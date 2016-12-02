Our top picks for the weekend of Dec. 10-11

RaveonSnow

Location: Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Salzburg, Austria

Date: Dec. 8-11

Details: Over 80 top electronic music artists and DJs take over the apres-ski hotspots, pubs and slopes to create the perfect backdrop for skiing or boarding by day and partying by night. Enjoy Open Air sessions at 6500 ft. above sea level, a party at a ski lodge accessible only by lift, or a rave in an underground parking garage.

Admission: Various packages available. A two day stay including RaveOnSnow ticket and hostel lodging starts at 157 euros; weekend tickets go for 95 euros. Tickets can sell out, so booking in advance is wise.

Website:raveonsnow.com/

Christmas at Kew

Location: Victoria Gate entryway, Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, Richmond, Surrey, TW9 3AB, England

Date: 5 p.m.-10 p.m. through Jan 2 (closed Dec. 12-13 and 24-25)

Details: Once darkness has set, visitors embark upon a mile-long path through illuminated gardens. Displays include laser beams dancing on the water, a tunnel of lights, a scented fire garden, and a North Pole village.

Admission: Adults 20 pounds at the door; ages 4-16 pay 12 pounds, those three and under enter free.

Website:kew.org/visit-kew-gardens/whats-on/christmas-at-kew-2016

Ladies Kennel Association General Championship Dog Show

Location: Halls 6 and 17-20, National Exhibition Centre (NEC), North Ave, Marston Green, Birmingham B40 1NT, England

Date: Dec. 10-11

Details: The UK’s largest dog show after Crufts attracts the entry of some 10,500 dogs over its two-day run. New this year is a competition titled “Obreedience” in which breeds of dogs not always known for listening to their master’s voice show how they can break these stereotypes. In addition to shows, over 80 trade stands sell products for both pet and owner.

Admission: 8 pounds adults; 4 pounds ages 14 and under.

Website: thenec.co.uk/whats-on/lka-championship-dog-show/

Habits de Lumiere

Location: Epernay, France

Date: Dec. 9-11

Details: Epernay’s Rue de Champagne is the heart of a festival including concerts and illuminations by night, culinary treats by day, and a classic automobile parade on Dec. 11. There’s also ample opportunity to sample the city’s signature drink, champagne.

Admission: Free

Website:http://habitsdelumiere.epernay.fr/

Fete des Lumieres

Location: Presqu’ile, Vieux Lyon and the site of the Ancient Theatre of Fourviere, Lyon, France

Date: Dec. 8-10

Details: Lyon’s buildings, streets, squares and parks come alive through the magic of over 70 light installations, the projects of talented light artists from around the world. The festival’s origins are tied to a uniquely Lyonnaise tradition in which the city’s residents would place candles in their windows as a tribute to the Virgin Mary on Dec. 8. The event is a regular fixture on lists of the world’s best festivals of light. As France remains vigilant in the face of threats of continued terrorist attacks, the festival has been scaled down somewhat, with the installations appearing in a more concentrated area and screening taking place at the points of entry.

Admission: Free

Website:fetedeslumieres.lyon.fr/en/

Retro Classics Bavaria

Location: Halls 3A, 4, 4A and 5, Nuremberg Trade Fairgrounds, Messezentrum, 90471 Nuremberg, Germany

Date: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 9-11

Details: Classic autos from around the world are on display, along with vendors selling spare parts, representatives of automobile clubs, restorers, auto-related event organizers and other industry experts.

Admission: Adults pay 20 euros at the door; ages five and under enter free; adult entry after 4 p.m. is reduced to eight euros.

Website: retro-classics-bavaria.de

Stuttgart Electronic Music Festival

Location: Landesmesse Stuttgart Fairgrounds, Stuttgart, Germany

Date: 8 p.m. Dec. 10-8 a.m. Dec. 11.

Details: Up for an all-nighter? Dance and party to the sounds of techno, house, hip hop, rap and other sounds sure to get a crowd of thousands moving. The DJs and performers are a mix of known names and local talents. In addition to concerts, enjoy light shows and performance art.

Admission: On-line tickets cost 54.50 euros plus additional service fees. entry is limited to those ages 18 and over.

Website:semf.net

Pferd & Jagd (Horse and Hunt)

Location: Halls 16-17, 19-21 and 24-26, Hannover Exhibition Centre, 30521 Hannover, Germany

Date: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily Dec. 8-11

Details: Those with horse lovers or sportsmen on their gift list can head to Europe's most extensive exhibition for equestrian sports, hunting and angling. Last year’s event attracted around 900 exhibitors and over 90,000 visitors. In addition to checking out a wide variety of gear for all pursuits, visitors can watch hunting demos, see different breeds of gun dogs, try out a laser shooting simulator or visit a blacksmith’s shop. At 7 p.m. Dec. 9 and 10, a show called "Night of the Horses" will dazzle the crowds (separate event ticket necessary; prices begin at 42 euros).

Admission: adults 13.50 euros; ages 6-17 pay 10.50 euros; ages five and under enter free.

Website: pferd-und-jagd-messe.de

Art 3F

Location: Hall 2, Parc des Expositions, 10 Circuit de La Foire Internationale, 1347 Luxembourg-Kirchberg

Date: Dec. 8-11 (6 p.m.-11 p.m. Dec. 8; 4 p.m.-10 p.m. Dec. 9; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 10 and 11.)

Details: The 3F Art Fair debuts in Luxembourg with a striking collection of paintings, sculpture, photos and more representing 80 international galleries. The VIP bar serves up wine in a jazzy ambiance. Live performances and a children’s creativity zone round out the offerings.

Admission: adults 10 euros, accompanied minors enter free.

Website: luxartfair.com

Masters of Lxry

Location: RAI, Europaplein, 1078 GZ Amsterdam, Netherlands

Date: Dec. 9-12 (1 p.m.-10 p.m. Dec. 9, noon-10 p.m. Dec. 10, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Dec. 11 and noon-7 p.m. Dec. 12.

Details: Those living the high life or aspiring to do so can shop for high-end retail products, learn about investment real estate, ogle designer furniture, sip and savor wine and spirits, admire yachts and luxury automobiles, discover the latest in tech and gadgets or try out beauty products.

Admission: 45 euros at the door; 50 euros on business Monday Dec. 12.

Website: http://lxry.nl/masters-of-lxry/

Santa Lucia candlelit processions

Location: throughout Sweden

Date: Dec. 13

Details: One of Sweden’s most atmospheric customs is that of the Lucia procession, in which boys and girls dressed in white, full-length gowns sing songs about bringing light into the darkness. At a young age, any child can be a Lucia, but the competition for this starring role grows steadily fiercer as a youngster grows up. Lucia enters the room with “light in her hair,” a crown of candles, accompanied by her candle-bearing handmaidens. Star boys wear tall paper cones on their heads and carry stars on sticks. The smallest tykes, the brownies, carry small lanterns and bring up the rear. Processions take place in churches in cities and towns throughout the land.

Admission: Free

Website: https://sweden.se/culture-traditions/lucia/

Fete de la Escalade

Location: Geneva, Switzerland

Date: Dec. 9-11

Details: When the Duke of Savoy launched a stealth attack by night on Geneva back in 1602, the town’s citizens put up a brave resistance, a deed the citizens recall with a weekend full of celebration. Highlights on the agenda include a procession in honor of those fallen departing the Old Town and making its way to Saint-Gervais from 6 p.m. Dec. 9 and a historical procession from 5 p.m. Dec. 11, followed by a bonfire in front of St. Peter’s Cathedral.

Admission: Free

Website: geneve.com/en/object/fete-de-l-escalade-529583.manifestation/