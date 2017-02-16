Wrestlers take to the mats with titles on the line

Bitburg wrestler Kurt Nacionales works for a pin against SHAPE's Alex Kimberly during the northern sectionals at RAF Lakenheath, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

The road to the 2016-17 DODEA-Europe wrestling championship ends this weekend in Wiesbaden. But it goes, at least metaphorically, through Stuttgart.

Injuries, untimely illnesses and a rugged sectional battle with archrival Ramstein have chipped away the dynastic veneer of the three-time defending Division I champions. But the Panthers have persevered, and will bring a strong group of 20 wrestlers, including one in each of the 14 weight classes in play this weekend.

Only Ramstein can rival that championship roster, with 20 grapplers of its own also represented in each bracket. The Royals appear to have a slight edge in the race for the coveted team title, having outscored the Panthers in meets they shared on either side of the holiday break. But over the next two days, that season-long numbers game gives way to head-to-head championship action on the mats.

106 pounds: A core group of returning contenders and a handful of new ones comprise an unpredictable field for DODEA-Europe’s lightest weight class.

Lakenheath’s Bryan Lovett, last year’s fifth-place finisher, has his eyes on the title after claiming last weekend’s top qualifying spot in the northern sectional meet. Fellow returnee Munro Manning of Sigonella harbors hope of a similar rise.

Their new obstacles include Stuttgart contender Ruben Ramos and fast-rising freshman Atreyu Allen of Wiesbaden. Bitburg’s Henry Etheridge and Vicenza’s Nicholas Verduga also enjoy high seeds.

113: Another wide-open bracket positions Division I rivals Conner Mackie of Kaiserslautern, David Kingery of Ramstein and Diego Martinez of Vilseck in a race for the title. But small Sigonella could again interject itself; Jaguar grappler John Miayamoto claimed first place at the southern sectional last weekend and is a threat to do it again on the larger stage.

The Stuttgart duo of Joseph Wicker and Tyler McGrady, meanwhile, will attempt to gobble up a pair points-earning spots for the Panthers.

120: The Royals have their first clear favorite here in junior Joshua Garcia, who won the 106-pound solo title last season and has fared very well two classes higher this winter. Garcia’s chief rivals include fellow sectional winners Jacob Gamboa of Aviano and Tyler Barber of Kaiserslautern.

A heavy Division I contingent will look to break up that top tier. That group includes Lakenheath’s Jacob Brown, Wiesbaden’s Jeremiah Gerber, Vilseck’s Blaise Markley, Stuttgart’s Ryan Morrow and Vicenza’s Tristan Valdez.

126: Perhaps the heaviest favorite in any weight class resides atop this bracket. Stuttgart’s Benjamin Fielding won last year’s 120-pound European title with a 30-second pinfall victory last winter, and every indicator suggests he’s capable of doing it again at 126 this year.

Fellow sectional champions Liam Knowles of Aviano and Kurt Nacionales of Bitburg represent the field’s best hopes for an upset.

132: This 10-man bracket represents one of the key fronts in the Ramstein-Stuttgart struggle.

Ramstein senior Stanley Cruz is the 2016 European champion at 126 pounds, and therefore a top contender to win at 132 this year. But Cruz was denied a top seed when Stuttgart rival Matthew Bolduc took top honors at last week’s sectional qualifier.

This weekend’s rematch is a key skirmish in the Division I team title competition, but the field holds other hazards for the Royals and Panthers. Sectional winners Malik Shoemaker of Lakenheath and Josh Badillo of Vicenza could prove problematic for Cruz and Bolduc.

138: Last year’s championship match at this class included pitted two Panthers against each other. This year’s version might not have room for any, as the Ramstein pair of Ryan Ford and Marcus Bradley threaten to occupy the top of this 12-wrestler bracket.

Kaiserslautern’s Evan Mackie, a semifinalist at 132 pounds last year, is another strong candidate to reach the finals.

This class could also be valuable for the Aviano Saints as they attempt to take over the Division II team title left vacant by Hohenfels, since relegated to Division III. Southern sectional winner Anthony Cervantes represents the Saints in this bracket.

145: Stuttgart has long specialized in the middleweight classes of this tournament, and this year might be more of the same. Isaiah Phillips has been outstanding all winter and represents one of the Panthers’ stronger title contenders.

A diverse set of opponents from six different countries stand in his way. That formidable group includes Naples’ Jackson Blivin, Kaiserslautern’s Parker Rose, Sigonella’s Cain Brehmer, SHAPE’s Sean Kilrain, Rota’s Presley Peters and AFNORTH’s CJ Kolosky.

152: The homestanding Wiesbaden Warriors have their best chance at a European title in the form of top seed Joshua Theodore, who has been the class of this class all winter, including a first-place finish at a central sectional otherwise dominated by the Royals and Panthers.

Any prospective upset bid will come from the group of Naples’ Jordan Hoffman, Kaiserslautern’s Dante Rincon, Vilseck’s Dylan Burns, SHAPE’s Zak Kappenman and Stuttgart’s Christopher Hernandez.

160: While it’s outmanned in terms of the points race, Wiesbaden has another shot at solo gold here in the form of Gabe Charlifue, the European runner-up at 152 pounds last year.

Headlining Charlifue’s list of rivals is Drake Ronnau, one of two wrestlers from Munich International and last week’s southern sectional winner. Northern top seed Daniel Holland of Lakenheath is also in the mix along with Owen Peterson and Wesley Coglianese of Ramstein and Stuttgart, respectively.

170: Drake Ronnau’s brother and Munich teammate Cole Ronnau returns to Wiesbaden determined to take care of some unfinished business. The bigger Ronnau sibling lost last year’s 160-pound European title bout by decision.

But Cole Ronnau isn’t the only champion-in-waiting among this group. Joseph Krussick of Lakenheath lost this bracket’s championship match last year. Should the bracket play out as predicted, Ronnau and Krussick could put on one of Saturday’s standout finals.

182: The Panthers project to pick up another singles title and the ensuing chunk of Division I team points in this weight class. Kevin Wentland, the reigning 170-pound European champion, enters the tournament a heavy favorite to add to add 182-pound medal to his trophy case Saturday.

Fellow sectional champs Emil Aliyev of Vicenza and Joseph Glenk of Lakenheath are Wentland’s primary obstacles.

195: Like Wiesbaden, Naples doesn’t have the overall depth to keep up with the point tallies Stuttgart and Ramstein figure to ring up this weekend. But the Wildcats have their share of opportunities to make an impact.

Southern sectional winner Nicholas Clarida represents Naples in this wide-open class, where he’ll be joined by familiar Italian rival Shamil Aliyev of Vicenza along with fellow sectional champs Rodderick Hendricks of Kaiserslautern and Chris Hobson of Wiesbaden. The deep class also includes a formidable small-school force in Yorel Smalls of Baumholder and a dangerous lurking Panther in Christopher Cheadle.

220: One of Ramstein’s best title bets is senior Erik Gerena, who reached the 285-pound title match a year ago and has dominated at the lower weight this winter.

There’s plenty of large-school competition crammed into this eight-man bracket, however, including Juan Oestereich of Vilseck, Royce Staley of Kaiserslautern, Trevor Dunbar of Stuttgart, Chris Davidson of SHAPE and Dequan Epperson of Vicenza.

285: Last Saturday’s sectional matchup between Ramstein and Stuttgart was a compelling preview of this weekend’s clash for the title. Nowhere was that more apparent than in the heavyweight division.

Stuttgart’s John Carroll pulled off a mild upset of Ramstein rival Clayton Artese in one of the more intense, evenly matched bouts of the sectional qualifier. If they meet again in Saturday’s main event, this time with an individual European title and possibly the Division I team title hanging in the balance, that classic match could produce an even better rematch.

