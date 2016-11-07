Wine festivals in Japan

YAMANASHI NOUVEAU FAIR 2016 (Yamanashi prefecture): Nov. 12 & 13, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m.; enjoy tasting over 60 varieties of wines produced by 37 wineries in Yamanashi prefecture at Kose Sports Park; 1,000 yen (includes a wine glass); 10-minute drive from Kofu Minami I.C. on Chuo Express; 055-233-7306.

COCO FARM & WINERY 2016 HARVEST FESTIVAL (Tochigi prefecture): Nov. 19 & 20, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; enjoy tasting fresh wine and sparkling wine produced by Coco Farm & Winery along with live music performances; 3,000 yen per person; 611 Tajimacho, Ashikaga city, shuttle bus available from Ashikaga Station on Tobu Isesaki Line or JR Ryomo Line; 0284-42-1807.