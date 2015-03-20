Army-Navy 2017 quick slants: Predictions from Military Alley

• See Stars and Stripes' 2017 Army-Navy game page, with stories, videos and photos.

PHILADELPHIA — The 118th edition of the Army-Navy Game will kick off Saturday afternoon under snowy conditions at Lincoln Financial Field. For the first time since 2012, the Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy, presented to the winner of the annual competition between Army, Navy and Air Force, will be on the line in this regular-season finale.

Army (8-3), which has not won the trophy since 1996, snapped a 14-game losing streak to Navy (6-5) with a 21-17 victory last December in Baltimore. The emotion surrounding this storied rivalry renders the records meaningless, and we of course never know for sure who will be the victor until the final gun sounds. There were, however, several luminaries from sports, business and the military who thought they had the result figured on on Friday. We asked for their productions when they swung by USAA’s Military Alley at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

———

“If our guys got out there and do their job, they bring the energy, they be true to themselves, play for their brothers, we’re going to see a Navy victory.”

— Vice Adm. Walter E. “Ted” Carter Jr.

Superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy

“I’m sorry to see that despite Army’s record they’re still a three-point underdog against Navy. But I think, given (Saturday's) weather (1-3 inches of snow expected), we’re going to prevail.”

— Eric Engquist

Vice President of Military Affinity and Sponsorships, USAA; graduate of the U.S. Military Academy

“In a way these are two quite balanced teams. They’re both good teams. … The margin of excellence is going to make the difference. Hopefully, they’ll both play up to their ability, which will make it a better game if the (snowy) weather occurs. There will always be some turning point — or likely will be, in any event. It’s hard to predict. This is a very emotional game; far more emotional than many. I think, in the final analysis, the victor will be the one who can get … the team that can get its head around what it’s going to take to win and can anneal that into a couple of big plays.”

— Pete Dawkins

1958 Heisman Trophy winner at Army

“Of course I see the game shaping up in Navy’s favor. Last year we gave a little bit back to West Point, but we just wanted to make sure we kept the rivalry a rivalry and gave them an opportunity. … I think it’s an even-up game, and I think the team that puts the emotion of the game aside and just plays and sticks to their game plan … that’s who will come out victorious. And, of course, I’m counting on that to be Navy.”

— Carl Liebert

Chief Operating Officer, USAA; graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy

“Our Army represents all of America. When America puts boots on the ground in harm’s way, they don’t expect us to go out there and to look good and to do our best. They expect us to accomplish the mission and win. And they don’t expect us to win at all costs, they expect us to win because of the values. So when America sees the Army football team on the field tomorrow, they expect a team that’s going to be tenacious, that’s going to be relentless, that’s going to have grit, that’s going to be disciplined and the same sort of attributes they expect from their Army. And this Army football will not disappoint. I guarantee it.”

— Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen Jr.

Superintendent of the U.S. Military Academy

“Last year I picked Army to snap the streak after 14 years, and it had everything to do with Coach (Jeff) Monken getting his team to play with an ‘It ends today’ attitude. Now that they’ve ended the streak, now there’s a different kind of pressure on Army, and I think Navy looks at this and thinks, ‘Man, we’ve got to get it going again.’ I think Army’s better than they were a year ago, and I think quarterback Ahmad Bradshaw’s going to make some plays. I think he’ll possess the ball in that snow, the slippery conditions. I think Army will make it two in a row. And I like the white unis, too, so that’s why I’m picking Army.”

— Kirk Herbstreit

Analyst, co-host of ESPN College Gameday

“We’re going to win again, that’s for sure. We plan on making it two in a row. We’re going to continue that streak for years to come. The key factor will be to continue to do what we’ve been doing over the past season, and that is a very strong running game, and effective triple-option offense and teamwork. This is a team with a lot of character, a lot of grit. (They are) well-coached (and have a) good staff, and I think if they just continue to execute the basics, we will be victorious tomorrow.”

— Dr. Mark T. Esper

Secretary of the Army

