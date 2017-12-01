Festivals and events, December 2017

Hundreds of people gather around a merry go round at the traditional Christmas market in Frankfurt, central Germany.

Here is a sampling of December events in Europe. Christmas markets are not included. Find a detailed list of Christmas markets worldwide at www.christmasmarkets.com/christmas-markets.

Austria

VIENNA: This Human World, international human rights film festival, through Dec. 10.

SALZBURG: Advent Singing, Grosse Festspielehaus, through Dec. 17.

SALZBURG: Winterfest, international circus acts in the Volksgarten, through Jan. 7.

ST. ANTON: Ski Open, season opening concerts feature Revolverheld and Gregor Meyle, Dec. 1-3.

OBERTAUERN: Ski season opening party, concert by Andreas Bourani, Dec. 2.

SALZBURG AND SUBURBS: Krampus run, frightening costumed wild spirits run, Dec. 2 and 5.

FLACHAU: Ski season opening party, equipment testing and live acts, Dec. 7-10.

LECH: Fantastic Gondolas, illuminations and projections against the ski slopes, Dec. 9.

PITZTAL: Ski season opening party, Christina Stuermer performs, Dec. 9.

SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM: Rave on Snow, club festival, Dec. 14-17.

MONTAFON: World Cup Montafon, FIS Ski and Snowboard Cross World Cup; Dec. 14-17; Mando Diao performs Dec. 16.

MAYRHOFEN-HIPPACH: Rise & Fall, ski competition for teams involves skiing, paragliding and mountain biking, Dec. 16.

VIENNA: Christmas in Vienna, gala concert, Wiener Konzerthaus, Dec. 16.

VIENNA: Christmas Run, running event benefits charity, Dec. 17.

VIENNA: New Year’s Trail, Dec. 31.

Belgium

LIEGE: Village de Noel, Belgium’s largest Christmas village, through Dec. 30.

BRUSSELS: Winter Wonders, Christmas market and skating rink, through Dec. 31.

HASSELT: Ice Magic, ice sculpture exhibition recreates Antarctica, through Jan. 8.

GENT: Gent Militaria, military memorabilia fair, Flanders Expo, Dec. 3.

GENT: Museum Night, Dec. 7.

BRUGES: December Dance, international dance festival, Concertgebouw, Dec. 7-17.

BRUGES: Christmas Run, 6 or 10 km circuits through town, Dec. 8.

NAMUR: Salon du Vin, wine and gastronomy fair, Namur Expo, Dec. 8-10.

MODAVE: Christmas Around the World, festively decorated rooms at the Chateau de Modave, this year's theme is “Art of the Table,” Dec. 9-Jan. 10.

ROTTERDAM: Bridges Run Rotterdam, 15 km route through city, Dec. 10.

LIEGE: European Circus Festival, Dec. 14-Jan. 7.

BASTOGNE: Battle of the Bulgeperimeter walk and commemorations, Dec. 16-17.

ESSEN: Christmas Beer Festival, Dec. 16-17.

MECHELEN: Christmas Jumping, horse jumping event, Expo, Dec. 26-30.

Croatia

OPATIJA: Chocolate Festival, Dec. 1-3.

CRIKVENICA: Adria Advent Marathon, Dec. 3.

ZAGREB: International Human Rights Film Festival, Kino Europa, Dec. 4-10.

Czech Republic

SLAVKOV: Battle of Austerlitz re-enactments, Dec. 2-3.

PRAGUE: Eve of Saint Nicholas Day, or Mikulas, celebrated on Old Town Square and countrywide, Dec. 5.

PRAGUE: Asian Film Festival, Ponrepo and Lucerna, Dec. 6-12.

PRAGUE: Prague Christmas Swing Dance Festival, Dec. 8-10.

PRAGUE: Magnetic Festival, electronic dance music festival, PVA Expo, Dec. 15.

PRAGUE: Czech Touches of Music, international classical music festival, various dates between Dec. 16-Jan 6.

Denmark

AARHUS: Christmas in the Old Town Museum, dates through Dec. 30.

COPENHAGEN: Christmas in Tivoli Gardens, through Dec. 31.

ELSINORE: Kronborg Castle Christmas fair, Dec. 2-3 and 9-10.

COPENHAGEN: Christiania Julemarked, Oriental bazaar style Christmas market, Den Gra Hal, Christiania, Dec. 9-20.

England

BIRMINGHAM: BBC Good Food Show, NEC, through Dec. 3.

LONDON: Hyde Park Winter Wonderland, through Jan. 1.

LONDON: Christmas at Kew, trail of lights through Kew Gardens, through Jan. 1.

LONDON: Hogwarts in the Snow at Warner Bros. Studio Tour, through Jan. 28.

LONDON: London International Animation Festival, Barbican and The Horse Hospital, Dec. 1-10.

LONDON: The Great Christmas Pudding Race, costumed runners race in Covent Garden, Dec. 2.

NEWARK: International Antiques and Collectors Fair, Newark & Nottinghamshire Showground, Dec. 7-8.

BIRMINGHAM: The Beast- World’s Biggest Bouncy Castle, NEC, Dec. 8-17.

LONDON: The London International Horse Show, Olympia, Dec. 12-18.

BRIGHTON: Burning the Clocks, lantern procession and fireworks, Dec. 21.

SALISBURY: Winter Solstice celebrations at Stonehenge, Dec. 22.

LONDON: Elizabethan Christmas, Christmas play at Hampton Court Palace, Dec. 22-23-and Dec. 27-Jan. 1.

EXMOUTH: Christmas Day Swim, starts 11 a.m., Dec. 25.

LONDON: The Peter Pan Cup, race open to Serpentine Swimming Club Members only, Hyde Park, Dec. 25.

LONDON: New Year’s Eve fireworks, Thames riverbanks, Dec. 31.

Estonia

TALLINN: Black Nights Film Festival, Kesklinna linnaosa, through Dec. 3.

Finland

HELSINKI: We Jazz, jazz festival, Dec. 3-10.

COUNTRYWIDE: Independence celebrations, special events in connection with Finland’s 100 year anniversary, Dec. 5-6.

France

PARIS: Salon du Cheval, equestrian show, Paris Nord Villepinte, through Dec. 3.

PARIS: Africolor Music Festival, through Dec. 24.

METZ: Ice Sculpture Festival, fairy-tale themed sculptures, Place de la Republique, through Jan. 7.

PARIS: Salon Grand Tasting, wine presentation, Carrousel du Louvre, Dec. 1-2.

NANCY: Saint Nicholas festivities, Dec. 2-3.

ROUBAIX: La Braderie de l'Art, art fair and exchange, Dec. 2-3.

PARIS: Nautic, international boat show, Porte de Versailles, Dec. 2-10.

RIBEAUVILLE: Medieval Christmas market, Dec. 2-3 and 9-10.

RENNES: Trans Musicales, contemporary music festival, Dec. 4-10.

LYON: Fete des Lumieres, light festival, Dec. 7-10.

EPERNAY: Habits de Lumiere, illuminations and entertainment along the avenue de Champagne, Dec. 8-10.

AVORIAZ: Rock on Ultimate, ski and snowboard gear testing and DJ sets, Dec. 15-17.

PARIS: Noel Gourmand, culinary and wine salon, Cite de la Mode & du Design, Dec. 15-18.

LES DEUX ALPES: Rise Festival, ski season opens with parties and live music, Dec. 16-23.

PARIS: New Year’s Eve celebration and light show, Champs Elysees, Dec. 31.

Germany

WUERZBURG: Bachtage, Classical music festival, through Dec. 3.

MUNICH: Tollwood Winter Festival, through Dec. 31.

BAMBERG: Nativity Trail, creche scenes in churches and throughout city, through Jan. 6.

RUST: Europa-Park open for winter season, through Dec. 23 and Dec. 26-Jan. 8.

PRIEN AM CHIEMSEE: Christmas market on the island of Frauenchiemsee, Dec. 1-3 and 8-10.

BREITNAU: Christmas market in the Ravenna Gorge, Dec. 1-3, 8-10, 15-17 and 22-23.

MANNHEIM: Toxicator, hardcore electronic music fest, Maimarkthalle, Dec. 2.

BERLIN: Tattoo Festival Berlin, Huxleys, Dec. 2-3.

ESSEN: Essen Motor Show, Messe, Dec. 2-10.

HAMBURG: Christmas Parades, start from Moenckebergstrasse, Dec. 2, 9, 16 and 23.

TUEBINGEN: Chocolart, outdoor chocolate festival, Dec. 5-10.

BERLIN: Zeughausmesse, decorative arts fair, Deutsches Historisches Museum, Dec. 7-10.

HANNOVER: Pferd & Jagd, hunting and fishing expo, Dec. 7-10.

HANNOVER: Nacht der Pferde, horse show, Messe, Dec. 8-9.

MUNICH: Night of the Proms, rock and classical music concert, Olympiahalle, Dec. 8-10.

NUREMBERG: Retro Classics Bavaria, classic auto show, Dec. 8-10.

TITISEE-NEUSTADT: FIS Ski Jumping World Cup, Dec.8-10.

MUNICH: Krampus Runs, runners in archaic costumes at Marienplatz, starts 3 p.m., Dec. 10 and 17.

BERLIN/POTSDAM: Louis Lewandowski Festival, celebrates synagogue music, Dec. 14-17.

FRANKFURT: International Horse Riding Show, Festhalle, Dec. 14-17.

KARLSRUHE: Knock Out Festival, indoor heavy metal fest, Schwarzwaldhalle, Dec. 16.

STUTTGART: SEMF- Stuttgart Electronic Music Festival, Messe, Dec. 16.

TRIPPSTADT: Sustainable Christmas market, promotes environmental protection, Dec. 16-17.

TRIBERG: Christmas Magic, illuminated waterfall and special events program in the Black Forest, Dec. 25-30.

SCHLUHSEE: Winter market, Dec. 28-30.

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN: Biathlon, Dec. 30.

BERLIN: New Year's Eve Party, crowds gather between Brandenburg Gate and Victory Column, Dec. 31.

Hungary

BUDAPEST: Anilogue, International Animation Film Festival, through Dec. 3.

BUDAPEST: Saturnalia, winter celebration, Aquincumi Museum, Dec. 3.

BUDAPEST: Bonusz Festival, electronic music festival, Hungexpo, Dec. 9.

Ireland

WATERFORD: Winterval, Christmas themed events and market, through Dec. 23.

DUBLIN: Gifted- The Contemporary Craft and Design Fair, RDS, Dec. 5-10.

WESTPORT: Winter Wonderland, meetings with Santa in 18th century house, weekends only, Dec. 1-3, 8-10 and 15-23.

CORK: Glow, Christmas themed winter wonderland, Bishop Lucey Park, Dec. 1-3, 8-10, 15-17 and 20-22.

DUBLIN: Funderland, RDS grounds, Dec. 14-Jan. 14.

NEWGRANGE: Winter Solstice at Newgrange, Dec. 18-23.

DUBLIN: Christmas Day swim, swimmers plunge into the icy Irish Sea, The Forty Foot and other places, Dec.25.

DUBLIN: New Year’s Eve celebrations, Dec. 30-Jan. 1.

PORTMAGEE: New Year's Eve Festival, piper leads street parade of blazing torches and a local man dressed as the 'Old Year', Dec. 31.

Italy

TURIN: Torino Film Festival, through Dec. 2.

SALERNO: Luci d’Artista, light installations inspired by Mediterranean sea creatures, through Jan. 21.

SAN GIMIGNANO: San Gimignano Lumiere, illuminated landmarks, Dec. 2-3.

BOLOGNA: Motor Show, fairgrounds, Dec. 2-10.

MILAN: L’Artigiano in Fiera, craftsmen sell their wares, Fieramilano, Dec. 2-10.

FLORENCE: River to River, Indian film festival, Dec. 7-12.

COUNTRYWIDE: Feast Day of the Immaculate Conception, Dec. 8.

MODENA: 7.8.Noveocento, Gran Mercado dell’Antico, antiques fair, fairgrounds, Dec. 8-10.

NAPLES: Tableaux Vivants of Caravaggio, Monumental Complex Donnaregina, Dec. 10 and 30.

SIRACUSA: Procession of Santa Lucia, Dec. 13.

ROME: Arti & Mestieri, artisan and gastronomic market, Fiera de Roma, Dec. 14-17.

TURIN: Torino Comics, Lingotto Fiere, Dec. 16-17.

GENOVA: Circumnavigando Festival, international festival of theater and circus in public spaces, Dec. 26-Jan. 7.

UMBRIA: Umbria Winter Jazz, Dec. 28-Jan. 1.

Luxembourg

CITY: Art 3F, international contemporary art fair, Luxexpo The Box, through Dec. 3.

CITY: Winterlights, Christmas market and festivities, through Jan. 2.

CITY: International Record Fair, Rockhal, Dec. 10.

CITY: Night of the Proms, Arena d’Coque, Dec. 14.

Malta

GOZO: International Choir Festival, Dec. 7-11.

Netherlands

AMSTERDAM: Amsterdam Light Festival, through Jan. 21.

AMSTERDAM: Meesterlijk, design fair, Westergasfabriek, Dec. 1-3.

MAASTRICHT: Magical Maastricht, Christmas market, skating rink and Ferris wheel, Dec. 1-Jan. 1.

AMSTERDAM: Masters of Lxry, lifestyle fair, RAI, Dec. 8-11.

AMSTERDAM: Funky Christmas Market, Westergasfabriek, Dec. 10.

GOUDA: Candle Night, Dec. 15.

DEVENTER: Dickens Festival, Victorian themed Christmas market, Dec. 16-17.

AMSTERDAM: Winterparade, Christmas dinner show, Zuiderkerk, Dec. 22-26 and 28-30.

THE HAGUE: Christmas Circus, Dec. 22-Jan. 7.

AMSTERDAM: Valhalla, circus and electronic music festival, RAI, Dec. 23.

ZWOLLE: Ice sculpture exhibition, this year’s theme is “World Famous Stories,” Dec. 23-March 4.

AMSTERDAM: Winter Circus, Royal Theater Carre, Dec. 21-Jan. 7.

Norway

OSLO: Designers’ Own Christmas Market, Hausmannsgt 16, Dec. 2-3.

OSLO: Torchlit paradein honor of the Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Dec. 10.

Poland

KRAKOW: Szopka nativity scenes competition, City Historical Museum, Dec. 7.

WARSAW: Watch Docs, human rights film festival, Dec. 7-14.

Portugal

ALCOUTIM: ALUT- Algarviana Ultra Trail, 300 km trail running race, through Dec. 3.

OBIDOS: Vila Natal, Christmas Town, through Dec. 31.

LISBON: Sao Silvestre race, 10 km course through city center, Dec. 30.

Scotland

EDINBURGH: Christmas at the Botanics, illuminated trail through the Botanical Gardens, through Dec. 30.

EDINBURGH: Edinburgh's Christmas, shows, rides, attractions and Christmas market stalls, through Jan. 7.

EDINBURGH: 3D2D Christmas Craft, Art and Design Fair, Assembly Rooms, Dec. 2-3.

EDINBURGH: The Santa Run, participants race in Santa costumes to benefit charity, West Princes Street Gardens, Dec. 10.

GLASGOW: Glasgow’s Santa Dash, participants race in Santa costumes to benefit charity, George Square, Dec. 10.

GLASGOW: The Irn Bru Carnival, Europe’s largest indoor funfair, SECC, Dec. 21-Jan. 14.

KIRKWALL: The Ba’, historical street ball game, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.

EDINBURGH: Hogmanay, New Year celebrations include torchlit procession Dec. 30, street party, concert in the gardens and ceilidh Dec. 31; Loony Dook swim in the River Forth, Jan. 1.

INVERNESS: Red Hot Highland Fling, free entry Hogmanay celebrations, Dec. 31.

STONEHAVEN: Fireball Festival, Hogmanay celebrations, Dec. 31.

Spain

MADRID: Madrid en Danza, international dance festival, through Dec. 17.

VALENCIA: Feria del Automovil, auto show, fairgrounds, Dec. 1-6.

LEON: Purple Weekend Festival, celebrates music and culture of the sixties, Dec. 6-9.

SEVILLE: Festivity of the Immaculate Conception, Dec. 8.

MALAGA: Malaga Marathon, Dec. 10.

SEVILLE: International Theatre and Scenic Arts Festival, Dec. 14-Jan. 24.

BARCELONA: Buff Epic Run, race through obstacle course, Dec. 16.

MADRID: San Silvestre Vallecana, 10 km race with thousands of participants, Dec. 31.

Sweden

STOCKHOLM: International Horse Show, Friends Arena, through Dec. 3.

GOTHENBURG: Christmas at Liseberg, through Dec. 3; Dec. 5-10; 12-23 and 26-30.

STOCKHOLM: Design Christmas Market, Faergfabriken, Dec. 9-10.

COUNTRYWIDE: Santa Lucia, candlelit processions, Dec. 13.

STOCKHOLM: Hundmaessa, dog show, fairgrounds, Dec. 16-17.

Switzerland

BULLE: Gouts et Terroirs, gourmet food show, Espace Gruyere, through Dec. 3.

ZURICH: Whisky Ship, tastings on boat, Buerkliplatz, through Dec. 3.

MONTREUX: Montreux Comedy Festival, shows in English, through Dec. 4.

LAUSANNE: Lumieres, light installations, through Dec. 31.

SOLOTHURN: Swiss Art Supermarket, art fair, Rothushalle, through Jan. 7.

FRIBOURG: La Saint-Nicolas, celebrations honor city's patron saint, parade at 5 p.m., Dec 2.

VEYTAUX: Medieval Magic at Chillon Castle, Chistmas festivities, Dec. 2-3, 9-10, and 16-17.

ZURICH: Samichlaus-Schwimmen, swimmers in Santa suits brave icy waters, Dec. 3.

GENEVA: Fete de la Escalade, commemorates attack on city ramparts in 1602, Dec. 8-10.

DAVOS: Songbird Festival, singer and songwriter festival, Dec. 8-23.

FRIBOURG: Christmas Market of Artisans and Creators, Arsen’Alt, Dec. 15-17.

LENZERHEIDE: Magic Forest, shows, culinary specialties and illuminations, Dec. 15-30.

ZURICH: Lichterschwimmen, floating candles on the Limmat River, Dec. 21.

Wales

CARDIFF: Winter Wonderland, through Jan. 7.

SWANSEA: Waterfront Wonderland, skating rink and fairground, through Jan. 7.

CONWY: Winterfest, torchlit parade, Dec. 9.

LLANGOLLEN: Real Ale Train, steam train and sampling ales, Dec. 9.

NEWPORT: Saturnalia at National Roman Legion Museum, Dec. 9.

CAERPHILLY: Christmas Market, Castle, Dec. 9-10.

TENBY: Boxing Day Swim, Dec. 26.