QB hid with recruiters during the Florida school shooting; now he'll play for them

Stoneman Douglas quarterback Tyler Goodman has committed to play at Division-III Nichols College after being stuck in his coach's office with a pair of recruiters during the Feb. 14 shooting at the high school.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (Tribune News Service) — Tyler Goodman was in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas football office with two Nichols College assistants when the Parkland shooting took place.

After a “Code Red” was issued over the intercom, Goodman, Nichols assistant coach St. Clair Ryan and Assistant Dean for Enrollment Paul Brower — along with Eagles coach Willis May and three other players — remained in the office while the school went on lockdown. The seven were unharmed during the attack, which claimed the lives of 17 people and injured another 16.

Goodman will continue to see those two assistants for the foreseeable future as the Stoneman Douglas quarterback has committed to Nichols College. Goodman announced his decision on Twitter.

“It’s been a hard week,” Goodman posted on Friday. “I’ve lost friends and I’ve lost family. But losing them gave me the drive to keep fighting because they’ve fought hard enough for me. I want to thank my coaches and my family for sticking by my side through all of the challenges.

“This one’s for all 17 people I lost from my home. Also, this one’s for my grandfather who I wish was here to see. I am proud to say I am committed to NICHOLS COLLEGE.”

During his career at Stoneman Douglas, Goodman threw for 2,116 yards and 27 touchdowns, while also rushing for 279 yards and seven scores.

A private school in Massachusetts located 60 miles Southwest of Boston, the Bison are a Division III program that competes in the Commonwealth Coast Conference. While the roster is comprised mostly of players from Massachusetts, Nichols had eight Floridians on the roster last season — including five from Broward County.

Goodman attended the Orange Bowl Florida High School Football Showcase at Nova Southeastern University last Saturday, along with six other Eagle players. The second annual event was designed to spotlight unsigned senior prospects to prospective colleges. Ryan was on hand for the event.

Goodman paid tribute to the shooting victims during the showcase, wearing white cleats that had the names of all 17 people who lost their lives in the attack.

On Thursday, the two Nichols assistants attended the funeral for assistant football coach Aaron Feis.

wdusenbury@sun-sentinel.com

©2018 the Sun Sentinel (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Visit the Sun Sentinel (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) at www.sun-sentinel.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

