Suspended Kadena football players reinstated by DODEA Pacific

TORII STATION, Okinawa — Seven Kadena football players who were suspended last week have been reinstated to the team, a DODEA Pacific spokesman told Stars and Stripes on Tuesday.

The seven players were suspended for the season due to undisclosed code of conduct violations that occurred after the Panthers’ 67-26 win over American School In Japan on Sept. 23 in Tokyo.

The names of the players and the nature of the violations were not disclosed.

DODEA Pacific spokesman Marc Calero contacted and informed Stripes of the reinstatement by phone on Tuesday afternoon.

Asked what led to the suspension being shortened or overturned, DODEA officials declined to comment.

The reinstatement comes in time for the players to travel to Yokosuka Naval Base for Saturday’s game against Kinnick that could determine which of the teams hosts the Far East D-I title game.

The code of conduct violations that led to the suspensions reportedly occurred at Yokosuka Naval Base, where the Panthers stayed Sept. 22-23 for the game against ASIJ.

Kadena and Kinnick are 4-0 overall and 3-0 in D-I and meet for the only time this season on Saturday.

This is the second time in nine months a code of conduct violation occurred involving Kadena athletes. In January, 10 basketball players from the boys and girls teams were suspended for two weeks over alleged misconduct taking place during a trip to an invitational tournament in Taipei.