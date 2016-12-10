Army retakes lead over Navy, 21-17, late in game

Navy quarterback Zach Abey, left, looks for a receiver as he is pressured by Army linebacker Alex Aukerman (21) in the first half of the Army-Navy NCAA college football game in Baltimore, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016.

BALTIMORE — Army quarterback Ahmad Bradshaw scored on a nine-yard run as Army regained the lead over Navy, 21-14, with six minutes left in the fourth quarter at M&T Bank Stadium.

Quarterback Zach Abey's 41 yard run, his second touchdown of the game, had given Navy a 17-14 lead.

Army had a 14-0 lead and the first possession of the second half, but the Midshipmen capitalized on a turnover early in the third quarter. Junior quarterback Ahmad Bradshaw dropped the ball on a keeper around left end, and Navy senior safety Sean Williams pounced on the fumble at the Army 32-yard line. Six plays later, sophomore quarterback Zach Abey got Navy within a touchdown with a 1-yard keeper.

After an Army punt, Navy mounted another scoring drive capped by Bennett Moehring’s 28-yard field goal that cut the lead to 14-10 with 3:59 left in the quarter. The drive was kept alive when a replay review found an Army player was out of bounds when recovering a Navy fumble.

The Black Knights (6-5) dominated the Midshipmen in the first half. Army forced three turnovers, and sophomore fullback Andy Davidson scored on two 1-yard runs.

Army outgained Navy (9-3) 182-49 in the first half.

Davidson, who has scored multiple touchdowns in four games this season, capped drives of 14 and 11 plays, respectively. The Black Knights gained all of their first-half yardage on the ground.

Miscues hurt the Midshipmen throughout the first half. Army’s first score was set up when senior safety Xavier Moss forced Navy senior fullback Shawn White to fumble for the first time this season. The second TD followed a 15-yard punt from Navy’s Alex Barta on the third play of the second quarter.

Navy forced a Davidson fumble late in the first half, but Abey threw his second interception of the game on the next play.

Navy also turned the ball over on its second possession, when Abey, filling in for injured junior Will Worth, had his first pass attempt intercepted by Moss. Army couldn’t capitalize, as Navy’s Williams intercepted a pass from Bradshaw.

