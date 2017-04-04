TIMED OUT: no body copy; U.S. military has its own private resort at Walt Disney World

The main pool at Shades of Green is in the shape of Mickey Mouse's head and ears. Here children will find a splash area and slide as well as a dry playground. The pools at the resort are lightly used during the day, making them a great place for a park-weary parent (or child) to relax. Shades of Green is located in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., near Orlando, at Walt Disney World.

COURTESY OF SHADES OF GREEN