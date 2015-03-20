Trump to host Chinese president for Mar-a-Lago visit, report says

Mar-a-Lago has been serving in the role once reserved for Camp David as a getaway location for presidents.

PALM BEACH, Fla. (Tribune News Service) — President Donald Trump is planning a two-day meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, according to Axios.

The news outlet cited "officials familiar with the planning" as saying no golf is planned on the trip, which tentatively is set for April 6-7.

It could be an indication of things to come as the Trump presidency moves forward, with Mar-a-Lago serving in the role once reserved for Camp David, a presidential retreat in the mountains of Maryland where for decades presidents and cabinet members have hosted foreign dignitaries for high-level discussions.

Trump has yet to visit Camp David, instead opting for the familiar surroundings of his part-time Palm Beach home, where he has spent four of his eight weekends in office.

On one of those trips, the president hosted Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife, Akie Abe. The couple arrived aboard Air Force One on Friday, Feb. 10 with the president and first lady and stayed through the morning of Sunday, Feb. 12. That Saturday, Trump and Abe played golf at the president's Jupiter golf course, while the first ladies toured the Morikami Japanese Museum and Gardens in suburban Delray Beach.

©2017 The Palm Beach Post (West Palm Beach, Fla.)

Visit The Palm Beach Post (West Palm Beach, Fla.) at www.palmbeachpost.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

