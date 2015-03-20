Disney extends military ticket deal to Department of Defense civilians, contractors

Sleeping Beauty Castle looking down Main Street at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., on June 30, 2017.

(Tribune News Service) — Disney may soon be a little more magical for some Department of Defense civilians and contractors.

Disney has extended its Military Salute Tickets to include Department of Defense civilian and full-time military contractors. The tickets were previously been limited to active duty and retired military personnel only.

The discounts include a four-day "Park Hopper" ticket that allows you to visit multiple Disney parks in one day for $220 or a five-day version for $242. There's also a "Park Hopper Plus" option that allows you to visit other Disney attractions for an additional $40 per ticket.

The five-day ticket must be purchased by Dec. 15; the four-day ticket by Dec. 16. All options must be used by Dec. 19, 2018 and there's a limit of six tickets per eligible buyer.

Military ID required for uniformed personnel; CAC card required for civilians and contractors.

