US Army Africa soldier who was found dead in Vicenza is identified
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: May 8, 2017
VICENZA, Italy — A soldier found dead Friday after going missing four days earlier was identified on Monday as Capt. Daniel Doyle.
Doyle’s body was discovered Friday in an industrial area in west Vicenza after he was reported missing when he did not show up for work.
A National Guardsman from Sarasota, Fla., he was two months into a six-month assignment with U.S. Army Africa’s operations section.
Doyle, 32, joined the National Guard in 2005, USARAF said. He was a 2007 graduate of the University of Alabama.
The cause of death is under investigation by Italian authorities and the U.S. military.
