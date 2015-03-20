Investigation concludes rape allegation against Army QB Ahmad Bradshaw ‘unfounded’

PHILADELPHIA (Tribune News Service) — The United States Military Academy issued a statement Saturday calling a 2014 rape allegation made against Army quarterback Ahmad Bradshaw by a West Point cadet “unfounded.”

The Daily Beast, citing a source who provided documents obtained during the investigation, said a cadet who was a roommate of a friend of Bradshaw’s lodged the complaint. Bradshaw was suspended from team activities during the investigation.

In its statement, the academy said, “The Army takes all allegations of sexual assault seriously, and every allegation of sexual assault is thoroughly investigated.

“The Army and the U.S. Military Academy are aware that sexual assault allegations from a single incident were made against Cadet Bradshaw in 2014 and that the allegations were thoroughly investigated by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command. The investigation concluded that the allegations against Cadet Bradshaw were unfounded, and the case was closed.”

According to the investigation report obtained by the Daily Beast, Bradshaw denied having any sexual contact with the woman and did not give a statement.

The Daily Beast said an internal investigation concluded there had been a consensual sexual relationship between Bradshaw and the woman. The Army Criminal Investigation Division conducted a second investigation and found “insufficient evidence” to charge Bradshaw with sexual assault.

Interviewed on ESPN’s College GameDay, Army coach Jeff Monken said all allegations are taken seriously by the academy and by the football program.

“We’re committed to every one of these young people in our program and as a university,” he said. Bradshaw “is a great kid. The facts are the facts, and we are going to treat him, and everybody else, exactly the same. It’s important to do that and not favor any one cadet over another.”

©2017 The Philadelphia Inquirer

Visit The Philadelphia Inquirer at www.philly.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

