Other events at Zama this week include a 10-mile race, swimming competitions and tournaments ranging from golf to Army Combatives, the service’s hand-to-hand combat style.
The Camp Zama Dining Facility served two cakes for the Army's 242nd birthday, Wednesday, June 14, 2017.
LEON COOK/STARS AND STRIPES
