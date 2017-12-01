Festivals and events, December 2017
By KAREN BRADBURY | $content.organization.value.toUpperCase() Published: December 1, 2017
Here is a sampling of December events in Europe. Christmas markets are not included. Find a detailed list of Christmas markets worldwide at www.christmasmarkets.com/christmas-markets.
Austria
VIENNA: This Human World, international human rights film festival, through Dec. 10.
SALZBURG: Advent Singing, Grosse Festspielehaus, through Dec. 17.
SALZBURG: Winterfest, international circus acts in the Volksgarten, through Jan. 7.
ST. ANTON: Ski Open, season opening concerts feature Revolverheld and Gregor Meyle, Dec. 1-3.
OBERTAUERN: Ski season opening party, concert by Andreas Bourani, Dec. 2.
SALZBURG AND SUBURBS: Krampus run, frightening costumed wild spirits run, Dec. 2 and 5.
FLACHAU: Ski season opening party, equipment testing and live acts, Dec. 7-10.
LECH: Fantastic Gondolas, illuminations and projections against the ski slopes, Dec. 9.
PITZTAL: Ski season opening party, Christina Stuermer performs, Dec. 9.
SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM: Rave on Snow, club festival, Dec. 14-17.
MONTAFON: World Cup Montafon, FIS Ski and Snowboard Cross World Cup; Dec. 14-17; Mando Diao performs Dec. 16.
MAYRHOFEN-HIPPACH: Rise & Fall, ski competition for teams involves skiing, paragliding and mountain biking, Dec. 16.
VIENNA: Christmas in Vienna, gala concert, Wiener Konzerthaus, Dec. 16.
VIENNA: Christmas Run, running event benefits charity, Dec. 17.
VIENNA: New Year’s Trail, Dec. 31.
Belgium
LIEGE: Village de Noel, Belgium’s largest Christmas village, through Dec. 30.
BRUSSELS: Winter Wonders, Christmas market and skating rink, through Dec. 31.
HASSELT: Ice Magic, ice sculpture exhibition recreates Antarctica, through Jan. 8.
GENT: Gent Militaria, military memorabilia fair, Flanders Expo, Dec. 3.
GENT: Museum Night, Dec. 7.
BRUGES: December Dance, international dance festival, Concertgebouw, Dec. 7-17.
BRUGES: Christmas Run, 6 or 10 km circuits through town, Dec. 8.
NAMUR: Salon du Vin, wine and gastronomy fair, Namur Expo, Dec. 8-10.
MODAVE: Christmas Around the World, festively decorated rooms at the Chateau de Modave, this year's theme is “Art of the Table,” Dec. 9-Jan. 10.
ROTTERDAM: Bridges Run Rotterdam, 15 km route through city, Dec. 10.
LIEGE: European Circus Festival, Dec. 14-Jan. 7.
BASTOGNE: Battle of the Bulgeperimeter walk and commemorations, Dec. 16-17.
ESSEN: Christmas Beer Festival, Dec. 16-17.
MECHELEN: Christmas Jumping, horse jumping event, Expo, Dec. 26-30.
Croatia
OPATIJA: Chocolate Festival, Dec. 1-3.
CRIKVENICA: Adria Advent Marathon, Dec. 3.
ZAGREB: International Human Rights Film Festival, Kino Europa, Dec. 4-10.
Czech Republic
SLAVKOV: Battle of Austerlitz re-enactments, Dec. 2-3.
PRAGUE: Eve of Saint Nicholas Day, or Mikulas, celebrated on Old Town Square and countrywide, Dec. 5.
PRAGUE: Asian Film Festival, Ponrepo and Lucerna, Dec. 6-12.
PRAGUE: Prague Christmas Swing Dance Festival, Dec. 8-10.
PRAGUE: Magnetic Festival, electronic dance music festival, PVA Expo, Dec. 15.
PRAGUE: Czech Touches of Music, international classical music festival, various dates between Dec. 16-Jan 6.
Denmark
AARHUS: Christmas in the Old Town Museum, dates through Dec. 30.
COPENHAGEN: Christmas in Tivoli Gardens, through Dec. 31.
ELSINORE: Kronborg Castle Christmas fair, Dec. 2-3 and 9-10.
COPENHAGEN: Christiania Julemarked, Oriental bazaar style Christmas market, Den Gra Hal, Christiania, Dec. 9-20.
England
BIRMINGHAM: BBC Good Food Show, NEC, through Dec. 3.
LONDON: Hyde Park Winter Wonderland, through Jan. 1.
LONDON: Christmas at Kew, trail of lights through Kew Gardens, through Jan. 1.
LONDON: Hogwarts in the Snow at Warner Bros. Studio Tour, through Jan. 28.
LONDON: London International Animation Festival, Barbican and The Horse Hospital, Dec. 1-10.
LONDON: The Great Christmas Pudding Race, costumed runners race in Covent Garden, Dec. 2.
NEWARK: International Antiques and Collectors Fair, Newark & Nottinghamshire Showground, Dec. 7-8.
BIRMINGHAM: The Beast- World’s Biggest Bouncy Castle, NEC, Dec. 8-17.
LONDON: The London International Horse Show, Olympia, Dec. 12-18.
BRIGHTON: Burning the Clocks, lantern procession and fireworks, Dec. 21.
SALISBURY: Winter Solstice celebrations at Stonehenge, Dec. 22.
LONDON: Elizabethan Christmas, Christmas play at Hampton Court Palace, Dec. 22-23-and Dec. 27-Jan. 1.
EXMOUTH: Christmas Day Swim, starts 11 a.m., Dec. 25.
LONDON: The Peter Pan Cup, race open to Serpentine Swimming Club Members only, Hyde Park, Dec. 25.
LONDON: New Year’s Eve fireworks, Thames riverbanks, Dec. 31.
Estonia
TALLINN: Black Nights Film Festival, Kesklinna linnaosa, through Dec. 3.
Finland
HELSINKI: We Jazz, jazz festival, Dec. 3-10.
COUNTRYWIDE: Independence celebrations, special events in connection with Finland’s 100 year anniversary, Dec. 5-6.
France
PARIS: Salon du Cheval, equestrian show, Paris Nord Villepinte, through Dec. 3.
PARIS: Africolor Music Festival, through Dec. 24.
METZ: Ice Sculpture Festival, fairy-tale themed sculptures, Place de la Republique, through Jan. 7.
PARIS: Salon Grand Tasting, wine presentation, Carrousel du Louvre, Dec. 1-2.
NANCY: Saint Nicholas festivities, Dec. 2-3.
ROUBAIX: La Braderie de l'Art, art fair and exchange, Dec. 2-3.
PARIS: Nautic, international boat show, Porte de Versailles, Dec. 2-10.
RIBEAUVILLE: Medieval Christmas market, Dec. 2-3 and 9-10.
RENNES: Trans Musicales, contemporary music festival, Dec. 4-10.
LYON: Fete des Lumieres, light festival, Dec. 7-10.
EPERNAY: Habits de Lumiere, illuminations and entertainment along the avenue de Champagne, Dec. 8-10.
AVORIAZ: Rock on Ultimate, ski and snowboard gear testing and DJ sets, Dec. 15-17.
PARIS: Noel Gourmand, culinary and wine salon, Cite de la Mode & du Design, Dec. 15-18.
LES DEUX ALPES: Rise Festival, ski season opens with parties and live music, Dec. 16-23.
PARIS: New Year’s Eve celebration and light show, Champs Elysees, Dec. 31.
Germany
WUERZBURG: Bachtage, Classical music festival, through Dec. 3.
MUNICH: Tollwood Winter Festival, through Dec. 31.
BAMBERG: Nativity Trail, creche scenes in churches and throughout city, through Jan. 6.
RUST: Europa-Park open for winter season, through Dec. 23 and Dec. 26-Jan. 8.
PRIEN AM CHIEMSEE: Christmas market on the island of Frauenchiemsee, Dec. 1-3 and 8-10.
BREITNAU: Christmas market in the Ravenna Gorge, Dec. 1-3, 8-10, 15-17 and 22-23.
MANNHEIM: Toxicator, hardcore electronic music fest, Maimarkthalle, Dec. 2.
BERLIN: Tattoo Festival Berlin, Huxleys, Dec. 2-3.
ESSEN: Essen Motor Show, Messe, Dec. 2-10.
HAMBURG: Christmas Parades, start from Moenckebergstrasse, Dec. 2, 9, 16 and 23.
TUEBINGEN: Chocolart, outdoor chocolate festival, Dec. 5-10.
BERLIN: Zeughausmesse, decorative arts fair, Deutsches Historisches Museum, Dec. 7-10.
HANNOVER: Pferd & Jagd, hunting and fishing expo, Dec. 7-10.
HANNOVER: Nacht der Pferde, horse show, Messe, Dec. 8-9.
MUNICH: Night of the Proms, rock and classical music concert, Olympiahalle, Dec. 8-10.
NUREMBERG: Retro Classics Bavaria, classic auto show, Dec. 8-10.
TITISEE-NEUSTADT: FIS Ski Jumping World Cup, Dec.8-10.
MUNICH: Krampus Runs, runners in archaic costumes at Marienplatz, starts 3 p.m., Dec. 10 and 17.
BERLIN/POTSDAM: Louis Lewandowski Festival, celebrates synagogue music, Dec. 14-17.
FRANKFURT: International Horse Riding Show, Festhalle, Dec. 14-17.
KARLSRUHE: Knock Out Festival, indoor heavy metal fest, Schwarzwaldhalle, Dec. 16.
STUTTGART: SEMF- Stuttgart Electronic Music Festival, Messe, Dec. 16.
TRIPPSTADT: Sustainable Christmas market, promotes environmental protection, Dec. 16-17.
TRIBERG: Christmas Magic, illuminated waterfall and special events program in the Black Forest, Dec. 25-30.
SCHLUHSEE: Winter market, Dec. 28-30.
GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN: Biathlon, Dec. 30.
BERLIN: New Year's Eve Party, crowds gather between Brandenburg Gate and Victory Column, Dec. 31.
Hungary
BUDAPEST: Anilogue, International Animation Film Festival, through Dec. 3.
BUDAPEST: Saturnalia, winter celebration, Aquincumi Museum, Dec. 3.
BUDAPEST: Bonusz Festival, electronic music festival, Hungexpo, Dec. 9.
Ireland
WATERFORD: Winterval, Christmas themed events and market, through Dec. 23.
DUBLIN: Gifted- The Contemporary Craft and Design Fair, RDS, Dec. 5-10.
WESTPORT: Winter Wonderland, meetings with Santa in 18th century house, weekends only, Dec. 1-3, 8-10 and 15-23.
CORK: Glow, Christmas themed winter wonderland, Bishop Lucey Park, Dec. 1-3, 8-10, 15-17 and 20-22.
DUBLIN: Funderland, RDS grounds, Dec. 14-Jan. 14.
NEWGRANGE: Winter Solstice at Newgrange, Dec. 18-23.
DUBLIN: Christmas Day swim, swimmers plunge into the icy Irish Sea, The Forty Foot and other places, Dec.25.
DUBLIN: New Year’s Eve celebrations, Dec. 30-Jan. 1.
PORTMAGEE: New Year's Eve Festival, piper leads street parade of blazing torches and a local man dressed as the 'Old Year', Dec. 31.
Italy
TURIN: Torino Film Festival, through Dec. 2.
SALERNO: Luci d’Artista, light installations inspired by Mediterranean sea creatures, through Jan. 21.
SAN GIMIGNANO: San Gimignano Lumiere, illuminated landmarks, Dec. 2-3.
BOLOGNA: Motor Show, fairgrounds, Dec. 2-10.
MILAN: L’Artigiano in Fiera, craftsmen sell their wares, Fieramilano, Dec. 2-10.
FLORENCE: River to River, Indian film festival, Dec. 7-12.
COUNTRYWIDE: Feast Day of the Immaculate Conception, Dec. 8.
MODENA: 7.8.Noveocento, Gran Mercado dell’Antico, antiques fair, fairgrounds, Dec. 8-10.
NAPLES: Tableaux Vivants of Caravaggio, Monumental Complex Donnaregina, Dec. 10 and 30.
SIRACUSA: Procession of Santa Lucia, Dec. 13.
ROME: Arti & Mestieri, artisan and gastronomic market, Fiera de Roma, Dec. 14-17.
TURIN: Torino Comics, Lingotto Fiere, Dec. 16-17.
GENOVA: Circumnavigando Festival, international festival of theater and circus in public spaces, Dec. 26-Jan. 7.
UMBRIA: Umbria Winter Jazz, Dec. 28-Jan. 1.
Luxembourg
CITY: Art 3F, international contemporary art fair, Luxexpo The Box, through Dec. 3.
CITY: Winterlights, Christmas market and festivities, through Jan. 2.
CITY: International Record Fair, Rockhal, Dec. 10.
CITY: Night of the Proms, Arena d’Coque, Dec. 14.
Malta
GOZO: International Choir Festival, Dec. 7-11.
Netherlands
AMSTERDAM: Amsterdam Light Festival, through Jan. 21.
AMSTERDAM: Meesterlijk, design fair, Westergasfabriek, Dec. 1-3.
MAASTRICHT: Magical Maastricht, Christmas market, skating rink and Ferris wheel, Dec. 1-Jan. 1.
AMSTERDAM: Masters of Lxry, lifestyle fair, RAI, Dec. 8-11.
AMSTERDAM: Funky Christmas Market, Westergasfabriek, Dec. 10.
GOUDA: Candle Night, Dec. 15.
DEVENTER: Dickens Festival, Victorian themed Christmas market, Dec. 16-17.
AMSTERDAM: Winterparade, Christmas dinner show, Zuiderkerk, Dec. 22-26 and 28-30.
THE HAGUE: Christmas Circus, Dec. 22-Jan. 7.
AMSTERDAM: Valhalla, circus and electronic music festival, RAI, Dec. 23.
ZWOLLE: Ice sculpture exhibition, this year’s theme is “World Famous Stories,” Dec. 23-March 4.
AMSTERDAM: Winter Circus, Royal Theater Carre, Dec. 21-Jan. 7.
Norway
OSLO: Designers’ Own Christmas Market, Hausmannsgt 16, Dec. 2-3.
OSLO: Torchlit paradein honor of the Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Dec. 10.
Poland
KRAKOW: Szopka nativity scenes competition, City Historical Museum, Dec. 7.
WARSAW: Watch Docs, human rights film festival, Dec. 7-14.
Portugal
ALCOUTIM: ALUT- Algarviana Ultra Trail, 300 km trail running race, through Dec. 3.
OBIDOS: Vila Natal, Christmas Town, through Dec. 31.
LISBON: Sao Silvestre race, 10 km course through city center, Dec. 30.
Scotland
EDINBURGH: Christmas at the Botanics, illuminated trail through the Botanical Gardens, through Dec. 30.
EDINBURGH: Edinburgh's Christmas, shows, rides, attractions and Christmas market stalls, through Jan. 7.
EDINBURGH: 3D2D Christmas Craft, Art and Design Fair, Assembly Rooms, Dec. 2-3.
EDINBURGH: The Santa Run, participants race in Santa costumes to benefit charity, West Princes Street Gardens, Dec. 10.
GLASGOW: Glasgow’s Santa Dash, participants race in Santa costumes to benefit charity, George Square, Dec. 10.
GLASGOW: The Irn Bru Carnival, Europe’s largest indoor funfair, SECC, Dec. 21-Jan. 14.
KIRKWALL: The Ba’, historical street ball game, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.
EDINBURGH: Hogmanay, New Year celebrations include torchlit procession Dec. 30, street party, concert in the gardens and ceilidh Dec. 31; Loony Dook swim in the River Forth, Jan. 1.
INVERNESS: Red Hot Highland Fling, free entry Hogmanay celebrations, Dec. 31.
STONEHAVEN: Fireball Festival, Hogmanay celebrations, Dec. 31.
Spain
MADRID: Madrid en Danza, international dance festival, through Dec. 17.
VALENCIA: Feria del Automovil, auto show, fairgrounds, Dec. 1-6.
LEON: Purple Weekend Festival, celebrates music and culture of the sixties, Dec. 6-9.
SEVILLE: Festivity of the Immaculate Conception, Dec. 8.
MALAGA: Malaga Marathon, Dec. 10.
SEVILLE: International Theatre and Scenic Arts Festival, Dec. 14-Jan. 24.
BARCELONA: Buff Epic Run, race through obstacle course, Dec. 16.
MADRID: San Silvestre Vallecana, 10 km race with thousands of participants, Dec. 31.
Sweden
STOCKHOLM: International Horse Show, Friends Arena, through Dec. 3.
GOTHENBURG: Christmas at Liseberg, through Dec. 3; Dec. 5-10; 12-23 and 26-30.
STOCKHOLM: Design Christmas Market, Faergfabriken, Dec. 9-10.
COUNTRYWIDE: Santa Lucia, candlelit processions, Dec. 13.
STOCKHOLM: Hundmaessa, dog show, fairgrounds, Dec. 16-17.
Switzerland
BULLE: Gouts et Terroirs, gourmet food show, Espace Gruyere, through Dec. 3.
ZURICH: Whisky Ship, tastings on boat, Buerkliplatz, through Dec. 3.
MONTREUX: Montreux Comedy Festival, shows in English, through Dec. 4.
LAUSANNE: Lumieres, light installations, through Dec. 31.
SOLOTHURN: Swiss Art Supermarket, art fair, Rothushalle, through Jan. 7.
FRIBOURG: La Saint-Nicolas, celebrations honor city's patron saint, parade at 5 p.m., Dec 2.
VEYTAUX: Medieval Magic at Chillon Castle, Chistmas festivities, Dec. 2-3, 9-10, and 16-17.
ZURICH: Samichlaus-Schwimmen, swimmers in Santa suits brave icy waters, Dec. 3.
GENEVA: Fete de la Escalade, commemorates attack on city ramparts in 1602, Dec. 8-10.
DAVOS: Songbird Festival, singer and songwriter festival, Dec. 8-23.
FRIBOURG: Christmas Market of Artisans and Creators, Arsen’Alt, Dec. 15-17.
LENZERHEIDE: Magic Forest, shows, culinary specialties and illuminations, Dec. 15-30.
ZURICH: Lichterschwimmen, floating candles on the Limmat River, Dec. 21.
Wales
CARDIFF: Winter Wonderland, through Jan. 7.
SWANSEA: Waterfront Wonderland, skating rink and fairground, through Jan. 7.
CONWY: Winterfest, torchlit parade, Dec. 9.
LLANGOLLEN: Real Ale Train, steam train and sampling ales, Dec. 9.
NEWPORT: Saturnalia at National Roman Legion Museum, Dec. 9.
CAERPHILLY: Christmas Market, Castle, Dec. 9-10.
TENBY: Boxing Day Swim, Dec. 26.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
US defense secretary meets with Egyptian officials in Cairo
Former Green Berets soldier injured in search says he’s forgiven Bergdahl
A contractor freed after 31 days as a hostage in Iraq last year dies at 49
Germany: Suspicious package part of extort plot aimed at DHL
US agent who got prostitutes, cash from Colombian drug lord headed to prison
Navy pilots behind giant phallus sky drawing get administrative punishment