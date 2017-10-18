Unexploded WWII bomb forces closures, evacuation near Grafenwoehr

U.S. Army military police and local German Polizei block traffic near where authorities found unexploded ordinance originating from World War II, near Gate 3 of the Army's Grafenwoehr Training Area, in Germany on Wednesday., Oct. 18, 2017.

Discovery of an unexploded WWII-era bomb closed a base gate and parts of a major road near a U.S. Army base in Grafenwoehr, Germany on Wednesday.

Workers found a suspicious item Wednesday afternoon at a construction site on Neue Amberger Strasse in Grafenwoehr outside the Tower Barracks, Oberpfalz police and Army officials said.

Gate 3 was closed Wednesday afternoon, while Gate 1 and Gate 6 remained open, base officials said. Portions of the B299 road were also closed in both directions. Officials said they were in the process of evacuating between 250-500 people living near the affected area.

It remained unclear late Wednesday how long the closures and evacuation order would last, but officials warned of traffic delays in the area.

