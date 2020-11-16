Super Mario at 35: Tokyo train stations celebrate iconic video game franchise

TOKYO — It’s been 35 years since a chubby little plumber named Mario first took on an army of Goombas, Koopa Troopas and, ultimately, Bowser, all in the name of saving a princess named Peach.

The Japanese capital is celebrating the 1985 debut of Super Mario Bros., one of the world’s most popular video game franchises, with history and art displays at two of its largest train stations.

An oversized box-art exhibit at Shinjuku Station’s south exit chronicles the game’s history, from its 1980s beginnings to modern day titles. Meanwhile, murals at Tokyo Station honor many of the franchise’s most iconic characters, heroes and villains alike.

Both exhibits will be up until Nov. 23; however, central Tokyo remains off-limits to most U.S. service members and their families because of coronavirus restrictions.

