Unexploded WWII bomb forces closures, evacuation near Grafenwoehr
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: October 18, 2017
Discovery of an unexploded WWII-era bomb closed a base gate and parts of a major road near a U.S. Army base in Grafenwoehr, Germany on Wednesday.
Workers found a suspicious item Wednesday afternoon at a construction site on Neue Amberger Strasse in Grafenwoehr outside the Tower Barracks, Oberpfalz police and Army officials said.
Gate 3 was closed Wednesday afternoon, while Gate 1 and Gate 6 remained open, base officials said. Portions of the B299 road were also closed in both directions. Officials said they were in the process of evacuating between 250-500 people living near the affected area.
It remained unclear late Wednesday how long the closures and evacuation order would last, but officials warned of traffic delays in the area.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
USS Lake Champlain captain, crew members were disciplined for May collision
Training on vet suicides set at Nevada prisons
US, allies practice shooting down ballistic missiles amid global tensions
Al-Qaida set to gain as Islamic State disintegrates
Families of the fallen, and their presidents
Fallen Sgt. La David Johnson, caught in Trump call controversy, was 'a family-oriented soldier'