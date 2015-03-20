Army holds on to defeat Navy for second consecutive season

Navy led Army 10-7 at the half of the 186th Army-Navy game, held in Philadelphia on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. MICHAEL S. DARNELL/STARS AND STRIPES

PHILADELPHIA — Navy junior kicker Bennett Moehring missed a 48-yard field goal as time expired as Army held on for a 14-13 victory in the rivals’ 118th meeting Saturday at snowy Lincoln Financial Field.

Army (9-3), which snapped a 14-game losing streak to Navy (6-6) last year, won back-to-back meetings for the first time since winning five straight between 1992 and 1996.

Senior quarterback Ahmad Bradshaw scored on a sneak from the half-yard line to tie the game with 5 minutes, 10 seconds remaining, and senior kicker Blake WIlson gave Army the lead.

The Black Knights’ go-ahead drive was a 13-play, 65-yarder that took 7:40 off the clock.

Moehring’s 24-yard field goal gave Navy a 13-7 lead after three quarters. The kick, which came with 9:16 left in the quarter, capped a nine-play, 71-yard drive keyed by a 46-yard run by sophomore quarterback Malcolm Perry.

Army put together a promising drive following the field goal, but a false-start penalty on the 12th play of the possession gave the Black Knights a third-and-13 at the Navy 15-yard line. The Midshipmen strung out reverse for a loss of two yards for force a 35-yard field goal attempt that Blake Wilson missed wide to the right with 14:55 remaining.

The Black Knights’ defense stepped up on Navy’s ensuing possession. Senior defensive end John Volt and junior linebacker James Nachtigal stopped senior fullback Chris High on third-and-8 to force a punt and put the ball back in Bradshaw’s hands with 12:50 to go.

Perry ran for a 69-yard touchdown in the second quarter that put Navy up 10-7. It was Perry’s fourth touchdown of 60 or more yards this season (3 rushing, 1 receiving).

There was some mystery as to whether Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo would start junior Zach Abey or Perry, who usually serves as Abey’s backup, at quarterback. It was the faster Perry, who carried the ball on the first six plays for the Midshipmen. Abey logged some time behind center, mostly in the first half, but Perry took the bulk of the snaps.

Navy forced the first punt of the game two minutes into the second quarter. It didn’t take the Midshipmen long to capitalize. On the third play of the possession, Perry took the snap, started to his left before cutting back to the right side of the Army defensive line. In a flash, the speedy Perry was in the secondary and flying down the right sideline untouched.

Navy had a chance at another big play midway through the second quarter. Wide receiver Craig Scott took a handoff on a fake reverse and pulled up to pass. His intended target was Perry, who found a soft spot in the Army secondary. Scott’s pass sailed past Perry, and Navy was forced to punt.

Navy won the coin toss, conducted by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and deferred its option to the second half.

Army took the opening kickoff and held the ball for 6 minutes, 54 seconds on an 11-play, 68-yard scoring drive capped by junior fullback Darnell Woolfolk’s 3-yard run off right tackle. Wilson’s point-after kick made it 7-0 in favor of the Black Knights.

Navy answered with a 13-play, 64 yard drive of its own, but the Midshipmen had to settle for a 28-yard field goal from Moehring that made it 7-3 with 55 seconds to go in the opening quarter.

Army’s next game is a Dec. 23 meeting with San Diego State (10-2) in the Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth, Texas. Navy will face Virginia (6-6) in the Military Bowl at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis on Dec. 28.

