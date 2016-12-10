Army's long drought ends with hard-fought 21-17 win over Navy

BALTIMORE – Army was watching a familiar story play out Saturday. Then it wrote a new ending.

The Black Knights, mired in a 14-game losing streak against Navy, rallied for a 21-17 victory in the 117th meeting between the teams Saturday before 71,600 at M&T Bank Stadium.

“Well what a game. It was a hard-fought game,” said Army coach Jeff Monken, a former Navy assistant who got his first victory over the Midshipmen in three tries. “I just couldn’t be more proud of the effort that they put forth out there.”

Army led 14-0 at halftime, but Navy clawed back in the third quarter and cut the lead to 14-10 heading into the final 15 minutes. The game was taking on a familiar feel of futility when sophomore quarterback Zach Abey twisted his way through the Black Knights’ defense for a 41-yard TD run and a 17-14 Midshipmen lead with 12 minutes, 42 seconds remaining.

“That’s a time where you can look around and maybe some teams would get that look in their eye like (they have) doubt or concern,” Monken said. “I think our guys just knuckled down and were determined to win.”

The Black Knights (8-5) answered the challenge. Army’s ensuing possession began with a 29-yard completion from junior quarterback Ahmad Bradshaw to senior wide receiver Edgar Poe. Army thought it had kept the drive alive with a shovel pass from Bradshaw to running back Joe Walker to convert on a third-and-seven at the Navy 24-yard line, but a review of the spot determined Walker was a yard shy. Sophomore fullback Andy Davidson rendered the spot moot by crashing through the line for a 7-yard gain on fourth-and-1. Three plays later, Bradshaw scored on a 9-yard run. Blake Wilson’s PAT kick made it 21-17 with six minutes left.

“I told the guys (before the final drive) to just be prepared; (Navy) may try to do something foolish to draw a flag,” Bradshaw said. “I told them to keep their composure and to protect the ball and focus on ourselves.”

The lead back in hand, the Black Knights defense sacked Abey on first down and forced a three-and-out with 4:07 left. Army received the punt and ran out the clock, effectively ending the game when Bradshaw converted a third-and-1 on a sneak with 1:49 left. After taking a knee three times, The Streak was over.

Abey was forced into the starting lineup when junior Will Worth suffered a foot injury in Navy’s loss to Temple in the American Athletic Conference championship game last weekend. The Midshipmen (9-3) also lost starting slotback Toneo Gulley in that game, but had no time to feel sorry for themselves with just a week to prepare for the annual showdown with Army.

“It is what it is. They weren’t going to postpone the game,” said Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo, who lost to Army for the first time after winning his first eight. “We knew coming into the conference if we played in the championship game we would have only a week to prepare. You don’t expect to get that many guys hurt. It is football. We’re not going to use that as an excuse. They outplayed us. Just tip your hat to them.”

Navy will face Louisiana Tech in the Armed Forces Bowl on Dec. 23, while Army heads to a meeting with North Texas in the Heart of Dallas Bowl on Dec. 27. It will be the Black Knights’ first bowl game since 2010.

Army outgained Navy 351 yards to 201. Both teams were hurt by turnovers. Abey threw two interceptions and Bradshaw had one pass picked off. Army lost three fumbles, including one by Bradshaw that allowed Navy to gain momentum coming out of the break.

Army led 14-0 at halftime, but Navy got two scores in the third quarter to cut the lead to 14-10. Bradshaw dropped the ball on a keeper on the first possession of the second half, and Navy safety Sean Williams pounced on the fumble at the Army 32-yard line. Six plays later, Abey got Navy within a touchdown with a 1-yard keeper.

Williams, who led the Midshipmen with 14 tackles, had an interception and two fumble recoveries.

After an Army punt, Navy mounted another scoring drive capped by Bennett Moehring’s 28-yard field goal that cut the lead to 14-10 with 3:59 left in the third quarter. The drive was kept alive when a replay review found an Army player was out of bounds when recovering a Navy fumble.

The Black Knights dominated the Midshipmen in the first half. Army forced three turnovers, and Davidson scored on two 1-yard runs.

moores.sean@stripes.com

