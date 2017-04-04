TIMED OUT: no body copy; U.S. military has its own private resort at Walt Disney World
By JOLENE CARPENTER | STARS AND STRIPES Published: April 4, 2017
The main pool at Shades of Green is in the shape of Mickey Mouse's head and ears. Here children will find a splash area and slide as well as a dry playground. The pools at the resort are lightly used during the day, making them a great place for a park-weary parent (or child) to relax. Shades of Green is located in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., near Orlando, at Walt Disney World.
COURTESY OF SHADES OF GREEN
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Coast Guard's top officer laments being excluded from military funding
The US joined the 'Great War' 100 years ago. America and warfare were never the same.
Families in flood-hit Colombian city search for children
In DC visit, Egypt's el-Sissi to test 'chemistry' with Trump
Commissary sales, transactions continue worrisome slide
Michael Flynn in talks with Congress, wary of prosecution
special publications
What's Up Rhein Main
Welcome to the Pacific
Transition Guide
Best of the Pacific