Nut market in Vianden Oct. 15

Vianden, a pretty town in northeast Luxembourg overlooked by an imposing castle, is surrounded by forests, the source of the item that’s feted on the second Sunday of October each year.



The Veiner Nessmoort, or Vianden Nut Market, offers an array of products incorporating locally harvested walnuts, from breads to cakes to cheese, served up in a fair-like atmosphere. A specialty associated with the market is the Veiner Nossdroepp, a liqueur made from small green walnuts that is reputed to be an excellent digestive. Local and Luxembourgish dishes are served up on site, while bands provide the musical backdrop.



The market takes place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 15. Entry is free. Vianden is located about one hour’s drive west of Bitburg, Gemany. Several parking areas located outside the town center are served by free shuttles. Learn more at www.visitluxembourg.com/en/place/specialevents/veiner-nessmoort