Festivals & events, March 2017

Here's what's on for March 2017.

Austria

VIENNA: Viennese Ice Dream, skating in front of City Hall, through March 12.

VIENNA: Accordion Festival, through March 26.

ACHENKIRCH: International Balloon Days Achensee, March 5-12.

VIENNA: Cirque du Soleil, Amaluna, Grand Chapiteau in Neu Marx, March 9-April 17.

GASTEIN: Snow Jazz, March 10-19.

VIENNA: Masters of Dirt, freestyle motocross, snowmobile, quad, mountain bike and BMX free style show, Stadthalle, March 17-19.

VIENNA: Vienna Blues Spring, March 20-April 30.

LANGENLOIS: Loisiarte, festival for chamber music, literature and contemporary music, March 23-26.

VIENNA: Art Austria, Gartenpalais Liechtenstein, March 24-26.

GASTEIN: Ladies Week, March 25-April 1.

NASSFELD: Full Metal Mountain, hard rock festival on the slopes, March 27-April 2.

HALL IN TIROL: Easter Festival Tirol, festival of music, dance and drama, March 31-April 16.

VIENNA: Old Viennese Easter Market, Freyung, March 31-April 17.

Belgium

BRUSSELS: Anima, animated film festival, through March 5.

ANTWERP: Chocolate Week, special deals at bakeries and patisseries, March 3-12.

TOURNAI: Brassicole de Tournai, beer festival, March 4-5.

GENT: BANFF Mountain Film Festival, March 7; also Brugges March 10; Brussels March 14-18; Namur March 16; Hasselt March 20; Liege March 24; Antwerp March 23; Mons March 30.

BRUSSELS: Offscreen, film festival highlights independent and unreleased films, March 8-26.

BRUSSELS: Creativa, activities and exhibits related to creative hobbies, Brussels Expo, March 9-12.

BRUSSELS: Brussels Book Fair, Tour & Taxis, March 9-13.

BRUSSELS: Klara Festival, celebrates classical music, March 9-24.

BRUSSELS: Museum Night Fever, late night openings at museums, March 11.

LEUVEN: Leuven Jazz, Schouwburg and other venues, March 18-26.

MECHELEN: Eurantica, Brussels Fine Art Fair, Nekkerhal-Brussels North, March 18-26.

BRUSSELS: Millenium, international documentary film festival, March 24-April 2.

Croatia

ZAGREB: ZagrebDox, international documentary film festival, through March 5.

TKON: Skraping, trekking race across sharp rocks of Pasman Island, March 4.

ZAGREB: Restaurant Week, three course meals at special prices, March 10-13.

DUGU OTOK: Dugi Otok Trail, 10 and 23 km trail runs, March 18.

POREC: Laguna Porec Half Marathon, March 26.

Czech Republic

PRAGUE: St. Matthew’s Fair, Exhibition Grounds, through April 17.

PRAGUE: One World Film Festival, international human rights film festival, March 6-15.

PRAGUE: Mercedes Benz Prague Fashion Week, March 17-24.

PRAGUE: Febio Fest, International Film Festival, March 23-31.

BRNO: Jazz Fest Brno, March 23-May 4.

OSTRAVA-VITKOVICE: Eiga-Sai, Festival of Japanese film and culture, Kino Cineport, March 24-26.

Denmark

COPENHAGEN: Liquorice Festival, Weber Grill Academy, March 4-5.

COPENHAGEN: Copenhagen Bike Show, Lokomotivværkstedet, March 10-12.

AALBORG: International Guitar Festival, March 12-19.

COPENHAGEN: CPH: DOX, documentary film festival, March 26-26.

COPENHAGEN: Bakken Amusement Park opens for summer season, March 30.

England

LONDON: VAULT Festival, entertainment and shows in vaulted chambers beneath Waterloo, through March 5.

LONDON: Human Rights Watch Film Festival, Barbicon, The British Museum and other venues, March 6-17.

BIRMINGHAM: Crufts, world's largest dog show, The NEC, tickets necessary, March 9-12.

LONDON: Affordable Art Fair, Battersea, March 9-12.

LONDON: Country to Country, American country music festival, artists include Brad Paisley, Reba McEntire and others, O2 Arena, March 10-12.

MANCHESTER: St. Patrick’s Day Parade, departs Irish World Heritage Centre at noon, March 12.

LONDON: London Beer Week, Oval Space and other venues, March 13-19.

LONDON: St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, Trafalgar Square, March 17-19; parade from noon March 19.

LONDON: London Games Festival, celebrates video and interactive games, March 30-April 9.

Finland

LAHTI: Nordic World Ski Championships, through March 3.

HELSINKI: World Figure Skating Championships, March 29-April 2.

France

MENTON: Lemon Festival, through March 1.

PARIS: International Agricultural Show, Porte de Versailles, through March 5.

PARIS: Half marathon, March 5.

PARIS: Salon du Golf, Porte de Versailles, March 11-13.

PARIS: Mondial du Tourisme, holiday fair, Porte de Versailles, March 16-19.

AVORIAZ: Snowboxx, apes ski and clubbing parties, March 18-25.

PORTES DU SOLEIL: Rock the Pistes, open air concerts, March 19-25.

PARIS: Vertical Race at the Eiffel Tower, March 16.

PARIS: Printemps du Cinema, March 19-21.

PARIS: Pavillon des Arts et du Design, Tuileries, March 22-26.

PARIS: Paris Book Fair, Porte de Versailles, March 24-27.

PARIS: Cinema du Reel, international festival of documentary films, March 24-April 2.

PARIS: Art Paris Art Fair, Grand Palais, March 30-April 2.

Germany

BERLIN: transmediale, festival of art and the creative application of digital media, through March 5.

ELTVILLE AM RHEIN: Rheingau Gourmet & Wine Festival, through March 12.

STUTTGART: Retro Classics, classic car convention, Stuttgart Messe, March 2-5.

SCHRIESHEIM: Mathaisemarkt, volksfest, March 3-7 and 10-12.

BOCHUM: Historical market, Jahrhunderthalle, March 4-5.

BERLIN: ITB Berlin, trade and tourism fair, Berlin ExpoCenter City, March 8-12.

BAD DUERKHEIM: Weinbergnacht, March 10-11.

KARLSRUHE: RendezVino, wine fair, Messe, March 10-12.

MUNICH: Strong Beer Festival, March 10-26.

WIESBADEN-WALLAU: Teddy Bear World, crafts fair for bears and plush toys, Messecenter Rhein-Main, March 11-12.

FRANKFURT: Half marathon, Commerzbank Arena, March 12.

MUNICH: St. Patrick’s Day in Berlin, Muenchner Freiheit, March 12.

MANNHEIM: Middle Ages market, Herzogenried Park, March 17-19.

BISCHOFFINGEN: open wine cellars, “spring magic on the Kaiserstuhl,” March 18-19.

BODENMAIS: Skadi Loppet, cross country ski race, March 18-19.

KAISERSLAUTERN: Spring Market, pedestrian zone, shops open Sunday from 1-6 p.m., March 19.

MUNICH: Harlem Globetrotters on tour, Olympiahalle, March 19; also Wuerzburg March 23, Bonn March 24; Neu-Ulm March 26; Mannheim March 27; Stuttgart March 28.

HANNOVER: CeBIT, world's largest trade fair showcasing digital IT and telecommunications, March 20-24.

HAMBURG: Hamburger Dom, traditional spring fun fair, March 24-April 23.

STUTTGART: Kulinart Fruehling, gourmet fair, Phoenixhalle, Bad Canstatt, March 25-26.

WUERZBURG: Fruehjahrsvolksfest, spring fun fair, Marktplatz and Talavera, March 25-April 9.

MANNHEIM: Nachtkonsum, night flea market, Luisenpark, March 25.

MANNHEIM: Sommertagsumzug, parade to bid farewell to winter, starts 2:30 p.m. at Luisenpark, March 26.

PFUNGSTADT-ESCHOLLBRUECKEN: Ultramarathon, 50 and 25 km running events, March 26.

TRIER: Easter market, Hauptmarkt, March 30-April 2.

WIESBADEN: Easter market, pedestrian zone, March 31-April 2.

Hungary

SIOFOK: Lake Balaton Supermarathon, 195 km run can be split up into various distances, March 17-20.

Ireland

DUBLIN: Silk Road Film Festival, March 8-12.

DUBLIN: St. Patrick’s Day Festival, March 16-19.

KILKENNY: Tradfest, traditional music, song and dance, March 16-19.

HOWTH: Dublin Bay Prawn Festival, March 17-19.

DUBLIN: Gamer Con, Spencer Dock, Convention Center, March 18-19.

DUN LAOGHAIRE: Mountains to Sea Book Festival, March 22-26.

DINGLE: Dingle International Film Festival, March 23-26.

DUBLIN: Five Lamps Arts Festival, March 30-April 6.

Italy

AGRIGENTO: Mandorlo in Fiore, almond blossom festival, Fridays through Sundays only, through March 13.

MILAN: Cartoomics, expo of movies, comics, games, cosplay and fantasy, RHO Fairgrounds, through March 3-5.

FLORENCE: Taste, food festival, Stazione Leopolda, March 11-13.

SEISER ALM: Swing on Snow, folk music concerts, March 19-26.

FLORENCE: The Feast of the Annunciation and the Florentine New Year, includes historical parade, March 25.

PISA: New Year celebrations, city celebrates beginning of New Year according to solar clock in the Duomo, March 25.

COUNTRYWIDE: FAI Spring Days, cultural monuments open to the public, March 25-26.

ROME: Yo-Urban Dance Fest, Cinecitta World, March 25-26.

Luxembourg

REMICH: Streimaennchen, burning of straw figure signifies end of carnival, March 1.

CITY: Luxembourg City Film Festival, March 2-12.

DIEKIRCH: ING Eurocross & Eurotrail, cross country races include men’s 10.2 km and women’s 5.3 km, March 5.

ESCH-SUR-ALZETTE: Carnival parade, March 19.

CITY: Spring Break, spring fair with wine, food and home comforts, Expo, March 22-26.

Malta

GOZO: Gaulitana Festival of Music, Madama Butterfly highlighted, through April 2.

MDINA: Malta Marathon, March 5.

RABAT: Metal over Malta, heavy metal festival, Chateau Busket, March 10-11.

VITTORIOSA: Freedom Day, March 31.

Monaco

MONACO: Pink Ribbon Monaco, 5 km walk, March 12.

MONTE-CARLO: Monte-Carlo Spring Arts Festival, March 17-April 8.

Netherlands

AMSTERDAM: Ice sculpture exhibition, this year’s theme is “Music Inspires,” Arena, through March 5.

THE HAGUE: The Hague Half Marathon, March 5.

AMSTERDAM: HISWA Amsterdam Boat Show, March 8-12.

MAASTRICHT: TEFAF Maastricht, art and antiques fair, March 10-19.

LISSE: Keukenhof Gardens open for season, March 23-May 21.

THE HAGUE: Movies That Matter, documentary film festival, March 24-April 1.

Norway

OPPLAND: X Games Norway, Hafjell Ski Center, March 8-11.

OSLO: Holmenkollen Ski Festival, March 10-12.

OSLO: Biathlon Trial World Championships, Holmenkollen, March 17-19.

OSLO: Oslo International Church Music Festival, March 17-26.

OSLO: Eurodoc European Documentary Film Festival, March 29-April 2.

Portugal

PORTO: Fantasporto, International film festival, showcases fantasy and sci-fi films, through March 4.

TAVIRA: Algarve Bike Challenge, mountain bike race, March 3-5.

OBIDOS: International Chocolate Festival, Fridays through Sundays only, March 10-April 2.

LISBON: Lisbon Half Marathon, March 19.

LISBON: Fish and Flavors, fish and seafood festival, March 30-April 9.

SAO MIGUEL, AZORES: Azores Airlines Rally, auto race, March 30-April 1.

Scotland

INVERNESS: Inverness Music Festival, competitive music festival, through March 8.

EDINBURGH: Wee Dub Festival, reggae festival, March 3-5.

INVERNESS: Fiddlers Rally, March 4.

GLASGOW: Aye Write Book Festival, Mitchell Library, March 9-19.

GLASGOW: International Comedy Festival, March 9-26.

ABERDEEN: Aberdeen Jazz Festival, March 15-19.

GLASGOW: Glasgow Short Film Festival, March 15-19.

Slovenia

LJUBLJANA: Fabula, world literature festival, through March 11.

LJUBLJANA: International Documentary Film Festival, March 15-22.

Spain

CADIZ: Carnival de Cadiz, through March 5.

SANTA CRUZ DE TENERIFE: Carnival celebrations, through March 5.

JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA: Jerez Festival, celebrates flamenco and Spanish dance, through March 11.

SALT: Black Music Festival, highlights blues, soul and funk, March 2-19.

BARCELONA/SITGES: International Classic Auto Rally, March 4-5.

PAMPLONA: Point of View, Navarre International Festival of Documentary Cinema, March 6-11.

BARCELONA: Zurich Barcelona Marathon, March 12.

GRANADA: Tango Festival, March 14-19.

VALENCIA: San Jose Fallas celebrations, March 15-19.

BARCELONA: Barcelona Beer Festival, La Farga de L’Hospitalet, March 24-26.

Sweden

STOCKHOLM: Supermarket - Stockholm Independent Art Fair, March 23-26.

GOTHENBURG: Beer and Whiskey Show, Maessan, March 24-25.

STOCKHOLM: Stockholm City Line Tunnel Run, one-time only run in honor of opening of new tunnel, March 25.

Switzerland

BERN: Bern Carnival, March 2-4.

SILVAPLANA: Freeski World Cup Corvatsch, March 3-4.

ZURICH: Zurich carnival, March 3-5.

BASEL: Morgenstreich, carnival celebrations, March 6.

GSTAAD: Ride on Music, free concerts on the slopes, March 9-12.

GENEVA: International Motor Show, March 9-19.

BERN: Slow Food Market, March 10-12.

SAAS-FEE: Glacier Bike Downhill, March 11.

ST. MORITZ: Engadin Ski Marathon and Half Marathon, March 12.

AROSA: Alpine Balloon Week, March 12-18.

BERN: Museum Night, March 17.

LEUKERBAD: Leukerbad Valais Cow Fights in Snow, Snow Arena Flaschen, March 18.

MORGINS: Rock the Pistes, music festival on the slopes of Portes du Soleil, March 19-25.

ST. MORITZ: Music Summit, club music festival, March 24-26.

ZURICH: Expovina Primavera, spring wine festival, PULS 5, Geissereihalle, March 30-April 6.

SAAS-FEE: Allalin Races, downhill ski race takes place on glacier, March 31-April 1.

Wales

CRICKHOWELL: Walking Festival, through March 5.

COUNTRYWIDE: Saint David’s Day, national holiday celebrations, March 1.

ANGLESEY: Anglesey Half Marathon and 10 km, March 5.

CARDIFF: The British Dance Edition, contemporary dance festival across four venues, March 15-18.

ABERYSTWYTH: Wales One World Film Festival, international films also screened in Cardiff, Mold, Swansea and elsewhere, March 17.

CARDIFF: Cardiff Children’s Literature Festival, March 25-April 2.

PWLLHELI: Sci-fi Weekender, sci-fi and fantasy festival, March 30-April 2.