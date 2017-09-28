US Air Force Heritage Band trio will perform anthem before Ravens-Steelers game
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 28, 2017
The Ravens announced Thursday that a vocal trio from the United States Air Force Heritage of American Band will perform the national anthem before Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The trio has sung the national anthem at the 2015 Preakness, the 2013 World Series and the 2012 NFL Pro Bowl.
The decision comes two days after the team’s anthem singer for the past four years, Joey Odoms, resigned.
A combat veteran, Odoms wrote on Instagram that the “tone/actions of a large number of NFL fans in the midst of our country’s cultural crisis, have convinced me that I do not belong” at M&T Bank Stadium.
Odoms later clarified his post, writing, “Fans who attack players for protesting, (a right in which I fought to defend) but are simply not interested in understanding why, is the reason I am resigning.”
