The latest on airline boarding procedures
By GEORGE HOBICA | Tribune News Service | Published: November 20, 2017
Airlines continually tweak the order in which they board passengers. They’ve tried everything from a “free for all” to window seats and back of plane first, to random boarding. One airline has even tried boarding passengers without carry-on bags first, which makes sense since pausing to find overhead bin space jams up the boarding of everyone behind. Jetblue recently changed its boarding procedure, so it’s a good time to take a look at how the different U.S.-based airlines are getting bums in seats.
Why is this an issue? Overhead bin space. If you’re the last to board, then the chances increase that cabin crew will make you gate-check your carry-on bag if the bins are filled by those who boarded ahead of you.
Alaska
Pre-boarding: Military, special needs, families with young children
First group: First class
Second group: Mileage Plan elites, anyone purchasing premium class seating
Third group: Passengers sitting behind exit rows
Fourth group: Everyone else
American
Pre-boarding: Concierge key members. Families with small children may pre-board upon request; see gate agent
First group: First class; Active duty U.S. military with military I.D.; Business Class on a 2-class international aircraft
Second group: Executive Platinum; oneworld Emerald; Business Class on a 3-class aircraft
Third group: Platinum Pro; Platinum; oneworld Sapphire
Fourth group: Gold; oneworld Ruby; Alaska Airlines MVP members; AirPass; Premium Economy; Citi AAdvantage Executive card members; customers who bought Priority boarding
Fifth group: Main Cabin Extra; Eligible AAdvantage credit cardmembers; eligible corporate travelers
Sixth group: Main cabin
Seventh group: Main cabin
Eighth group: Main cabin
Ninth group: Premium economy
Delta
Pre-boarding: Customers needing assistance or additional time to board, including families with car seats or strollers
First group: Delta One customers; First Class customers; Diamond Medallion Members
Second group: Platinum Medallion Members; Gold Medallion Members; Delta Comfort customers; Flying Blue Platinum and Gold members; Virgin Atlantic Flying Club Gold members; Virgin Australia Platinum and Gold members; GOL Smiles Diamond members; SkyTeam Elite Plus members
Third group: Silver Medallion Members; Delta Corporate Travelers; Priority Boarding Trip Extra customers; Gold, Platinum and Reserve Delta SkyMiles Credit Card Members; Flying Blue Silver members; Virgin Australia Velocity Silver members; GOL Smiles Gold members; Sky Team Elite; Crossover Rewards SPG Platinum members
Fourth group: Main cabin
Fifth group: Basic Economy Passengers (E); main cabin passengers booked in T, X and V fares
Frontier
Pre-boarding: Those needing special services, families with young children
First group: Passengers purchasing a carry-on bag fee; “The Works” passengers; elite frequent fliers
Second group: everyone else
jetBlue
Pre-boarding: Passengers with disabilities
First group: Mosaic frequent fliers; Mint (first class)
Second group: Passengers buying “even more space” seats
Third group: Active military and passengers with children in car seats or strollers
Fourth group: JetBlue calls the next group “C”. Although logic would suggest that these passengers are seated at the back of the plane in window seats, a jetBlue spokesperson says that, “The exact group is determined upon check-in and takes a number of factors into consideration.” Anecdotally, passengers have said that window seats are boarded first.
Fifth group: Group D (jetBlue doesn’t specify exactly which passengers are assigned to this group.)
Sixth group: Group E (jetBlue doesn’t specify exactly which passengers are assigned to this group.)
Southwest
Pre-boarding: Customers who have a specific seating need to accommodate their disability or need assistance in boarding the aircraft or stowing an assistive device. Customers who are traveling with assistance and emotional support animals qualify.
First group: Passengers with and “A” group boarding pass and customers on “business select” fares
Second group: Passengers traveling with a child 6 or younger
Third group: Active military
Fourth group: Those with a “B” group boarding pass
Fifth group: Passengers with a “C” group boarding pass
Spirit
Pre-boarding: Unaccompanied minors, passengers needing extra time to board.
First group: Passengers in the “Big Front Seat” section.
Second group: Holders of the Spirit MasterCard; passengers who buy “Shortcut Boarding” for a fee or who have paid for a carry-on bag
Third group: Passengers sitting in rows at the rear of the plane
Fourth group: everyone else
United
Pre-boarding: Unaccompanied minors; customers with disabilities; uniformed members of the U.S. military; families traveling with children age 2 and younger; United Global Services members
First group: Premier 1K; Premier Platinum; Premium cabins: United Polaris first class, United Polaris business class, United First and United Business
Second group: Premier Gold; Star Alliance Gold; Premier Silver; Star Alliance Silver; customers who have purchased Premier Access; United MileagePlus Explorer, Club, Presidential Plus and Awards Cardmembers
Third group: Economy plus
Fourth group: Economy
Fifth group: Basic Economy
