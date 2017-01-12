Europe Traveler's top picks for the weekend of Jan. 21-22

Looking ahead to the weekend? Here are the Europe Traveler's top selections for events to attend in Europe.

The Long Night of Architecture

Date: 7 p.m.-midnight Jan. 20

Location: Odeonsplatz, Munich, Germany

More than 70 buildings, many seldom open to the public, open their doors to some 30,000 expected visitors. The agenda includes tours, lectures, live music and more throughout the city and its environs. Visitors can check out such diverse sights as a bathroom and wellness area exhibition to a tour of the plenary hall of the Bavarian Parliament. Visits to some buildings require pre-booking; plan accordingly and carry a photo ID.

Admission: Free, including use of hop-on, hop-off shuttle buses.

Website: www.lange-nacht-der-architektur.de/en/index.php?change

Battle of the Sexes — Franz von Stuck to Frida Kahlo

Location: Staedel Museum, Schaumainkai 63, 60596 Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Date: Through March 19 (10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tues.-Wed. and Sat.-Sun; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thu.-Fri., closed Monday)

Male vs. female identity is the topic of an exhibition of works by artists including Franz von Stuck, Max Liebermann, Édouard Manet, Gustav Klimt, Edvard Munch, Lee Miller and Frida Kahlo. The exhibition illustrates how the work of some artists cemented gender role perceptions while others challenged the traditional cliches. Some 150 works including painting, sculpture, graphic art, photography and film are on display.

Admission: Adults 14 euros, students 12 euros, ages 11 and under enter free.

Website: www.staedelmuseum.de/en/exhibitions/battle-sexes

WWE Live

Location: Four cities in Germany

Dates: Duesseldorf Feb. 22; Nuremberg Feb. 23, Hanover Feb. 24 and Regensburg Feb. 25.

World Wrestling Entertainment is a franchise that has long since gone global, meaning fans in Germany can get in on the action as well. Organizers promise some of the biggest and most popular names will be in the ring to give their fans the drama and entertainment they crave.

Tickets: Prices begin at 50.65 euros and are sold on the Eventim website www.eventim.de/Tickets.html?affiliate=EVE&doc=artistPages%2Ftickets&fun=artist&action=tickets&erid=1425881&includeOnlybookable=true&x10=1&x11=WWE

Website: http://de.wwe.com/

Grand Restaurant Festival

Location: Prague and other cities in the Czech Republic

Date: Through Feb. 28

“Baroque on your plate” is the theme of the eigth edition of this culinary festival in which over 90 restaurants throughout the country offer up tasting menus. The event is organized by Maurer’s Grand Restaurant, an independent restaurant guide. Dishes served as part of the festival feature local ingredients and are prepared by top chefs. Other festival offerings include Sunday brunch at an Indian restaurant V Zatisi and an Italian cooking class on Jan. 28.

Cost: A basic tasting offering one main dish of choice and one drink costs 250 Czech Koruna; a three-course tasting with three festival dishes, two glasses of wine or beer, and a .33 liter bottle of water costs 600 koruna. Note reservations must be made online in advance of one’s dining experience.

Website: www.grandrestaurantfestival.cz/home/?lng=en

Rotweinwanderung (Red Wine Hike)

Location: Freinsheim, Germany

Date: Jan. 20-22 (6 p.m.-10 p.m. Jan. 20; 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 21-22)

One of the first annual touristic events of the Palatanite is a convivial wine walk through the gently sloping vineyards. The action begins from 6 p.m. on Friday Jan. 20 with a short torchlight hike. Torches go on sale at the Town Hall at 5:15 p.m. During the daytime hours, a steady stream of hikers will enjoy the town’s tasty red wines along with culinary treats including goulash, pumpkin soup, or wild boar bratwurst.

Admission: Free

Website: www.stadt-freinsheim.de/veranstaltungen/rotweinwanderung-2017-0 (German only)

National Tulip Day

Location: Dam Square, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Date: 1 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Jan. 21

Those desperate for a sign spring’s not too far away should make their way to Amsterdam’s lively Dam Square, where Dutch tulip farmers will set up a vast but fleeting tulip batch. Some 200,000 bulbs await “adoption” as visitors meander through the garden and choose one to take along home.

Admission: Free

Website: www.amsterdam.info/events/tulip-day/

Gastrofestival

Location: Madrid, Spain

Dates: Jan. 21-Feb. 5

A full program of culinary experiences awaits visitors to the Spanish capital as over 400 establishments from restaurants and cocktail bars to cooking schools and galleries put forward their offerings. The program also examines the role of food in such diverse areas as cinema, literature and fashion. The public also has the chance to participate in various competitions.

Website: www.gastrofestivalmadrid.com

Museumsnacht Basel

Location: Various; an information stand located on Muensterplatz, Basel, Switzerland

Date: From 6 p.m. Jan. 20

Thirty-seven museums and cultural institutions in Basel, St. Louis and Weil am Rhein stay open as late as 2 a.m. to welcome visitors of all ages. Around 200 activities and experiences are on offer throughout the evening, to include poetry tours, lectures in many different languages, workshops, music, dance and theater. Real night owls can use their tickets for free entry into five clubs after 2 a.m.

Admission: 23 euros adults, those under 26 with ID can enter free

Website: www.museumsnacht.ch/en/programm/index.php

World Snow Festival

Location: Baerplatz, Grindelwald, Switzerland

Dates: Jan. 16-21

Towering sculptures out of blocks of snow gradually take shape under the public eye as 10 international teams of artists compete for top honors. Countries represented this year include Estonia, Ukraine, South Korea, the U.K., Italy, The Netherlands, U.S.A., Sweden, China and Slovenia. The theme of the 35th edition of this festival is “Magic.” From Jan. 16-20, the teams carry out their work at both the centrally located Baerplatz and Maennlichen, which is accessible only by cable car. At 6 p.m. Jan. 20, the jury will announce its verdict, followed by a mulled wine party next to the illuminated creations. On Jan. 21, the sculptures are once again lit up to allow for maximum viewing pleasure before they succumb to the elements.

Admission: Free

Website: www.worldsnowfestival.ch/en/