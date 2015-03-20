Trial by fire will pay dividends down the road for new Navy quarterback

FORT WORTH, Texas (Tribune News Service) — Navy quarterback Zach Abey went through practice repetitions on Tuesday at Kennedale High under the watchful eye of offensive coordinator Ivin Jasper.

Jasper threw a bunch of different defensive looks at Abey in order to gauge his ability to read the alignment and make the necessary adjustment. It's part of the ongoing learning process for the sophomore from Archbishop Spalding, who was thrust into the starting role at the absolute worst possible point in the season.

Abey made his first career start in the Army-Navy game, performing to mixed results. The Pasadena resident was clearly nervous in the first half while tossing two interceptions and making several other mistakes of inexperience. He played much better in the second half, directing three scoring drives and giving Navy a short-lived lead with a spectacular 41-yard touchdown run.

"Obviously, Zach struggled in the first half, but I think in the second half he settled down and played well," Jasper said. "He scored two touchdowns and gave us a chance to win the game."

Abey led the Mids in rushing with 73 yards on 19 carries and completed 6 of 10 passes for 89 yards. It was only the fourth career appearance for Abey, who matured immensely under the intense spotlight that is Army-Navy — a sellout crowd of 71,600 at M&T Bank Stadium and a worldwide television audience.

"I think trial by fire is an understatement considering all that was riding on that game. For Zach to be thrown into that game of all games, that's really tough," Jasper said. "He grew up really, really fast. From here on out, any other game should be like nothing as far as pressure."

Head coach Ken Niumatalolo lamented that Abey was forced into the lineup before becoming a finished product. Jasper's course on operating the triple-option offense takes multiple semesters and Abey was still early in the process.

Niumatalolo used a Pizza Hut analogy when discussing Abey's development.

"Zach was in the oven cooking, but the order came up and we had to reach in and pull the pizza out before it was ready. We were still browning the sides and melting the cheese," Niumatalolo said after Tuesday's initial practice in Texas. "He was thrown into the toughest situation against Army. The first half was rough, but he bounced back and played well in the second half."

Niumatalolo believes Abey will take a few more steps forward in Friday's Armed Forces Bowl against Louisiana Tech and is anxious to see what he looks like after going through another spring and summer of the Jasper boot camp for quarterbacks.

"I think Zach has a chance to be really, really good. Coach Jasper is the best (option) quarterbacks coach around and he'll get him ready. I think the future is super bright for Zach Abey," Niumatalolo said.

In the wake of the upset loss to Army, which snapped Navy's 14-game winning streak in the series, Niumatalolo and Jasper were most concerned with Abey's mental state. Jasper told the young signal-caller to keep his head up while Niumatalolo made sure the sophomore did not blame himself for the disappointing result.

"It was tough on Zach. He's a competitor and felt like he let our program down, but he didn't," Niumatalolo said.

Abey still seemed somewhat shell-shocked as he addressed the media during the post-game press conference after Army-Navy. The 6-foot-2, 218-pounder conducted his first interview since then following Tuesday's practice at Kennedale High and addressed the bitter defeat in terms of the team, not himself.

"It's been a tough week. It was a rivalry game and everyone on the Navy side wanted it really bad. We just have to lick our wounds and get back to work, which is what we're doing," Abey said.

Abey admitted he gained confidence over the course of the Army game and agreed the experience will pay dividends down the road.

"Obviously, it's tough making your first start in the Army-Navy game. As time went on, you feel the trust and support coming from all the players around me," he said. "I definitely think I made some gains as a player."

Abey spent most of the season sending in signals from the sideline to Will Worth, who established several school records in leading Navy to the West Division crown with a 7-1 record in the American Athletic Conference. Worth, who accounted for 2,595 total yards of offense and 33 touchdowns, went down with a broken ankle early in the second quarter of the AAC championship game against Temple.

Abey made his collegiate debut late in the fourth quarter of 66-31 blowout of East Carolina and also finished off a 75-31 destruction of Southern Methodist. He got a taste of meaningful football over the final three quarters of the Temple loss, doing some good and bad things.

"I think the main thing is to just be comfortable under center and make sure I get the team in the right play," Abey said when asked what he's learned over the last two games. "It's a totally different ballgame out there in that situation, and it's going to help in the long run."

Jasper learned a lot about Abey by watching how he played against Temple and Army. The veteran offensive coordinator now has a better idea what the youngster does well and what still must be improved.

"You have to find out what his strengths are and play to those, but build on the weaknesses as well," Jasper said. "We have a good football player and we're going to continue to work with him. The mental part of the game is the biggest thing."

Everyone associated with Navy football is hoping Abey puts forth a solid performance in the Armed Forces Bowl so he has something to build on during the offseason. Abey wants nothing more than to lead the Midshipmen to victory in order to make up for the Army game.

"It would mean everything for the seniors to get this 10th win and just finish off the season right," he said. "We've had our ups and downs, but I think this game would solidify a good season."

