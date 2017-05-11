Auto-free cycling near the KMC

Pump up the tires, oil the brakes and head for the countryside: Germany’s glorious auto-free cycling days, in which normally busy stretches of highway are cordoned off to allow cyclists, rollerbladers and hikers to experience their surroundings at a slower pace, are in full swing. Two such events are scheduled for May 21.

Radelspass im Sickinger Land is a car-free, 12-mile swath taking riders through the communities of Landstuhl, Bann, Queidersbach, Linden, Horbach, Steinalben and Waldfischbach-Burgalben, following the route of Highway 363. Live music, tasty treats from the Palatinate and liquid refreshment will be sold at points along the route. The road is closed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Download the pdf flyer at http://tinyurl.com/mqaorku.

Saar Pedal traces the route along the Saar River between Merzig and Konz, where the Saar meets up with the Mosel River. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the 25-mile road closure allows outdoor enthusiasts to experience the winding river landscape, as stands along the route dish up the local specialties. Saar Pedal passes through numerous towns with train stations, making travel to and from the event by train an option. For a pdf flyer, see http://tinyurl.com/lo9d5rs.