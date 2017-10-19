Unexploded WWII-era bomb safely removed near US Army base in Germany
By STARS AND STRIPES | STARS AND STRIPES Published: October 19, 2017
GRAFENWOEHR, Germany — German authorities removed an unexploded, World War II-era bomb from a construction site for a new school at the U.S. Army’s Grafenwoehr Training Area on Wednesday night.
The 1,000-pound bomb likely never exploded because it had a damaged fuse, said Dirk Kellar, safety director at the Joint Multinational Training Command.
German and U.S. military police evacuated a few hundred people living nearby after three workers discovered the bomb near the base Wednesday afternoon.
The bomb led Army officials to close Gate 3 and forced the closure of a portion of the B299 road, causing traffic delays.
Families living in the nearby mixed German and American community were taken to the local town hall until the bomb was disposed. The evacuees returned to their homes later that night, said Nathan Van Schaik, an Army spokesman.
After German officials defused the bomb, U.S. soldiers took it to Range 117 on base and blew it up Wednesday night, Van Schaik said.
<related>
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Special Tactics airman awarded Air Force Cross for gallantry in Afghanistan raid
Despite 2017 spike, experts say military mishaps have been declining
Air National Guard colonel convicted of soliciting sex from child
Plan to replace 'Choice' also will modernize VA health system
US, allies grapple with countering Russia’s cyberoffensive
Soldiers like new ‘pinks and greens’ but aren’t happy about growing wardrobe