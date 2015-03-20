Perry’s 69-yard TD run gives Navy a 10-7 halftime lead over Army

• See Stars and Stripes' 2017 Army-Navy game page, with stories, videos and photos.

PHILADELPHIA — Sophomore quarterback Malcolm Perry ran for a 69-yard touchdown in the second quarter, giving Navy a 10-7 lead over Army in the rivals’ 118th meeting Saturday at snowy Lincoln Financial Field.

It was Perry’s fourth touchdown of 60 or more yards this season (3 rushing, 1 receiving).

There was some mystery as to whether Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo would start junior Zach Abey or Perry at quarterback. It was the faster Perry, who carried the ball on the first six plays for the Midshipmen.

Navy (6-5), which had its 14-game winning streak against Army snapped last year, forced the first punt of the game two minutes into the second quarter. It didn’t take the Midshipmen long to capitalize. On the third play of the possession, Perry took the snap, started to his left before cutting back to the right side of the Army defensive line. In a flash, the speedy Perry was in the secondary and flying down the right sideline untouched.

Bennett Moehring’s point-after kick gave Navy its first lead of the game.

Navy had a chance at another big play midway through the second quarter. Wide receiver Craig Scott took a handoff on a fake reverse and pulled up to pass. His intended target was Perry, who found a soft spot in the Army secondary. Scott’s pass sailed past Perry, and Navy was forced to punt.

Navy won the coin toss, conducted by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and deferred its option to the second half.

Army, seeking its first back-to-back victories in the series since winning five consecutive meetings between 1992 and 1996, took the opening kickoff and held the ball for 6 minutes, 54 seconds on an 11-play, 68-yard scoring drive capped by Darnell Woolfolk’s 3-yard run off right tackle. Blake Wilson’s point-after kick made it 7-0 in favor of the Black Knights.

Navy answered with a 13-play, 64 yard drive of its own, but the Midshipmen had to settle for a 28-yard field goal from Moehring that made it 7-3 with 55 seconds to go in the opening quarter.

Navy completed one of two pass attempts in the first half for 2 yards. Army didn’t attempt a pass in the first half.

