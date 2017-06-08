US fighter jet makes precautionary landing at Japanese air base

A Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornet from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, takes off from Kadena Air Base on Okinawa during air-combat training, Jan. 19, 2017.

YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan – A Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornet made a precautionary landing this week at a Japanese air base, U.S. and Japanese officials said.

The fighter jet, accompanied by two Hornets from the 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, landed at Matsushima Airfield, a Japan Air Self-Defense Force base in Miyagi Prefecture, about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Marine 1st Lt. Karoline Foote, a wing spokeswoman, said in an email Thursday.

“After receiving a cockpit warning indication, the pilot acted in accordance with standard operating procedures to land the aircraft,” she said.

There were no injuries or property damage, Foote said.

The jets were returning to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni from Alaska when one of them ran into engine trouble, said an official from Japan’s Defense Ministry.

Two of the Hornets returned to Iwakuni on Wednesday. The jet with engine trouble remained at Matsushima and was being checked by American mechanics, the official said.

