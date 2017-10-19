Unexploded WWII-era bomb safely removed near US Army base in Germany

A WWII-era, unexploded bomb is revealed at a construction site for a new school near the U.S. Army's Grafenwoehr Training Area on Wednesday. German authorities defused the bomb and U.S. soldiers later detonated the 1,000-pound bomb.

GRAFENWOEHR, Germany — German authorities removed an unexploded, World War II-era bomb from a construction site for a new school at the U.S. Army’s Grafenwoehr Training Area on Wednesday night.

The 1,000-pound bomb likely never exploded because it had a damaged fuse, said Dirk Kellar, safety director at the Joint Multinational Training Command.

German and U.S. military police evacuated a few hundred people living nearby after three workers discovered the bomb near the base Wednesday afternoon.

The bomb led Army officials to close Gate 3 and forced the closure of a portion of the B299 road, causing traffic delays.

Families living in the nearby mixed German and American community were taken to the local town hall until the bomb was disposed. The evacuees returned to their homes later that night, said Nathan Van Schaik, an Army spokesman.

After German officials defused the bomb, U.S. soldiers took it to Range 117 on base and blew it up Wednesday night, Van Schaik said.

