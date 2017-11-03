Festivals & events, November 2017

Austria

VIENNA: Viennale, Vienna International Film Festival, through Nov. 2.

STRADEN: Jazz Liebe, jazz, blues and world music festival in venues throughout Styria and bordering Slovenia, various dates through Nov. 24.

VIENNA: Wien Modern, contemporary music festival, through Dec. 1.

ZELL AM SEE: WOW Glacier Love, ski season opening party, Nov. 3-5.

VIENNA: Voice Mania, international a cappella festival, Nov. 3-Dec. 3.

LINZ: Wildstyle & Tattoo Messe, tattoo convention, Design Center, Nov. 4-5.

RUST: Timeless Autumn, celebration of the new wine, Nov. 4-5.

VIENNA: Tattoo Convention Vienna, Arcotel Wimberger, Nov. 4-5.

VIENNA: KlezMore Festival, highlights Jewish music, Nov. 4-19.

GRAZ: Ice Challenge, figure skating competition, Nov. 8-12.

VIENNA: International Book Fair, Messe, Nov. 8-12.

INNSBRUCK: Freeride Film Festival, footage shot by skiers and snowboarders, Gartenbaukino, Nov. 9.

VIENNA: Art Week, focuses on contemporary art, Nov. 13-19.

GRAZ: International Adventure and Mountain Film Festival, Nov. 14-19.

SALZBURG: Mountain Film Festival, Nov. 15-26.

VIENNA: Viennese Red Cross Ball, theme is “Vienna meets Italy,” Town Hall, Nov. 17.

VIENNA: Vienna Comic Con, Messe Wien, Nov. 18-19.

VIENNA: Bluebird Festival, songwriters festival, Porgy & Bess Jazz Club, Nov. 23-25.

VIENNA: Craft Bier Fest Wien, beer tasting, Marx Halle, Nov. 24-25.

ISCHGL: Top of the Mountain Opening Concert, Andrea Berg performs, Nov. 25.

OBERTAUERN: Obertauern Beats Festival, celebrates opening of ski season, Nov. 25.

Belgium

BRUSSELS: Halloween Festival, Museum of Fantastic Art, through Nov. 5.

LIEGE: Fall fun fair, through Nov. 11.

SAINT-HUBERT: Saint Hubert Feast, Nov. 3.

FLOREFFE: Wine and Cheese Festival, football grounds, Nov. 3-5.

TOURNAI: Salon Brocante, antiques fair, Expo, Nov. 4-5.

BRUSSELS: International Brussels Tattoo Convention, Tour & Taxis, Nov. 10-12.

BRUSSELS: Public beer brewing session, Cantillon Brewery, Nov. 11.

YPRES: Armistice Remembrance, Nov. 11.

NAMUR: Antica, antiques fair, Namur Expo, Nov. 11-19.

BRUSSELS: Interclassics Brussels, classic auto show, Expo, Nov. 17-19.

BRUSSELS: Cocoon, fair for home interiors and decor, Expo, Nov. 18-26.

HASSELT: Ice Magic, ice sculpture exhibition recreates Antarctica, Nov. 19-Jan. 8.

BRUSSELS: Les Nocturnes du Sablon, culinary festival, Sablon, Nov. 24-27.

LIEGE: Village de Noel, Belgium’s largest Christmas village, Nov. 24-Dec. 30.

BRUSSELS: Winter Wonders, Christmas market and skating rink, Nov. 24-Dec. 31.

BRUSSELS: Wine Beer Rebels, showcases craft and sustainably produced beer and wine, Tour & Taxis Shed 4, Nov. 25-26.

Croatia

BUZET: Festival of Istrian Truffles, Nov. 4-5.

ZAGREB: Zagreb Night Run, Nov. 5.

ZAGREB: Zagreb Film Festival, Nov. 11-19.

Czech Republic

PRAGUE: Strings of Autumn, music festival, various dates through Nov. 9.

PRAGUE: Praga Cantat, choir festival, Nov. 2-5.

PRAGUE: Whisky Life, Bethlehem Chapel, Nov. 3-4.

PRAGUE: Nouvelle Prague, showcase of Czech and overseas bands, Staropramen Brewery, Nov. 3-4.

PRAGUE: Gladiator Games, free-style motocross show, O2 Arena, Nov. 4.

PRAGUE: Prague Dog Expo, Exhibition Centre Letnany, Nov. 4-5.

PRAGUE: Alternativa, festival for progressive music, Nov. 7-11.

PRAGUE: Writers Festival, Nov. 10-15.

PRAGUE: Guitar Across Styles, international acoustic guitar festival, through Nov. 14.

PRAGUE: Antique fair, Novomestska radnice exhibition hall, Nov. 23-26.

PAVLOV: Open wine cellars, Nov. 25.

Denmark

COPENHAGEN: Halloween in TivoliGardens, through Nov. 5.

COUNTRYWIDE: J-Day, launch of the Christmas beer celebrated at bars and cafes, Nov. 3.

HORSENS: Keeping the Blues Alive, blues festival, Nov. 4.

COPENHAGEN: Flea market, Bella Center, Nov. 4-5.

COPENHAGEN: St. Hubertus hunt, Dyrehaven, Nov. 5.

SILKEBORG: Festival of Wonder, showcases puppet, animation and visual theater, Nov. 9-12.

AARHUS: Christmas in the Old Town Museum, dates between Nov. 18 and Dec. 30.

COPENHAGEN: Christmas in Tivoli Gardens, Nov. 18-Dec. 31.

England

LONDON: Spirit of Christmas, Olympia, gifts fair, through Nov. 5.

LONDON: Winter Arts and Antiques Fair, Olympia, through Nov. 5.

LONDON: Regent Street Motor Show, Regent Street Motor Show, free display of latest and classic model cars, Nov. 4.

OTTERY ST. MARY: The Tar Barrels of Ottery St. Mary, flaming tar barrels are carried through the streets, Nov. 4.

COUNTRYWIDE: Guy Fawkes Day,bonfires and community gatherings, Nov. 4-5.

LONDON: Lord Mayor’s Show, parade marks inauguration of city’s Lord Mayor, Nov. 11.

LONDON: MTV European Music Awards, Wembley Stadium, Nov. 12.

LONDON: Taste of London, seasonal restaurant festival, Tobacco Dock, Nov. 16-19.

LONDON: Hyde Park Winter Wonderland, Nov. 17-Jan. 1.

LONDON: London MusicMania, record fair, Olympia, Nov. 18-19.

LONDON: IACF Antiques & Collectors Fair, Alexandra Palace, Nov. 19.

LONDON: Eat and Drink, Christmas food festival, Olympia, Nov. 22-26.

LONDON: Christmas at Kew, trail of lights through Kew Gardens, Nov. 22-Jan. 1.

BIRMINGHAM: Antiques for Everyone, NEC, Nov. 23-26.

BIRMINGHAM: The Birmingham International Tattoo, military music, Arena Birmingham, Nov. 25-26.

BIRMINGHAM: BBC Good Food Show, NEC, Nov. 30-Dec. 3.

Estonia

TALLINN: Restaurant Week, Nov. 1-7.

TALLINN: Black Nights Film Festival, Kesklinna linnaosa, Nov. 17-Dec. 3.

Finland

HELSINKI: Etnosoi, world music festival, various dates between Nov. 1 and 12.

TAMPERE: Tampere Jazz Happening, Nov. 2-5.

HELSINKI: GameXpo, trade fair grounds, Nov. 3-5.

HELSINGFORS: Licorice Festival, Wanha Satama, Nov. 11-12.

HELSINKI: Restaurant Day, Nov. 18.

France

PARIS: Salon du Chocolat, Porte de Versailles, through Nov. 1.

PARIS: Autumn Fair, Paris Expo Porte De Versailles, through Nov. 5.

PARIS: Pitchfork Music Festival, Grande Halle de la Villette, Nov. 2-4.

NICE: French Riviera Marathon, Nov. 5.

PARIS: Paris Photo, Grand Palais, Nov. 9-12.

PARIS: Salon de la Photo, Porte de Versailles, Nov.9-13.

LYON: Salon du Chocolate, Centre de Congres, Nov. 10-12.

MULHOUSE: Art 3F, international contemporary art fair, Parc Expo, Nov. 10-12.

PARIS: Foto Fever, photographic art fair, Carousel de Louvre, Nov. 10-12.

REIMS: Salon des vins des Vignerons Independants, wine degustation, Nov. 10-13.

AMIENS: International Film Festival, Nov. 10-18.

STRASBOURG: Jazzdor, jazz festival, Nov. 10-24.

PARIS: Blues sur Seine, Nov. 10-26.

COUNTRYWIDE: Beaujoulais Nouveau Day, Nov. 16.

PARIS: Courts Devant, international short film festival, MK2 Library, Nov. 16-21.

STRASBOURG: St. Art, contemporary art fair, Parc Expo, Nov. 17-20.

PARIS: Africolor Music Festival, Nov. 17-Dec. 24.

STRASBOURG: Brocante, Parc Expo Hall 5, Nov. 18-19.

PARIS: Festival les inrocks Philips, music festival, Nov. 23-26.

PARIS: Salon du Cheval, equestrian show, Paris Nord Villepinte, Nov. 25-Dec. 3.

Germany

BERLIN: Jazzfest Berlin, Haus der Berliner Festspiele, through Nov. 5.

HAMBURG: Hansaboot, international boat show, Congress Center Hamburg, through Nov. 5.

DARMSTADT/BURG FRANKENSTEIN: Halloween Party, adult events, Nov. 3-4; family day Nov. 5.

ROTHENBURG O.D. TAUBER: Herbstmesse, market and volksfest, through Nov. 5.

TUEBINGEN: French Film Festival, Nov. 1-8.

FRANKFURT: Kreativ Welt, fair for crafting supplies, Messe, Nov. 2-5.

DRESDEN: Jazztage Dresden, jazz festival, Nov. 2-26.

MANNHEIM: Tattoo Circus, Maimarkthalle, Nov. 3-5.

PULSNITZ: Gingerbread market, Nov. 3-5.

HOCHHEIM: Hochheimer Markt, market and volksfest, Nov. 3-7.

HAMBURG: Hamburger DOM, volksfest, Nov. 3-Dec. 3.

BERLIN: Winterwelt, Potsdamer Platz, Nov. 3-Dec. 31.

AUGSBURG: Honky Tonk Festival, live music in pubs across town, Nov. 4.

WUERZBURG: Honky Tonk Festival, live music in pubs across town, Nov. 4.

BERLIN: Berlin Tattoo, Max-Schmeling-Halle, Nov. 4-5.

BAD TOELZ: Leonardifahrt, traditional pilgrimage with horses and carriages, Nov. 6.

LEIPZIG: euro-scene, contemporary dance and theatre festival, Nov. 7-12.

BAYREUTH: Jazzbayreuth, jazz festival, Nov. 9-12.

MANNHEIM AND HEIDELBERG: International Filmfestival Mannheim-Heidelberg, Nov. 9-19.

MUNICH: Forum Vini, international wine and culinary fair, MOC Events Center, Nov. 10-12.

STUTTGART: Antique & Art, Phoenixhalle, Nov. 10-12.

COLOGNE: carnival season begins, festivities at Heumarkt Square, Nov. 11.

WORMS: Wormser Weinmesse, tasting of the region’s wines, Tagungszentrum, Nov. 11-12.

HEIDELBERG: St. Martin's Day parade, begins 5 p.m. on St. Anna Gasse, Nov. 12.

STUTTGART: German Masters, horse show and horseback riding tournament, Nov. 15-19.

HAMBURG: Affordable Art Fair, Messe, Nov. 16-19.

MAINZ: Craft Beer Messe, Halle 45, Nov. 17-18.

WIESBADEN: exground filmfest, festival of short and independent films, Nov. 17-26.

STUTTGART: Kulinart, food fair, Phoenixhalle, Nov. 18-19.

MUNICH: Jewish Culture Days, Nov. 18-26.

BERLIN: International Short Film Festival, Nov. 20-26.

COLOGNE: Cologne Fine Art, art and antiques fair, Messe, Nov. 23-26.

STUTTGART: Kreativ, home crafts fair, trade fairgrounds, Nov. 23-26.

WUERZBURG: Bachtage, Classical music festival, Nov. 23-Dec. 3.

MUNICH: Tollwood Winter Festival, Nov. 23-Dec. 31.

STUTTGART: eat & style, food festival, Messe, Nov. 24-26.

Greece

THESSALONIKI: Thessaloniki International Film Festival, Nov. 2-12.

ATHENS: Athens Authentic Marathon, Nov. 12.

Hungary

SZEGED: Szeged Jazz Days, jazz festival, Nov. 10-11.

BUDAPEST: New Wine and Cheese Festival, Vajdahunyad Castle, Nov. 28-29.

Ireland

WEXFORD: Wexford Festival Opera, through Nov. 5.

WEXFORD: Wexford Fringe Festival, through Nov. 5.

DUBLIN: Dublin Book Festival, Smock Alley Theatre, Nov. 2-9.

GALWAY: TULCA Festival of Visual Art, Nov. 3-19.

GALWAY: Spirit of Voice, musical arts and spoken word, Nov. 6-9.

KILKENNY: Kilkenomics, festival of economics and comedy, Nov. 9-12.

LISTOWEL: Listowel Food Fair, Nov. 9-12.

TRALEE: International Circus Festival, Nov. 9-12.

ENNIS: Ennis Trad Fest, traditional Irish music and dance, Nov.9-13.

CORK: Cork Film Festival, Nov. 10-19.

DUBLIN: Dublin Doc Fest, short documentary films shown, Nov. 11.

PORTRUSH: Atlantic Sessions, traditional music festival, Nov. 16-19.

DUBLIN: International Bazaar, benefits Irish charities, Dublin Castle, Nov. 19.

KILLARNEY: Run the Gauntlet, half marathon through Gap of Dunloe, Nov. 19.

KILKENNY: Subtitle, European Film Festival, Nov. 20-26.

CORK: Cork Chocolate Festival and Baking World, Cork International Hotel, Nov. 24-26.

DUBLIN: Games Expo Ireland, RDS, Nov. 25-26.

Italy

ROME: Rome Film Fest, Auditorium Parco della Musica, through Nov. 5.

TRIESTE: Science+Fiction, sci-fi film festival, Sala Tripcovich, through Nov. 5.

ALBA: White Truffle Festival, Saturdays and Sundays only, through Nov. 26.

LUCCA: Lucca Comics & Games, International Festival of Comics, Animation, Illustration and Games, Nov. 1-5.

TURIN: Artissima, contemporary arts fair, Oval Lingotto Fiere, Nov. 3-5.

ROME: Roma Jazz Festival, Nov. 5-30.

MILAN: EICMA International Motorcycle Exhibition, Fiera Milano, Nov. 9-12.

TRIESTE: Trieste Tattoo Expo, Nov. 10-12.

PORDENONE: Hobby Show, home crafting fair, fairgrounds, Nov. 10-12.

PADUA: Arte, contemporary arts fair, Padua fairgrounds, Nov. 10-13.

MERANO: Merano Wine Festival, wine and culinary specialties, Kurhaus, Nov. 10-14.

MILAN: Golosaria, food and wine show, Milano Congressi, Nov. 11-13.

MODENA: Il Mondo Creativo, home crafting fair, trade fairgrounds, Nov. 17-19.

CREMONA: Torrone festival, Nov. 18-26.

PALERMO: Palermo Marathon, Nov. 19.

VERONA: Verona Marathon, Nov. 19.

VENICE: Festa della Salute, celebrates the Virgin Mary's intercession to stop the plague in 1630-1631, Nov. 21.

TURIN: Torino Film Festival, Nov. 24-Dec. 2.

PIACENZA: FIVI Wine Market, wine fair of independent vintners, Expo, Nov. 25-26.

FLORENCE: Florence Marathon, Nov. 26.

Latvia

RIGA: Staro Riga Light Festival, Nov. 17-19.

Luxembourg

BERDORF: Haupeschfest, crafts fair and regional specialties, Nov. 4-5.

CITY: International Motor Show, Luxexpo, Nov. 17-19.

CITY: Riff Festival, highlights ska and reggae, Rotondes, Nov. 18.

HEIDERSCHEID: Trail Uewersauer, trail running of 52 km and other distances, Nov. 19.

CITY: Winterlights, Christmas market and festivities, Nov. 23-Jan. 2.

CITY: Fete des vins et cremants, wine tasting, d’Coque, Nov. 24-26.

CITY: International Bazar, benefits charities worldwide, Luxexpo, Nov. 25-26.

CITY: Art 3F, international contemporary art fair, Luxexpo The Box, Nov. 30-Dec. 3.

Malta

VALLETTA: Malta International Choir Festival, Nov. 2-5.

VALLETTA: The Three Palaces Festival, highlights classical music, Nov. 3-12.

Monaco

MONTE CARLO: Fun Fair, Port de Monaco, through Nov. 19.

MONTE-CARLO: National Day, Nov. 19.

Netherlands

AMSTERDAM: International Storytelling Festival, Nov. 1-5.

THE HAGUE: Crossing Border, international literature and music festival, Nov. 2-4.

AMSTERDAM: Affordable Art Fair, Kromhouthal, Nov. 2-5.

AMSTERDAM: Museum Night, Nov. 4.

EINDHOVEN: Eindhoven Tattoo Convention, Sporthal Tivoli, Nov. 4-5.

UTRECHT: Le Guess Who?, pop music festival, Nov. 9-12.

MAASTRICHT: Jumping Indoor Maastricht, horse show, Nov. 10-12.

EINDHOVEN: Glow Eindhoven, festival of light, Nov. 11-18.

AMSTERDAM: IDFA, documentary film festival, Nov. 15-26.

AMSTERDAM: arrival of Sinterklaas, Nov. 19.

AMSTERDAM: PAN Amsterdam, art and antiques fair, Nov. 19-26.

EDINBURGH: Christmas at the Botanics, illuminated trail through the Botanical Gardens, Nov. 24-Dec. 30.

AMSTERDAM: Amsterdam Light Festival, Nov. 30-Jan. 21.

Norway

OSLO: Oslo World Music Festival, through Nov. 5.

Poland

WARSAW: Jazz Jamboree, Witold Lutoslawski Concert Studio, Nov. 2-5.

Portugal

LISBON: Volvo Ocean Race, boats at anchor at Doca de Pedroucos, through Nov. 5.

LISBON: Misty Fest, songwriter and world music festival, various dates between Nov. 2 and 15.

GOLEGA: National Horse Fair, Nov. 3-12.

ESPINHO: Cinamina- International Animated Film Festival, Nov. 6-12.

GUIMARES: Guimares Jazz, jazz festival, Nov. 8-18.

LISBON: LEFFEST- Lisbon and Sintra Film Festival, Nov. 17-26.

LISBON: Vodaphone Mexefest, Avenida de Liberdade, music festival, Nov. 24-25.

ALCOUTIM: ALUT- Algarviana Ultra Trail, 300 km trail running race, Nov. 30-Dec. 3.

Scotland

GLASGOW: Sonica, sonic arts festival, through Nov. 5.

DUNDEE: Discovery Film Festival, film festival for young audiences, through Nov. 5.

ABERDEEN: Sound, festival of innovative new music, through Nov. 11.

EDINBURGH: Edinburgh Short Film Festival, through Nov. 11.

DUNDEE: Dundee Jazz Festival, Nov. 15-19.

EDINBURGH: Scots Fiddle Festival, The Queen’s Hall and Summerhall, Nov. 17-19.

EDINBURGH: Edinburgh’s Christmas, Nov. 18-Jan. 6.

EDINBURGH: Foodies Festival Christmas, EICC, Nov. 24-26.

INVERNESS: Highland and Moray Food and Drink Festival, Eden Court Theatre, Nov. 25.

COUNTRYWIDE: St. Andrew's Day, national holiday celebrates country's patron saint, Nov. 30.

GLASGOW: St. Andrew’s Day Torchlight Parade, Nov. 30.

Slovakia

BRATISLAVA: Bratislava International Film Festival, Nov. 9-16.

BRATISLAVA: Open Cellars Day, wine tastings along the Carpathian Wine Route, Nov. 17-18.

Slovenia

LJUBLJANA: Ljubljana Wine Route, celebrates the new wine, Old Town, Nov. 4-11.

LJUBLJANA: Liffe- Ljubljana International Film Festival, Cankarjev Dom, Nov. 8-19.

Spain

SAN SEBASTIAN: Horror and Fantasy Film Festival, through Nov. 3.

SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA: Santiago(e)tapas, tapas competition, Nov. 2-19.

MADRID: Jazz Madrid, international jazz festival, Nov. 2-30.

SEVILLE: Festival de Sevilla, European Film Festival, Nov. 3-11.

GRANADA: Jazz Granada, jazz festival, various dates between Nov. 3 and 12.

OLIVA (FUERTEVENTURA): Dunes de Fuerteventura Half Marathon, Nov. 4.

MALAGA: FanCine Malaga, horror and fantasy film festival, Nov. 8-16.

LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA: WOMAD Music Festival, Nov. 9-12.

BARCELONA: Molins de Rei Horror Film Fest, horror and fantasy film festival, Nov. 10-19.

BILBAO: Zinebi, international festival of documentary and short film, Nov. 10-20.

BARCELONA: L’Alternativa, festival of independent film, Nov. 13-19.

SEVILLE: SICAB, International P.R.E. Horse Fair, Nov. 14-19.

BARCELONA: AutoRetro Barcelona, classic auto show, Fira de Barcelona, Nov. 16-19.

MADRID: Madrid en Danza, international dance festival, Nov. 21-Dec. 17.

MADRID: Madrid Horse Week, IFEMA, Feria de Madrid, Nov. 23-26.

BARCELONA: Jean Bouin Mundo Deportivo, 5 and 10 km runs, Nov. 26.

SAN SEBASTIAN: Donastia San Sebastian Marathon, Nov. 26.

Sweden

STOCKHOLM: Sthlm Food and Wine, food festival, Stockholmsmaessan, Nov. 9-12.

STOCKHOLM: Grand Antiques, antiques fair, Skeppsholmskyrkan, Nov. 9-12.

STOCKHOLM: Christmas fair at Taxinge Castle, Nov. 10-13 and Nov. 17-20.

GOTHENBURG: Christmas at Liseberg, Nov. 17-19, 24-26, Nov. 30-Dec. 3; Dec. 5-10; 12-23 and 26-30.

STOCKHOLM: International Horse Show, Friends Arena, Nov. 30-Dec. 3.

Switzerland

LAUSANNE: Jazz Onze +, jazz festival, through Nov. 5.

BASEL: Autumn fair, fun fair and market, through Nov. 12.

ZURICH: Jazznojazz, jazz festival, Nov. 1-4.

ZURICH: Expovina, wine exposition aboard ships, Buerkliplatz, Nov. 2-16.

VULLY: Vully Blues Festival, Nov. 3-4.

GENEVA: Geneva International Film Festival, Nov. 3-11.

RAPPERSWIL-JONA: Cheese Festival, Seequai, Nov. 4.

MONTREUX: Contemporary art fair, Music & Convention Centre, Nov. 8-12.

SOLUTHURN: Kunst Supermarkt, art fair, Nov. 10-Jan. 7.

BIEL: Vinifera, wine fair and exposition, Tissot Arena, Nov. 11-19.

LUCERNE: Lucerne Blues Festival, Nov. 11-19.

ZURICH: Santa Claus Parade, Nov. 26.

BERN: Onion market, Nov. 27.

BULLE: Gouts et Terroirs, gourmet food show, Espace Gruyere, Nov. 29-Dec. 3.

MONTREUX: Montreux Comedy Festival, shows in English, Nov. 30-Dec. 4.

Wales

CARDIFF: Made by Hand, crafts fair, City Hall, Nov. 3-5.

CONWY: North Wales Choral Festival, Nov. 4-6.

CARDIFF: Cardiff’s Winter Wonderland, Nov. 10-Jan. 3.

ABERYSTWYTH: Abertoir- The International Horror Festival of Wales, film festival, Nov. 14-19.

LLANDUDNO: Christmas Fayre, food, drink and crafts in town center, Nov. 16-19.

TALYBONT: Brecon Beacons Ultra marathon, 46 mile run, Nov. 18.

LLANWRTYD WELLS: Real Ale Wobble, hike with stops for beer, Nov. 18.

CONWY: Half marathon, Nov. 19.

HAY-ON-WYE: Winter Food Festival, Nov. 25.

LLANELWEDD: Royal Welsh Winter Fair, Royal Welsh Showground, Nov. 27-28.