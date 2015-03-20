Army hockey goalie Trevin Kozlowski is signed by AHL's Iowa Wild for amateur tryout

WEST POINT, N.Y. (Tribune News Service) — A chief reason why Army's Trevin Kozlowski has been so successful in the hockey nets is his calm, cool and collected demeanor during play.

That's why it was a bit out of character that Kozlowski could hardly contain himself when he was told he'd get his shot at playing in the pros.

The NHL's Minnesota Wild signed the All-American netminder to an amateur tryout agreement and assigned him to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League. Kozlowski, from Valencia, California, reported to Iowa on Tuesday and will work out with the team for the season's final two weeks.

"He was so excited," said Army coach Brian Riley. "You could tell because he was talking a million miles per hour and he was on Cloud Nine. I had to tell him to slow down a little bit."

"I'm really happy for him," Riley added. "It's a fantastic opportunity."

With weeks remaining before graduation, Kozlowski, 24, hammered out an agreement with the U.S. Military Academy to work out with Iowa. Should Minnesota want to extend its pact with Kozlowski, Pentagon officials would have to sign off on him delaying his required active military service, a decision military leaders have wavered on in recent years for all service academy athletes.

"Without the support of the Academy, this wouldn't have happened," Riley emphasized. "There are some areas that are going to have to be cleared before we make it happen."

The Iowa Wild have five games remaining: Friday vs. the Rockford IceHogs (Chicago farm team); Sunday at Rockford; May 12, 14 and 15 at home with the Texas Stars (Dallas farm team). Iowa is in fourth place in the AHL's Central Division at 13-12-4-0 — the AHL announced days ago that there would be no Calder Cup playoffs in 2021.

"I would imagine he's going to see some action there," Riley said. "He's very coachable. I'm sure he will soak up something every minute he's on the ice with them."

Kozlowski has not played a competitive game since a March 19 Atlantic Hockey semifinal loss to Canisius — he made 27 stops over 73-plus minutes of the 4-3 overtime decision. A week earlier, Kozlowski made 42 stops in a 4-3, triple-overtime win over Sacred Heart, clinching a quarterfinal series.

Kozlowski has been practicing at Tate Rink since the season ended.

"He's been on the ice but hasn't played a game since the middle of March," Riley said. "I'm sure it will take him just a little bit to get his feet back underneath him, but he's got a lot of confidence and is looking to make the most of this opportunity."

Kozlowski was named second-team All-American from the East region by the American Hockey Coaches Association. Buoyed by a 15-game unbeaten streak, Kozlowski posted a 14-4-1 record, his .763 winning percentage ranking No. 6 in the nation. His 1.91 goals against was ranked No. 9 and established an Army record — Josh Kassel posted a 1.92 in 2007-08 and was named second-team All-American. Kozlowski was a Mike Richter Award candidate for top netminder in the nation.

For his Army career, Kozlowski was 36-21-6 with a 2.20 goals against and .911 save percentage.

Kozlowski plays a fundamentally sound positional game, staying square to the puck and not traveling too far from his net. He uses his 6-foot-4, 220-pound frame to fill up the open cage. He takes a lot of shots to his body and does not give up many rebounds. Kozlowski believes his mental approach has improved, and he doesn't dwell on giving up goals.

Kozlowski said two months ago he was hopeful of getting a shot at the pros.

"If the opportunity presents itself, I'll see where that road takes me," he said. "It's been a dream of mine, but if not I'm obviously equally excited to go serve in the United States Army as a second lieutenant and do what I've been preparing for the past 3½ years."

Kozlowski will graduate this month with a sociology degree, not sure exactly what he wants to do in his post-military life. He branched infantry and, barring a change due to hockey commitments, Kozlowski will head to Fort Benning in Georgia for about 18 months and then join the rest of his senior classmates at Fort Hood in Texas after that.

Kozlowski would be the second Army netminder to see action in the AHL this season. Parker Gahagen played three games with the Colorado Eagles — a farm team of the Colorado Avalanche — but he was released from his amateur tryout agreement on Sunday and will report to the Utah Grizzlies of the ECHL. Gahagen was 2-0 with a 2.09 goals against and .939 saves percentage with the Eagles. Gahagen has already played four games with Utah this season.

Gahagen, a 2017 Army graduate, played five games with the San Jose Barracuda in 2017-18 and two AHL games with the Toronto Marlies in 2019-20 (plus 21 other lower-minor games that season on two clubs).

Dom Franco, a 2020 Army graduate, has played 18 games with the Rochester Americans (Buffalo farm team) this season, posting four goals and four assists.

Current Army assistant coach Zach McKelvie played parts of three AHL seasons (2011-14) with the Providence Bruins (Boston) and Abbotsford Heat (Calgary).

