All aboard to Paris for just 29 euros each way

Aimez-vous Paris? Alleo, the company behind the high-speed rail routes linking cities in France and Germany is celebrating its 10th anniversary by offering 10,000 extra train tickets between German cities and Paris at a discount rate of just 29 euros each way.

The tickets are for travel on either the German ICE or the French TGV high-speed networks. German stations from which ICE and TGV trains depart include Frankfurt, Kaiserslautern, Karlsruhe, Mannheim, Saarbruecken and Ulm. The fare includes the cost of the seat reservation and applies to travel in second class.

Tickets must be purchased before June 10, and the prices apply to travel between the dates of June 19 and Sept. 30. For a full overview of the offer and its terms and conditions, see

https://www.bahn.de/p/view/angebot/international/ice-paris.shtml?dbkanal_007=L01_S01_D001_KIN0001_ar1-FV_LZ01