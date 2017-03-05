Reid propels Boise State to 98-70 win over Air Force
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 5, 2017
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — James Reid pumped in eight 3-pointers and scored 26 points, both career highs, to lead Boise State to a 98-70 win over Air Force on Saturday.
Nick Duncan added 23 points, Chandler Hutchison had 12 and Justinian Jessup 11 for Boise State, which shot 64 percent from the field and was 20 of 34 from long range to clinch the third seed in next week's Mountain West Conference Tournament.
Reid was 9 for 16 from the field and 8 of 15 from behind the arc to propel Boise State (19-10, 12-6) to its highest-scoring game of the season.
Alex Hobbs, who finished with 10 points, got a layup midway through the first half to put Boise State up 25-15 and the Broncos led by double figures the rest of the way.
Air Force (11-20, 4-14) was led by Zach Kocur's 15 points. Lavelle Scottie had 13.
