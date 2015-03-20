Army hockey camp opens ... responsibly

Army coach Brian Riley, seen here behind the bench during a game in 2018, says his players have done a good job of policing themselves in adhering to any pandemic protocols.

WEST POINT, N.Y. (Tribune News Service) — The familiar reverberation of slap shots, skates slicing up the ice and even the engine roar of the Zamboni will be welcomed sounds on Tuesday at Tate Rink as the long-awaited return of Army hockey is ushered in.

Preseason camp, in a full-team assemblage, is making a late start, but so too is the season at hand. The breakout of the COVID-19 virus pandemic in March put a sudden halt to the Atlantic Hockey playoffs, and the title hopes of the Black Knights. The resumption of action, supposedly on the weekend of Nov. 13-14, or about six weeks late, has yet to be officially approved as the NCAA drags its feet on return-to-play decisions. League commissioner Robert Degregorio was hoping to make an announcement on Friday at the conclusion of a board of directors vote but no news has been forthcoming.

Still, Army coach Brian Riley pointed to Tuesday as the first day of official practice. Gone are seven seniors from a team that was 17-14-3 and about to host a quarterfinal series with Niagara when action was called off. Together, the Class of 2020 takes with it 654 games, 168 goals and 215 assists to its credit.

“I think you don’t realize until something is taken away from you how much that you miss it,’’ Riley said.

Riley asked his team to be responsible during the pandemic, and offered an opt out for any players who might have concerns on how the season would move forward – no player chose that route.

“That’s one of great things about having the opportunity to coach cadets,’’ Riley said. “You know they understand the importance of self-discipline and they are team-first guys so they will look out for each other.

“Again, it all gets back to all these guys had hockey taken away from them last year and I think it left them all with a really bitter taste. So now they are willing to do whatever it takes, and if that means wearing a mask, or if it means instead of having six people at a table and only having three, they’re going to do that.’’

The Black Knights have been skating and conditioning for seven weeks already, and Riley said the predominant work on fundamentals has been a real positive. The first two weeks were voluntary sessions, conducted in small groups by the players. Then the coaches were added for workouts but with no contact allowed. The start of full practice on Tuesday means the team can work out for 20 hours a week.

The players split themselves into different groups, utilizing three locker rooms to add to the social distancing. Riley said the players have done a good job of policing themselves in adhering to any pandemic protocols.

“We wanted to make sure that we were kind of keeping everybody safe,’’ Riley said. “Even though, here at West Point, (the cadets are) kind of in a bubble, we also created our own bubble up here at the rink.’’

In the absence of graduated leading scorers Dominic Franco (10 goals, 23 points) and Michael Wilson (11 goals, 20 points), Army will turn to forwards Colin Bilek (7 goals, 13 points), Mason Krueger (9 goals, 18 points) and Eric Butte (8 goals, 15 points) and defenseman John Zimmerman (2 goals, 19 points). Goalie Trevin Kozlowski, who started 31 of 33 contests, returns off a 17-11-3 season where he posted a 2.20 goals against average and 90.9 saves percentage.

Riley said the team has approached preseason workouts from a “crawl, walk and run’’ mentality, slowly building up to what is needed.

“The guys have been really, really good about it,’’ Riley said. “Our guys have been working extremely hard.’’

