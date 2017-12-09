Army-Navy by the numbers

PHILADELPHIA — Some significant numbers heading into the 118th Army-Navy Game on Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field:

0 — Number of passes completed by Army in four of its games this season. The Black Knights (8-3) went 3-1 in those games.

1 — Army’s national ranking in rushing yards. The Black Knights have run for 4,049 and an average of 368.1 per game, and they are the only team in the country with more than 4,000. The Midshipmen (6-5) are ranked No. 2 nationally with a 347.5-yard average.

2 — Consecutive bowl appearances for Army, which will face San Diego State in the Armed Forces Bowl on Dec. 23. The Black Knights had not gone to back-to-back bowls since the 1984-85 seasons.

3 — The past three Army-Navy Games have been decided by a touchdown or less and a combined 15 points.

4 — Seasons for Jeff Monken as Army coach. He is 22-26 during that time, but Monken’s team snapped a 14-year losing streak to Navy last year, and the Black Knights are 11-3 in their past 14 games.

5 — Number of times Navy has lost in its past six games, including a 24-14 loss at Houston on Nov. 24.

6 — Number of times Army quarterback Ahmad Bradshaw has rushed for 100 or more yards this season.

7 — Times the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy, presented the the winner of the annual football competition between Army, Navy and Air Force, has been on the line in the Army-Navy Game. The teams are 3-3 when playing for the trophy. Navy last won the CIC Trophy in 2015. Army last won it in 1996.

8 — Number of wins for Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo in the Army-Navy Game, tied for the most with Army’s Earl “Red” Blaik. Niumatalolo can have the record to himself with a Midshipmen victory Saturday.

10 — Number of seasons for Niumatalolo at Navy. He has an 83-47 overall record.

