Sailors and soldiers to recreate World War I baseball game
By JENNIFER MCDERMOTT | Associated Press | Published: September 27, 2017
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Sailors and soldiers are going to don flannel uniforms and play baseball by century-old rules to recreate the U.S. Army versus Navy games from World War I.
The U.S. Naval War College is honoring the centennial of America's involvement in the war by planning Friday's game in Newport, Rhode Island.
Organizers say it's a way to teach people more about the war, mark the anniversary and have a little fun.
War college students will play seven innings in historically accurate uniforms. Spitballs are allowed.
Navy Adm. William S. Sims organized a baseball league in Ireland in 1917. It was a way to overcome tensions between Americans and the locals, foster collaboration among allies and give service members something fun to do.
Major League Baseball players who were serving took part.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Navy gives sailors more time to choose next jobs
Massive defense bill awaits funding fight in Congress
US sees 4 or 5 ways to resolve North Korean crisis
Veteran shot and killed by California police battled drugs, failed Navy career
US aircraft carrier's labor costs missing Navy's savings goal
Pentagon deploys Army general and more troops to lead hurricane response on Puerto Rico