Festivals & events, March 2017

Austria
VIENNA: Viennese Ice Dream, skating in front of City Hall, through March 12.
VIENNA: Accordion Festival, through March 26.
ACHENKIRCH: International Balloon Days Achensee, March 5-12.
VIENNA: Cirque du Soleil, Amaluna, Grand Chapiteau in Neu Marx, March 9-April 17.
GASTEIN: Snow Jazz, March 10-19.
VIENNA: Masters of Dirt, freestyle motocross, snowmobile, quad, mountain bike and BMX free style show, Stadthalle, March 17-19.
VIENNA: Vienna Blues Spring, March 20-April 30.
LANGENLOIS: Loisiarte, festival for chamber music, literature and contemporary music, March 23-26.
VIENNA: Art Austria, Gartenpalais Liechtenstein, March 24-26.
GASTEIN: Ladies Week, March 25-April 1.
NASSFELD: Full Metal Mountain, hard rock festival on the slopes, March 27-April 2.
HALL IN TIROL: Easter Festival Tirol, festival of music, dance and drama, March 31-April 16.
VIENNA: Old Viennese Easter Market, Freyung, March 31-April 17.
Belgium
BRUSSELS: Anima, animated film festival, through March 5.
ANTWERP: Chocolate Week, special deals at bakeries and patisseries, March 3-12.
TOURNAI: Brassicole de Tournai, beer festival, March 4-5.
GENT: BANFF Mountain Film Festival, March 7; also Brugges March 10; Brussels March 14-18; Namur March 16; Hasselt March 20; Liege March 24; Antwerp March 23; Mons March 30.
BRUSSELS: Offscreen, film festival highlights independent and unreleased films, March 8-26.
BRUSSELS: Creativa, activities and exhibits related to creative hobbies, Brussels Expo, March 9-12.
BRUSSELS: Brussels Book Fair, Tour & Taxis, March 9-13.
BRUSSELS: Klara Festival, celebrates classical music, March 9-24.
BRUSSELS: Museum Night Fever, late night openings at museums, March 11.
LEUVEN: Leuven Jazz, Schouwburg and other venues, March 18-26.
MECHELEN: Eurantica, Brussels Fine Art Fair, Nekkerhal-Brussels North, March 18-26.
BRUSSELS: Millenium, international documentary film festival, March 24-April 2.
Croatia
ZAGREB: ZagrebDox, international documentary film festival, through March 5.
TKON: Skraping, trekking race across sharp rocks of Pasman Island, March 4.
ZAGREB: Restaurant Week, three course meals at special prices, March 10-13.
DUGU OTOK: Dugi Otok Trail, 10 and 23 km trail runs, March 18.
POREC: Laguna Porec Half Marathon, March 26.
Czech Republic
PRAGUE: St. Matthew’s Fair, Exhibition Grounds, through April 17.
PRAGUE: One World Film Festival, international human rights film festival, March 6-15.
PRAGUE: Mercedes Benz Prague Fashion Week, March 17-24.
PRAGUE: Febio Fest, International Film Festival, March 23-31.
BRNO: Jazz Fest Brno, March 23-May 4.
OSTRAVA-VITKOVICE: Eiga-Sai, Festival of Japanese film and culture, Kino Cineport, March 24-26.
Denmark
COPENHAGEN: Liquorice Festival, Weber Grill Academy, March 4-5.
COPENHAGEN: Copenhagen Bike Show, Lokomotivværkstedet, March 10-12.
AALBORG: International Guitar Festival, March 12-19.
COPENHAGEN: CPH: DOX, documentary film festival, March 26-26.
COPENHAGEN: Bakken Amusement Park opens for summer season, March 30.
England
LONDON: VAULT Festival, entertainment and shows in vaulted chambers beneath Waterloo, through March 5.
LONDON: Human Rights Watch Film Festival, Barbicon, The British Museum and other venues, March 6-17.
BIRMINGHAM: Crufts, world's largest dog show, The NEC, tickets necessary, March 9-12.
LONDON: Affordable Art Fair, Battersea, March 9-12.
LONDON: Country to Country, American country music festival, artists include Brad Paisley, Reba McEntire and others, O2 Arena, March 10-12.
MANCHESTER: St. Patrick’s Day Parade, departs Irish World Heritage Centre at noon, March 12.
LONDON: London Beer Week, Oval Space and other venues, March 13-19.
LONDON: St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, Trafalgar Square, March 17-19; parade from noon March 19.
LONDON: London Games Festival, celebrates video and interactive games, March 30-April 9.
Finland
LAHTI: Nordic World Ski Championships, through March 3.
HELSINKI: World Figure Skating Championships, March 29-April 2.
France
MENTON: Lemon Festival, through March 1.
PARIS: International Agricultural Show, Porte de Versailles, through March 5.
PARIS: Half marathon, March 5.
PARIS: Salon du Golf, Porte de Versailles, March 11-13.
PARIS: Mondial du Tourisme, holiday fair, Porte de Versailles, March 16-19.
AVORIAZ: Snowboxx, apes ski and clubbing parties, March 18-25.
PORTES DU SOLEIL: Rock the Pistes, open air concerts, March 19-25.
PARIS: Vertical Race at the Eiffel Tower, March 16.
PARIS: Printemps du Cinema, March 19-21.
PARIS: Pavillon des Arts et du Design, Tuileries, March 22-26.
PARIS: Paris Book Fair, Porte de Versailles, March 24-27.
PARIS: Cinema du Reel, international festival of documentary films, March 24-April 2.
PARIS: Art Paris Art Fair, Grand Palais, March 30-April 2.
Germany
BERLIN: transmediale, festival of art and the creative application of digital media, through March 5.
ELTVILLE AM RHEIN: Rheingau Gourmet & Wine Festival, through March 12.
STUTTGART: Retro Classics, classic car convention, Stuttgart Messe, March 2-5.
SCHRIESHEIM: Mathaisemarkt, volksfest, March 3-7 and 10-12.
BOCHUM: Historical market, Jahrhunderthalle, March 4-5.
BERLIN: ITB Berlin, trade and tourism fair, Berlin ExpoCenter City, March 8-12.
BAD DUERKHEIM: Weinbergnacht, March 10-11.
KARLSRUHE: RendezVino, wine fair, Messe, March 10-12.
MUNICH: Strong Beer Festival, March 10-26.
WIESBADEN-WALLAU: Teddy Bear World, crafts fair for bears and plush toys, Messecenter Rhein-Main, March 11-12.
FRANKFURT: Half marathon, Commerzbank Arena, March 12.
MUNICH: St. Patrick’s Day in Berlin, Muenchner Freiheit, March 12.
MANNHEIM: Middle Ages market, Herzogenried Park, March 17-19.
BISCHOFFINGEN: open wine cellars, “spring magic on the Kaiserstuhl,” March 18-19.
BODENMAIS: Skadi Loppet, cross country ski race, March 18-19.
KAISERSLAUTERN: Spring Market, pedestrian zone, shops open Sunday from 1-6 p.m., March 19.
MUNICH: Harlem Globetrotters on tour, Olympiahalle, March 19; also Wuerzburg March 23, Bonn March 24; Neu-Ulm March 26; Mannheim March 27; Stuttgart March 28.
HANNOVER: CeBIT, world's largest trade fair showcasing digital IT and telecommunications, March 20-24.
HAMBURG: Hamburger Dom, traditional spring fun fair, March 24-April 23.
STUTTGART: Kulinart Fruehling, gourmet fair, Phoenixhalle, Bad Canstatt, March 25-26.
WUERZBURG: Fruehjahrsvolksfest, spring fun fair, Marktplatz and Talavera, March 25-April 9.
MANNHEIM: Nachtkonsum, night flea market, Luisenpark, March 25.
MANNHEIM: Sommertagsumzug, parade to bid farewell to winter, starts 2:30 p.m. at Luisenpark, March 26.
PFUNGSTADT-ESCHOLLBRUECKEN: Ultramarathon, 50 and 25 km running events, March 26.
TRIER: Easter market, Hauptmarkt, March 30-April 2.
WIESBADEN: Easter market, pedestrian zone, March 31-April 2.
Hungary
SIOFOK: Lake Balaton Supermarathon, 195 km run can be split up into various distances, March 17-20.
Ireland
DUBLIN: Silk Road Film Festival, March 8-12.
DUBLIN: St. Patrick’s Day Festival, March 16-19.
KILKENNY: Tradfest, traditional music, song and dance, March 16-19.
HOWTH: Dublin Bay Prawn Festival, March 17-19.
DUBLIN: Gamer Con, Spencer Dock, Convention Center, March 18-19.
DUN LAOGHAIRE: Mountains to Sea Book Festival, March 22-26.
DINGLE: Dingle International Film Festival, March 23-26.
DUBLIN: Five Lamps Arts Festival, March 30-April 6.
Italy
AGRIGENTO: Mandorlo in Fiore, almond blossom festival, Fridays through Sundays only, through March 13.
MILAN: Cartoomics, expo of movies, comics, games, cosplay and fantasy, RHO Fairgrounds, through March 3-5.
FLORENCE: Taste, food festival, Stazione Leopolda, March 11-13.
SEISER ALM: Swing on Snow, folk music concerts, March 19-26.
FLORENCE: The Feast of the Annunciation and the Florentine New Year, includes historical parade, March 25.
PISA: New Year celebrations, city celebrates beginning of New Year according to solar clock in the Duomo, March 25.
COUNTRYWIDE: FAI Spring Days, cultural monuments open to the public, March 25-26.
ROME: Yo-Urban Dance Fest, Cinecitta World, March 25-26.
Luxembourg
REMICH: Streimaennchen, burning of straw figure signifies end of carnival, March 1.
CITY: Luxembourg City Film Festival, March 2-12.
DIEKIRCH: ING Eurocross & Eurotrail, cross country races include men’s 10.2 km and women’s 5.3 km, March 5.
ESCH-SUR-ALZETTE: Carnival parade, March 19.
CITY: Spring Break, spring fair with wine, food and home comforts, Expo, March 22-26.
Malta
GOZO: Gaulitana Festival of Music, Madama Butterfly highlighted, through April 2.
MDINA: Malta Marathon, March 5.
RABAT: Metal over Malta, heavy metal festival, Chateau Busket, March 10-11.
VITTORIOSA: Freedom Day, March 31.
Monaco
MONACO: Pink Ribbon Monaco, 5 km walk, March 12.
MONTE-CARLO: Monte-Carlo Spring Arts Festival, March 17-April 8.
Netherlands
AMSTERDAM: Ice sculpture exhibition, this year’s theme is “Music Inspires,” Arena, through March 5.
THE HAGUE: The Hague Half Marathon, March 5.
AMSTERDAM: HISWA Amsterdam Boat Show, March 8-12.
MAASTRICHT: TEFAF Maastricht, art and antiques fair, March 10-19.
LISSE: Keukenhof Gardens open for season, March 23-May 21.
THE HAGUE: Movies That Matter, documentary film festival, March 24-April 1.
Norway
OPPLAND: X Games Norway, Hafjell Ski Center, March 8-11.
OSLO: Holmenkollen Ski Festival, March 10-12.
OSLO: Biathlon Trial World Championships, Holmenkollen, March 17-19.
OSLO: Oslo International Church Music Festival, March 17-26.
OSLO: Eurodoc European Documentary Film Festival, March 29-April 2.
Portugal
PORTO: Fantasporto, International film festival, showcases fantasy and sci-fi films, through March 4.
TAVIRA: Algarve Bike Challenge, mountain bike race, March 3-5.
OBIDOS: International Chocolate Festival, Fridays through Sundays only, March 10-April 2.
LISBON: Lisbon Half Marathon, March 19.
LISBON: Fish and Flavors, fish and seafood festival, March 30-April 9.
SAO MIGUEL, AZORES: Azores Airlines Rally, auto race, March 30-April 1.
Scotland
INVERNESS: Inverness Music Festival, competitive music festival, through March 8.
EDINBURGH: Wee Dub Festival, reggae festival, March 3-5.
INVERNESS: Fiddlers Rally, March 4.
GLASGOW: Aye Write Book Festival, Mitchell Library, March 9-19.
GLASGOW: International Comedy Festival, March 9-26.
ABERDEEN: Aberdeen Jazz Festival, March 15-19.
GLASGOW: Glasgow Short Film Festival, March 15-19.
Slovenia
LJUBLJANA: Fabula, world literature festival, through March 11.
LJUBLJANA: International Documentary Film Festival, March 15-22.
Spain
CADIZ: Carnival de Cadiz, through March 5.
SANTA CRUZ DE TENERIFE: Carnival celebrations, through March 5.
JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA: Jerez Festival, celebrates flamenco and Spanish dance, through March 11.
SALT: Black Music Festival, highlights blues, soul and funk, March 2-19.
BARCELONA/SITGES: International Classic Auto Rally, March 4-5.
PAMPLONA: Point of View, Navarre International Festival of Documentary Cinema, March 6-11.
BARCELONA: Zurich Barcelona Marathon, March 12.
GRANADA: Tango Festival, March 14-19.
VALENCIA: San Jose Fallas celebrations, March 15-19.
BARCELONA: Barcelona Beer Festival, La Farga de L’Hospitalet, March 24-26.
Sweden
STOCKHOLM: Supermarket - Stockholm Independent Art Fair, March 23-26.
GOTHENBURG: Beer and Whiskey Show, Maessan, March 24-25.
STOCKHOLM: Stockholm City Line Tunnel Run, one-time only run in honor of opening of new tunnel, March 25.
Switzerland
BERN: Bern Carnival, March 2-4.
SILVAPLANA: Freeski World Cup Corvatsch, March 3-4.
ZURICH: Zurich carnival, March 3-5.
BASEL: Morgenstreich, carnival celebrations, March 6.
GSTAAD: Ride on Music, free concerts on the slopes, March 9-12.
GENEVA: International Motor Show, March 9-19.
BERN: Slow Food Market, March 10-12.
SAAS-FEE: Glacier Bike Downhill, March 11.
ST. MORITZ: Engadin Ski Marathon and Half Marathon, March 12.
AROSA: Alpine Balloon Week, March 12-18.
BERN: Museum Night, March 17.
LEUKERBAD: Leukerbad Valais Cow Fights in Snow, Snow Arena Flaschen, March 18.
MORGINS: Rock the Pistes, music festival on the slopes of Portes du Soleil, March 19-25.
ST. MORITZ: Music Summit, club music festival, March 24-26.
ZURICH: Expovina Primavera, spring wine festival, PULS 5, Geissereihalle, March 30-April 6.
SAAS-FEE: Allalin Races, downhill ski race takes place on glacier, March 31-April 1.
Wales
CRICKHOWELL: Walking Festival, through March 5.
COUNTRYWIDE: Saint David’s Day, national holiday celebrations, March 1.
ANGLESEY: Anglesey Half Marathon and 10 km, March 5.
CARDIFF: The British Dance Edition, contemporary dance festival across four venues, March 15-18.
ABERYSTWYTH: Wales One World Film Festival, international films also screened in Cardiff, Mold, Swansea and elsewhere, March 17.
CARDIFF: Cardiff Children’s Literature Festival, March 25-April 2.
PWLLHELI: Sci-fi Weekender, sci-fi and fantasy festival, March 30-April 2.
