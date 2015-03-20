Navy Midshipmen football team releases 2021 schedule

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Tribune News Service) — Navy football will have six home games for the 2021 season.

The Midshipmen, who went 3-7 overall and 3-4 in the American Athletic Conference last year, will open their season with a nonconference contest against Marshall Sept. 4 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.

Navy will play eight teams that qualified for a bowl game last year, and it is also set to resume its annual rivalry against Notre Dame in South Bend on Nov. 6. Four of the Midshipmen's first five games will be played in Annapolis, including a Sept. 11 game against Air Force to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

"Today our staff is full speed ahead in our planning to host our alumni, friends and fans at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium this fall," Navy Director of Athletics Chet Gladchuk wrote in a news release. "Every home game in 2021 is a big-time matchup and our opponents project to not only be highly competitive, but are all of national stature. A family atmosphere, fly-overs, march-ons, tailgating and great Navy football will bring us together again to enjoy one of the most special environments in all of college sports."

Navy will serve as the home team when it plays archrival Army in East Rutherford, N.J., on Dec. 11.

In addition to playing Marshall and Air Force in Annapolis, the Midshipmen will host Central Florida on Oct. 2, SMU on Oct. 9, Cincinnati on Oct. 23 and East Carolina on Nov. 20.

Navy's road games will be at Houston on Sept. 25, Memphis on Oct. 14, Tulsa on Oct. 29, Notre Dame and Temple on Nov. 27.

The AAC Championship game is scheduled for Dec. 4.

