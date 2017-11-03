Festivals & events, November 2017
By KAREN BRADBURY | $content.organization.value.toUpperCase() Published: November 3, 2017
Austria
VIENNA: Viennale, Vienna International Film Festival, through Nov. 2.
STRADEN: Jazz Liebe, jazz, blues and world music festival in venues throughout Styria and bordering Slovenia, various dates through Nov. 24.
VIENNA: Wien Modern, contemporary music festival, through Dec. 1.
ZELL AM SEE: WOW Glacier Love, ski season opening party, Nov. 3-5.
VIENNA: Voice Mania, international a cappella festival, Nov. 3-Dec. 3.
LINZ: Wildstyle & Tattoo Messe, tattoo convention, Design Center, Nov. 4-5.
RUST: Timeless Autumn, celebration of the new wine, Nov. 4-5.
VIENNA: Tattoo Convention Vienna, Arcotel Wimberger, Nov. 4-5.
VIENNA: KlezMore Festival, highlights Jewish music, Nov. 4-19.
GRAZ: Ice Challenge, figure skating competition, Nov. 8-12.
VIENNA: International Book Fair, Messe, Nov. 8-12.
INNSBRUCK: Freeride Film Festival, footage shot by skiers and snowboarders, Gartenbaukino, Nov. 9.
VIENNA: Art Week, focuses on contemporary art, Nov. 13-19.
GRAZ: International Adventure and Mountain Film Festival, Nov. 14-19.
SALZBURG: Mountain Film Festival, Nov. 15-26.
VIENNA: Viennese Red Cross Ball, theme is “Vienna meets Italy,” Town Hall, Nov. 17.
VIENNA: Vienna Comic Con, Messe Wien, Nov. 18-19.
VIENNA: Bluebird Festival, songwriters festival, Porgy & Bess Jazz Club, Nov. 23-25.
VIENNA: Craft Bier Fest Wien, beer tasting, Marx Halle, Nov. 24-25.
ISCHGL: Top of the Mountain Opening Concert, Andrea Berg performs, Nov. 25.
OBERTAUERN: Obertauern Beats Festival, celebrates opening of ski season, Nov. 25.
Belgium
BRUSSELS: Halloween Festival, Museum of Fantastic Art, through Nov. 5.
LIEGE: Fall fun fair, through Nov. 11.
SAINT-HUBERT: Saint Hubert Feast, Nov. 3.
FLOREFFE: Wine and Cheese Festival, football grounds, Nov. 3-5.
TOURNAI: Salon Brocante, antiques fair, Expo, Nov. 4-5.
BRUSSELS: International Brussels Tattoo Convention, Tour & Taxis, Nov. 10-12.
BRUSSELS: Public beer brewing session, Cantillon Brewery, Nov. 11.
YPRES: Armistice Remembrance, Nov. 11.
NAMUR: Antica, antiques fair, Namur Expo, Nov. 11-19.
BRUSSELS: Interclassics Brussels, classic auto show, Expo, Nov. 17-19.
BRUSSELS: Cocoon, fair for home interiors and decor, Expo, Nov. 18-26.
HASSELT: Ice Magic, ice sculpture exhibition recreates Antarctica, Nov. 19-Jan. 8.
BRUSSELS: Les Nocturnes du Sablon, culinary festival, Sablon, Nov. 24-27.
LIEGE: Village de Noel, Belgium’s largest Christmas village, Nov. 24-Dec. 30.
BRUSSELS: Winter Wonders, Christmas market and skating rink, Nov. 24-Dec. 31.
BRUSSELS: Wine Beer Rebels, showcases craft and sustainably produced beer and wine, Tour & Taxis Shed 4, Nov. 25-26.
Croatia
BUZET: Festival of Istrian Truffles, Nov. 4-5.
ZAGREB: Zagreb Night Run, Nov. 5.
ZAGREB: Zagreb Film Festival, Nov. 11-19.
Czech Republic
PRAGUE: Strings of Autumn, music festival, various dates through Nov. 9.
PRAGUE: Praga Cantat, choir festival, Nov. 2-5.
PRAGUE: Whisky Life, Bethlehem Chapel, Nov. 3-4.
PRAGUE: Nouvelle Prague, showcase of Czech and overseas bands, Staropramen Brewery, Nov. 3-4.
PRAGUE: Gladiator Games, free-style motocross show, O2 Arena, Nov. 4.
PRAGUE: Prague Dog Expo, Exhibition Centre Letnany, Nov. 4-5.
PRAGUE: Alternativa, festival for progressive music, Nov. 7-11.
PRAGUE: Writers Festival, Nov. 10-15.
PRAGUE: Guitar Across Styles, international acoustic guitar festival, through Nov. 14.
PRAGUE: Antique fair, Novomestska radnice exhibition hall, Nov. 23-26.
PAVLOV: Open wine cellars, Nov. 25.
Denmark
COPENHAGEN: Halloween in TivoliGardens, through Nov. 5.
COUNTRYWIDE: J-Day, launch of the Christmas beer celebrated at bars and cafes, Nov. 3.
HORSENS: Keeping the Blues Alive, blues festival, Nov. 4.
COPENHAGEN: Flea market, Bella Center, Nov. 4-5.
COPENHAGEN: St. Hubertus hunt, Dyrehaven, Nov. 5.
SILKEBORG: Festival of Wonder, showcases puppet, animation and visual theater, Nov. 9-12.
AARHUS: Christmas in the Old Town Museum, dates between Nov. 18 and Dec. 30.
COPENHAGEN: Christmas in Tivoli Gardens, Nov. 18-Dec. 31.
England
LONDON: Spirit of Christmas, Olympia, gifts fair, through Nov. 5.
LONDON: Winter Arts and Antiques Fair, Olympia, through Nov. 5.
LONDON: Regent Street Motor Show, Regent Street Motor Show, free display of latest and classic model cars, Nov. 4.
OTTERY ST. MARY: The Tar Barrels of Ottery St. Mary, flaming tar barrels are carried through the streets, Nov. 4.
COUNTRYWIDE: Guy Fawkes Day,bonfires and community gatherings, Nov. 4-5.
LONDON: Lord Mayor’s Show, parade marks inauguration of city’s Lord Mayor, Nov. 11.
LONDON: MTV European Music Awards, Wembley Stadium, Nov. 12.
LONDON: Taste of London, seasonal restaurant festival, Tobacco Dock, Nov. 16-19.
LONDON: Hyde Park Winter Wonderland, Nov. 17-Jan. 1.
LONDON: London MusicMania, record fair, Olympia, Nov. 18-19.
LONDON: IACF Antiques & Collectors Fair, Alexandra Palace, Nov. 19.
LONDON: Eat and Drink, Christmas food festival, Olympia, Nov. 22-26.
LONDON: Christmas at Kew, trail of lights through Kew Gardens, Nov. 22-Jan. 1.
BIRMINGHAM: Antiques for Everyone, NEC, Nov. 23-26.
BIRMINGHAM: The Birmingham International Tattoo, military music, Arena Birmingham, Nov. 25-26.
BIRMINGHAM: BBC Good Food Show, NEC, Nov. 30-Dec. 3.
Estonia
TALLINN: Restaurant Week, Nov. 1-7.
TALLINN: Black Nights Film Festival, Kesklinna linnaosa, Nov. 17-Dec. 3.
Finland
HELSINKI: Etnosoi, world music festival, various dates between Nov. 1 and 12.
TAMPERE: Tampere Jazz Happening, Nov. 2-5.
HELSINKI: GameXpo, trade fair grounds, Nov. 3-5.
HELSINGFORS: Licorice Festival, Wanha Satama, Nov. 11-12.
HELSINKI: Restaurant Day, Nov. 18.
France
PARIS: Salon du Chocolat, Porte de Versailles, through Nov. 1.
PARIS: Autumn Fair, Paris Expo Porte De Versailles, through Nov. 5.
PARIS: Pitchfork Music Festival, Grande Halle de la Villette, Nov. 2-4.
NICE: French Riviera Marathon, Nov. 5.
PARIS: Paris Photo, Grand Palais, Nov. 9-12.
PARIS: Salon de la Photo, Porte de Versailles, Nov.9-13.
LYON: Salon du Chocolate, Centre de Congres, Nov. 10-12.
MULHOUSE: Art 3F, international contemporary art fair, Parc Expo, Nov. 10-12.
PARIS: Foto Fever, photographic art fair, Carousel de Louvre, Nov. 10-12.
REIMS: Salon des vins des Vignerons Independants, wine degustation, Nov. 10-13.
AMIENS: International Film Festival, Nov. 10-18.
STRASBOURG: Jazzdor, jazz festival, Nov. 10-24.
PARIS: Blues sur Seine, Nov. 10-26.
COUNTRYWIDE: Beaujoulais Nouveau Day, Nov. 16.
PARIS: Courts Devant, international short film festival, MK2 Library, Nov. 16-21.
STRASBOURG: St. Art, contemporary art fair, Parc Expo, Nov. 17-20.
PARIS: Africolor Music Festival, Nov. 17-Dec. 24.
STRASBOURG: Brocante, Parc Expo Hall 5, Nov. 18-19.
PARIS: Festival les inrocks Philips, music festival, Nov. 23-26.
PARIS: Salon du Cheval, equestrian show, Paris Nord Villepinte, Nov. 25-Dec. 3.
Germany
BERLIN: Jazzfest Berlin, Haus der Berliner Festspiele, through Nov. 5.
HAMBURG: Hansaboot, international boat show, Congress Center Hamburg, through Nov. 5.
DARMSTADT/BURG FRANKENSTEIN: Halloween Party, adult events, Nov. 3-4; family day Nov. 5.
ROTHENBURG O.D. TAUBER: Herbstmesse, market and volksfest, through Nov. 5.
TUEBINGEN: French Film Festival, Nov. 1-8.
FRANKFURT: Kreativ Welt, fair for crafting supplies, Messe, Nov. 2-5.
DRESDEN: Jazztage Dresden, jazz festival, Nov. 2-26.
MANNHEIM: Tattoo Circus, Maimarkthalle, Nov. 3-5.
PULSNITZ: Gingerbread market, Nov. 3-5.
HOCHHEIM: Hochheimer Markt, market and volksfest, Nov. 3-7.
HAMBURG: Hamburger DOM, volksfest, Nov. 3-Dec. 3.
BERLIN: Winterwelt, Potsdamer Platz, Nov. 3-Dec. 31.
AUGSBURG: Honky Tonk Festival, live music in pubs across town, Nov. 4.
WUERZBURG: Honky Tonk Festival, live music in pubs across town, Nov. 4.
BERLIN: Berlin Tattoo, Max-Schmeling-Halle, Nov. 4-5.
BAD TOELZ: Leonardifahrt, traditional pilgrimage with horses and carriages, Nov. 6.
LEIPZIG: euro-scene, contemporary dance and theatre festival, Nov. 7-12.
BAYREUTH: Jazzbayreuth, jazz festival, Nov. 9-12.
MANNHEIM AND HEIDELBERG: International Filmfestival Mannheim-Heidelberg, Nov. 9-19.
MUNICH: Forum Vini, international wine and culinary fair, MOC Events Center, Nov. 10-12.
STUTTGART: Antique & Art, Phoenixhalle, Nov. 10-12.
COLOGNE: carnival season begins, festivities at Heumarkt Square, Nov. 11.
WORMS: Wormser Weinmesse, tasting of the region’s wines, Tagungszentrum, Nov. 11-12.
HEIDELBERG: St. Martin's Day parade, begins 5 p.m. on St. Anna Gasse, Nov. 12.
STUTTGART: German Masters, horse show and horseback riding tournament, Nov. 15-19.
HAMBURG: Affordable Art Fair, Messe, Nov. 16-19.
MAINZ: Craft Beer Messe, Halle 45, Nov. 17-18.
WIESBADEN: exground filmfest, festival of short and independent films, Nov. 17-26.
STUTTGART: Kulinart, food fair, Phoenixhalle, Nov. 18-19.
MUNICH: Jewish Culture Days, Nov. 18-26.
BERLIN: International Short Film Festival, Nov. 20-26.
COLOGNE: Cologne Fine Art, art and antiques fair, Messe, Nov. 23-26.
STUTTGART: Kreativ, home crafts fair, trade fairgrounds, Nov. 23-26.
WUERZBURG: Bachtage, Classical music festival, Nov. 23-Dec. 3.
MUNICH: Tollwood Winter Festival, Nov. 23-Dec. 31.
STUTTGART: eat & style, food festival, Messe, Nov. 24-26.
Greece
THESSALONIKI: Thessaloniki International Film Festival, Nov. 2-12.
ATHENS: Athens Authentic Marathon, Nov. 12.
Hungary
SZEGED: Szeged Jazz Days, jazz festival, Nov. 10-11.
BUDAPEST: New Wine and Cheese Festival, Vajdahunyad Castle, Nov. 28-29.
Ireland
WEXFORD: Wexford Festival Opera, through Nov. 5.
WEXFORD: Wexford Fringe Festival, through Nov. 5.
DUBLIN: Dublin Book Festival, Smock Alley Theatre, Nov. 2-9.
GALWAY: TULCA Festival of Visual Art, Nov. 3-19.
GALWAY: Spirit of Voice, musical arts and spoken word, Nov. 6-9.
KILKENNY: Kilkenomics, festival of economics and comedy, Nov. 9-12.
LISTOWEL: Listowel Food Fair, Nov. 9-12.
TRALEE: International Circus Festival, Nov. 9-12.
ENNIS: Ennis Trad Fest, traditional Irish music and dance, Nov.9-13.
CORK: Cork Film Festival, Nov. 10-19.
DUBLIN: Dublin Doc Fest, short documentary films shown, Nov. 11.
PORTRUSH: Atlantic Sessions, traditional music festival, Nov. 16-19.
DUBLIN: International Bazaar, benefits Irish charities, Dublin Castle, Nov. 19.
KILLARNEY: Run the Gauntlet, half marathon through Gap of Dunloe, Nov. 19.
KILKENNY: Subtitle, European Film Festival, Nov. 20-26.
CORK: Cork Chocolate Festival and Baking World, Cork International Hotel, Nov. 24-26.
DUBLIN: Games Expo Ireland, RDS, Nov. 25-26.
Italy
ROME: Rome Film Fest, Auditorium Parco della Musica, through Nov. 5.
TRIESTE: Science+Fiction, sci-fi film festival, Sala Tripcovich, through Nov. 5.
ALBA: White Truffle Festival, Saturdays and Sundays only, through Nov. 26.
LUCCA: Lucca Comics & Games, International Festival of Comics, Animation, Illustration and Games, Nov. 1-5.
TURIN: Artissima, contemporary arts fair, Oval Lingotto Fiere, Nov. 3-5.
ROME: Roma Jazz Festival, Nov. 5-30.
MILAN: EICMA International Motorcycle Exhibition, Fiera Milano, Nov. 9-12.
TRIESTE: Trieste Tattoo Expo, Nov. 10-12.
PORDENONE: Hobby Show, home crafting fair, fairgrounds, Nov. 10-12.
PADUA: Arte, contemporary arts fair, Padua fairgrounds, Nov. 10-13.
MERANO: Merano Wine Festival, wine and culinary specialties, Kurhaus, Nov. 10-14.
MILAN: Golosaria, food and wine show, Milano Congressi, Nov. 11-13.
MODENA: Il Mondo Creativo, home crafting fair, trade fairgrounds, Nov. 17-19.
CREMONA: Torrone festival, Nov. 18-26.
PALERMO: Palermo Marathon, Nov. 19.
VERONA: Verona Marathon, Nov. 19.
VENICE: Festa della Salute, celebrates the Virgin Mary's intercession to stop the plague in 1630-1631, Nov. 21.
TURIN: Torino Film Festival, Nov. 24-Dec. 2.
PIACENZA: FIVI Wine Market, wine fair of independent vintners, Expo, Nov. 25-26.
FLORENCE: Florence Marathon, Nov. 26.
Latvia
RIGA: Staro Riga Light Festival, Nov. 17-19.
Luxembourg
BERDORF: Haupeschfest, crafts fair and regional specialties, Nov. 4-5.
CITY: International Motor Show, Luxexpo, Nov. 17-19.
CITY: Riff Festival, highlights ska and reggae, Rotondes, Nov. 18.
HEIDERSCHEID: Trail Uewersauer, trail running of 52 km and other distances, Nov. 19.
CITY: Winterlights, Christmas market and festivities, Nov. 23-Jan. 2.
CITY: Fete des vins et cremants, wine tasting, d’Coque, Nov. 24-26.
CITY: International Bazar, benefits charities worldwide, Luxexpo, Nov. 25-26.
CITY: Art 3F, international contemporary art fair, Luxexpo The Box, Nov. 30-Dec. 3.
Malta
VALLETTA: Malta International Choir Festival, Nov. 2-5.
VALLETTA: The Three Palaces Festival, highlights classical music, Nov. 3-12.
Monaco
MONTE CARLO: Fun Fair, Port de Monaco, through Nov. 19.
MONTE-CARLO: National Day, Nov. 19.
Netherlands
AMSTERDAM: International Storytelling Festival, Nov. 1-5.
THE HAGUE: Crossing Border, international literature and music festival, Nov. 2-4.
AMSTERDAM: Affordable Art Fair, Kromhouthal, Nov. 2-5.
AMSTERDAM: Museum Night, Nov. 4.
EINDHOVEN: Eindhoven Tattoo Convention, Sporthal Tivoli, Nov. 4-5.
UTRECHT: Le Guess Who?, pop music festival, Nov. 9-12.
MAASTRICHT: Jumping Indoor Maastricht, horse show, Nov. 10-12.
EINDHOVEN: Glow Eindhoven, festival of light, Nov. 11-18.
AMSTERDAM: IDFA, documentary film festival, Nov. 15-26.
AMSTERDAM: arrival of Sinterklaas, Nov. 19.
AMSTERDAM: PAN Amsterdam, art and antiques fair, Nov. 19-26.
EDINBURGH: Christmas at the Botanics, illuminated trail through the Botanical Gardens, Nov. 24-Dec. 30.
AMSTERDAM: Amsterdam Light Festival, Nov. 30-Jan. 21.
Norway
OSLO: Oslo World Music Festival, through Nov. 5.
Poland
WARSAW: Jazz Jamboree, Witold Lutoslawski Concert Studio, Nov. 2-5.
Portugal
LISBON: Volvo Ocean Race, boats at anchor at Doca de Pedroucos, through Nov. 5.
LISBON: Misty Fest, songwriter and world music festival, various dates between Nov. 2 and 15.
GOLEGA: National Horse Fair, Nov. 3-12.
ESPINHO: Cinamina- International Animated Film Festival, Nov. 6-12.
GUIMARES: Guimares Jazz, jazz festival, Nov. 8-18.
LISBON: LEFFEST- Lisbon and Sintra Film Festival, Nov. 17-26.
LISBON: Vodaphone Mexefest, Avenida de Liberdade, music festival, Nov. 24-25.
ALCOUTIM: ALUT- Algarviana Ultra Trail, 300 km trail running race, Nov. 30-Dec. 3.
Scotland
GLASGOW: Sonica, sonic arts festival, through Nov. 5.
DUNDEE: Discovery Film Festival, film festival for young audiences, through Nov. 5.
ABERDEEN: Sound, festival of innovative new music, through Nov. 11.
EDINBURGH: Edinburgh Short Film Festival, through Nov. 11.
DUNDEE: Dundee Jazz Festival, Nov. 15-19.
EDINBURGH: Scots Fiddle Festival, The Queen’s Hall and Summerhall, Nov. 17-19.
EDINBURGH: Edinburgh’s Christmas, Nov. 18-Jan. 6.
EDINBURGH: Foodies Festival Christmas, EICC, Nov. 24-26.
INVERNESS: Highland and Moray Food and Drink Festival, Eden Court Theatre, Nov. 25.
COUNTRYWIDE: St. Andrew's Day, national holiday celebrates country's patron saint, Nov. 30.
GLASGOW: St. Andrew’s Day Torchlight Parade, Nov. 30.
Slovakia
BRATISLAVA: Bratislava International Film Festival, Nov. 9-16.
BRATISLAVA: Open Cellars Day, wine tastings along the Carpathian Wine Route, Nov. 17-18.
Slovenia
LJUBLJANA: Ljubljana Wine Route, celebrates the new wine, Old Town, Nov. 4-11.
LJUBLJANA: Liffe- Ljubljana International Film Festival, Cankarjev Dom, Nov. 8-19.
Spain
SAN SEBASTIAN: Horror and Fantasy Film Festival, through Nov. 3.
SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA: Santiago(e)tapas, tapas competition, Nov. 2-19.
MADRID: Jazz Madrid, international jazz festival, Nov. 2-30.
SEVILLE: Festival de Sevilla, European Film Festival, Nov. 3-11.
GRANADA: Jazz Granada, jazz festival, various dates between Nov. 3 and 12.
OLIVA (FUERTEVENTURA): Dunes de Fuerteventura Half Marathon, Nov. 4.
MALAGA: FanCine Malaga, horror and fantasy film festival, Nov. 8-16.
LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA: WOMAD Music Festival, Nov. 9-12.
BARCELONA: Molins de Rei Horror Film Fest, horror and fantasy film festival, Nov. 10-19.
BILBAO: Zinebi, international festival of documentary and short film, Nov. 10-20.
BARCELONA: L’Alternativa, festival of independent film, Nov. 13-19.
SEVILLE: SICAB, International P.R.E. Horse Fair, Nov. 14-19.
BARCELONA: AutoRetro Barcelona, classic auto show, Fira de Barcelona, Nov. 16-19.
MADRID: Madrid en Danza, international dance festival, Nov. 21-Dec. 17.
MADRID: Madrid Horse Week, IFEMA, Feria de Madrid, Nov. 23-26.
BARCELONA: Jean Bouin Mundo Deportivo, 5 and 10 km runs, Nov. 26.
SAN SEBASTIAN: Donastia San Sebastian Marathon, Nov. 26.
Sweden
STOCKHOLM: Sthlm Food and Wine, food festival, Stockholmsmaessan, Nov. 9-12.
STOCKHOLM: Grand Antiques, antiques fair, Skeppsholmskyrkan, Nov. 9-12.
STOCKHOLM: Christmas fair at Taxinge Castle, Nov. 10-13 and Nov. 17-20.
GOTHENBURG: Christmas at Liseberg, Nov. 17-19, 24-26, Nov. 30-Dec. 3; Dec. 5-10; 12-23 and 26-30.
STOCKHOLM: International Horse Show, Friends Arena, Nov. 30-Dec. 3.
Switzerland
LAUSANNE: Jazz Onze +, jazz festival, through Nov. 5.
BASEL: Autumn fair, fun fair and market, through Nov. 12.
ZURICH: Jazznojazz, jazz festival, Nov. 1-4.
ZURICH: Expovina, wine exposition aboard ships, Buerkliplatz, Nov. 2-16.
VULLY: Vully Blues Festival, Nov. 3-4.
GENEVA: Geneva International Film Festival, Nov. 3-11.
RAPPERSWIL-JONA: Cheese Festival, Seequai, Nov. 4.
MONTREUX: Contemporary art fair, Music & Convention Centre, Nov. 8-12.
SOLUTHURN: Kunst Supermarkt, art fair, Nov. 10-Jan. 7.
BIEL: Vinifera, wine fair and exposition, Tissot Arena, Nov. 11-19.
LUCERNE: Lucerne Blues Festival, Nov. 11-19.
ZURICH: Santa Claus Parade, Nov. 26.
BERN: Onion market, Nov. 27.
BULLE: Gouts et Terroirs, gourmet food show, Espace Gruyere, Nov. 29-Dec. 3.
MONTREUX: Montreux Comedy Festival, shows in English, Nov. 30-Dec. 4.
Wales
CARDIFF: Made by Hand, crafts fair, City Hall, Nov. 3-5.
CONWY: North Wales Choral Festival, Nov. 4-6.
CARDIFF: Cardiff’s Winter Wonderland, Nov. 10-Jan. 3.
ABERYSTWYTH: Abertoir- The International Horror Festival of Wales, film festival, Nov. 14-19.
LLANDUDNO: Christmas Fayre, food, drink and crafts in town center, Nov. 16-19.
TALYBONT: Brecon Beacons Ultra marathon, 46 mile run, Nov. 18.
LLANWRTYD WELLS: Real Ale Wobble, hike with stops for beer, Nov. 18.
CONWY: Half marathon, Nov. 19.
HAY-ON-WYE: Winter Food Festival, Nov. 25.
LLANELWEDD: Royal Welsh Winter Fair, Royal Welsh Showground, Nov. 27-28.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
US soldier killed during operations in eastern Afghanistan identified
Whirlwind Hawaii visit a prelude to 2-week Asia tour
Texas shooter was booted from Air Force in 2014 after assaulting wife and child
Deactivation of Trump's Twitter account raises new worries about security
Trump says US will arm Japan to knock down Korea missiles
Mattis in Finland as US-Nordic war games expand