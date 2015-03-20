Florida will host the Warrior Games again in 2021

TAMPA, Fla. (Tribune News Service) — The 2021 Department of Defense Warrior Games will be held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at the Walt Disney World Resort in September, according to a release.

This is the first time the 220-acre facility near Orlando, which was donated for use, will serve as a venue for the annual paralympic-style competition for wounded, ill and injured active duty and veteran U.S. military service members.

Tampa hosted the games in 2019, breaking records in attendance and featured sports.

The 2020 games, scheduled for September in San Antonio, were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2021 event, hosted by the U.S. Army’s Training and Doctrine Command, will be open to the public. According to the competition’s website, “the safety of the athletes, coaches, staff and community remain our top priority, and we are taking all necessary precautions to protect everyone involved.”

More details, including the dates in September, will be released closer to the event.

