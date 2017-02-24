In bloom: 2017 Cherry Blossom Festivals
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: February 24, 2017
As of Feb. 8, the Japan Weather Association forecasts that cherry blossoms will start blooming in Tokyo on March 24.
The following are place to enjoy the bloom.
Japan
JINDAI BOTANICAL GARDEN CAMELLIA & CHERRY BLOSSOM FESTIVAL (Tokyo): March 14-April 9, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., closed Mon. and March 21; camellias bloom starting in mid-March and 750 cherry blossom trees bloom late March or the first week of April; concerts at 11 a.m. & 2 p.m. March 26 & April 2 at Shibafu Hiroba; 5-31-10 Jindaiji Motomachi, Chofu City, bus from Mitaka Station, JR Chuo Line, or Chofu Station, Keio Line, Jindaiji Shokubutsu Koen Mae bus; 600 yen adults, 400 yen high school students, kids free; 0424-83-2300.
MUSASHINO PARK CHERRY BLOSSOM FESTIVAL (Tokyo): Mid-March to early April; 900 cherry blossom trees in 40 varieties at Musashino Park, 15-minute bus ride from JR Musashi Koganei and get off at Musashi Koen; 042-361-6861.
RIKUGI-EN GARDEN (Tokyo): March 16-April 2; Rikugi-en, a garden built in Edo Period, is famous for the drooping cherry trees, illuminated during the bloom; until April 2, garden is open 9 a.m.-9 p.m., blossoms illuminated after sunset; Subway Nanboku Line, Komagome Station; 300 yen; 03-3941-2222.
TOKYO MIDTOWN BLOSSOM 2017: March 17-April 16; 150 cherry blossom trees are in bloom and can be viewed at an open-air terrace of Tokyo Midtown Garden; night illumination 5-11 p.m.; Roppongi Station on Hibiya Line or three-minute walk from Nogizaka Station on Chiyoda Line; 03-3475-3100.
UENO PARK (SHINOBAZU POND) (Tokyo): March 18-April 9, 5:30-8 p.m.; 1,200 cherry trees, two-minute walk from Ueno Station on Metro Ginza and Hibiya Lines; 03-3828-5644.
SUMIDA RIVER CHERRY BLOSSOM FESTIVAL (Tokyo): March 19- April 9; about 1,000 trees along the Sumida River, illuminated 5-9:30 p.m.; five-minute walk from Asakusa Station on Ginza-Line or seven-minute walk from Honjo Azumabashi Station on Toei Asakusa-Line; 03-5608-6951.
KINUGASA CHERRY BLOSSOM FESTIVAL (Yokosuka): March 23-April 3; 2,000 cherry blossom trees, illuminated 6-8 p.m.; also taiko (Japanese drums) and shakuhachi (bamboo fruit) and other performances 11 a.m. & 2 p.m. weekends at Kinugasa-yama Park, a 25-minute walk from JR Kinugasa Station; 046-853-1611.
TSUKAYAMA PARK CHERRY BLOSSOM FESTIVAL (Yokosuka): March 23-April 9, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; about 1,000 cherry blossom trees on a hill with a view of Yokosuka Port; illuminated dawn-9 p.m.; 25-minute walk from Keikyu Line, Itsumi or Anjinzuka Station; 046-822-2575.
TOSHIMAEN AMUSEMENT PARK (Tokyo): March 24-April 5, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; 500 cherry blossom trees; 500 yen after 3 p.m., 1,600 yen adults, 1,300 yen kids for entry and free ride ticket after 3 p.m.; Seibu Ikebukuro Line, Toshimaen Station; 03-3990-0884.
HAMURA FLOWER AND WATER FESTIVAL (Yokota area): March 24-April 9, 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m.; about 200 cherry blossom trees along the Tama River; festival has food and street performers and trees illuminated 6-8:20 p.m.; JR Ome Line, Hamura Station; 042-555-6211.
ODAWARA CHERRY BLOSSOM FESTIVAL (Kanagawa prefecture): March 25 & 26; about 320 cherry blossom trees at Odawara Castle Park, illuminated 6-9 p.m.; a 10-minute walk from JR Odawara Station; Odawara Tourist Association 0465-33-1521.
SANKEIEN GARDEN (Yokohama): March 25-April 2, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; seasonal flowers and historic buildings in the garden; bloom illuminated from 30 minutes after sunset until 9 p.m., best time to view at 7:30 p.m.; 10-minute bus ride from JR Negishi Line; 500 yen.
FUSSA CHERRY BLOSSOM FESTIVAL (Yokota area): March 25-April 2; 500 cherry blossom trees along the banks of the Tama River, illuminated 5-9 p.m.; 15-minute walk from JR Ushihama Station; 042-551-1511.
SHINJUKU GYOEN (Tokyo): March 25-April 24, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; 144-acre park in Shinjuku, famous viewing spot of 1,100 cherry trees in 65 varieties; 10-minute walk from JR Shinjuku Station; 200 yen; 03-3350-0151; www.env.go.jp/garden/shinjukugyoen/english/index.html.
SHAKUJI RIVERSIDE CHERRY BLOSSOM FESTIVAL (Tokyo): Late March until early April; 1,000 cherry blossom trees along the Shakuji River, five-minute walk from Nakaitabashi Station on Tobu Line; 03-3579-2251.
INOGASHIRA PARK CHERRY BLOSSOMS (Tokyo): Late March until early April; 500 cherry blossom trees around the pond at Inogashira Park, near fancy shopping district of Kichijoji; 10-minute walk from JR Kichijoji Station on Chuo Line; 0422-47-6900.
MOUNT YOSHINO CHERRY BLOSSOM (Nara prefecture): Late March through early April; Mount Yoshino is known as one of the best sites for cherry blossoms in Japan and is a UNESCO World Heritage site, featuring 30,000 cherry blossom trees in 200 varieties; 75-minute ride from Nagoya Station by Kintetsu Super Express or 100-minute ride from Kyoto Station by Kintestu Super Express; www.yoshinoyama-sakura.jp/english.
GONGENDO PARK CHERRY BLOSSOM FESTIVAL (Saitama prefecture): March 26-April 9; known as one of the best sites for cherry blossoms in Japan, it has 1,000 cherry trees along a roughly half-mile-long dike contrasted against field mustard; 30-minute walk from Satte Station on Tobu Nikko-Line or 20-minute drive from Kuki IC on Tohoku Express; parking for 1,000 vehicles nearby; 0480-43-1111 ext. 538.
South Korea
JEJU CHERRY BLOSSOM FESTIVAL (Jeju Islands): March 23-30; Jeju’s King Cherry Tree blossoms can be seen all over Seogwipo’s downtown area and the surrounding Jeju Sports Complex; free; take Bus 500 and get off at New Jeju Rotary from Jeju International Airport, then take Bus 20 and get off at Public Health Center 1; +82-2-1330; festival.jeju.go.kr.
