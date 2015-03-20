Marthy is first active duty soldier to win All American Marathon

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (Tribune News Service) — Army captain Stephen Marthy became the first active duty soldier to win the All American Marathon on Sunday, leading the pack of over 600 full marathon runners to the finish with an unofficial time of 2:40.01.

The fourth annual running of the All American, and its concurrent events the Mike to Mike Half Marathon and the All American 5k, attracted over 3,700 registrants across all three races, including 200 shadow runners who participated remotely overseas.

Marthy, a 29-year-old West Point graduate, is the company commander with HHC 1st Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment.

He covered the 26.2-mile course, which started in downtown Fayetteville and ended at Fort Bragg’s Main Post Parade Field, at about 6:07 minutes per mile.

Sunday marked Marthy’s first time in the All American and his fourth marathon ever. He said he suffered an injury on a training jump in January 2016 that knocked him “out of running commission” for about five months.

“I started getting back into it, and then I trained with the Fort Bragg Army Ten-Miler team and ran the Ten-Miler back in October,” Marthy said. “And I wanted to do a marathon again, so I thought this would be the best one to do.”

Methodist cross country head coach and former Pine Forest coach Jack Brunecz finished second in the marathon, turning in a time of 2:51.38.

Angier resident Sara Day, a major with the North Carolina National Guard, was the top female marathon finisher, crossing in a time of 3:13.14.

Day, now 38, was a three-time collegiate All-American at Wake Forest from 1999-2001.

She finished eighth overall in the marathon, a race she said was a warm-up for the Lincoln Marathon, which serves as a host event for the National Guard Marathon Trials, on May 7 in Nebraska.

“I’m training for the National Guard marathon, and I just wanted to see where my time was,” Day said.

Peter Koskey, who like Marthy was a Fort Bragg team member at the Army Ten-Miler, won the Mike to Mike Half Marathon for the second straight year.

Koskey, a 26-year-old active duty soldier who works at Womack Army Medical Center, posted a time of 1:09.45, shaving about two seconds off his time from the 2016 race, when runners faced strong head winds along the course.

Despite the slower time, Koskey thought he turned in a stronger performance a year ago. He thought the course, which featured some changes from the 2016 route due to road construction, was tougher than last year.

“I was prepared (this year), but I was a little bit tired,” Koskey said. “And last year, I knew the roads better. This year, the course was quite a bit different after Mile 10.”

Military spouse Mary Tramazzo was the top female half marathon finisher with a time of 1:24.53. The 29-year-old Salisbury native, a mother of a 4 year old and 2 year old, ran as part of a team fielded by Fayetteville business Fleet Feet Runners Spot.

“I haven’t been able to train for this much. I had an injury and was sick all week,” Tramazzo said. “And this was a hard course. I didn’t have super high expectations for this race, but I was hoping to push it, and I was happy with it."

Danny Schlich won the All American 5k in a time of 16:33. Cecelia Dean, the top female 5k finisher, came in in a time of 18:55.

Six racers competed in the handcycle division. Bruce Newman, a 70-year-old Stella resident, was the fastest for the second straight year, finishing in 1:36.24.

Newman was stationed twice at Fort Bragg during his military career.

“It’s always nice to come back to Fort Bragg,” Newman said. “There’s an energy about this place that you don’t see at a lot of military installations, so it’s always fun. This is a well-organized, well-supported marathon.”

