Record falls, new QB thrives and trophy returns as Air Force topples Army

Air Force's Shayne Davern celebrates at the end of his 17-yard touchdown run in the second quarter of the Falcons' 31-12 victory over Army at Michie Stadium in West Point, N.Y., Nov. 5, 2016.

WEST POINT, N.Y. (Tribune News Service) — A major record fell, a new quarterback era was launched and a coveted trophy was recaptured.

Oh, and Air Force's 31-12 victory over Army also brought bowl eligibility for the ninth time in 10 seasons under coach Troy Calhoun.

Yes, a lot led into the scene that culminated with the Falcons sprinting to the south end zone for the playing of its alma mater.

"It's a memory that's going to live with me forever," safety Brodie Hicks said.

Air Force (6-3) outgained Army 444-228, had a blocked PAT from Hicks and had interceptions from senior defensive backs Weston Steelhammer and Roland Ladipo. The Falcons also had six drives that covered at least 50 yards and punted for the first time only after building a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter.

Jalen Robinette put the seal on a historic career, becoming the all-time leader in receiving yards for the Falcons. He entered the game needing 32 yards to catch the mark established by Ernie Jennings in 1970, and he finished with three catches for 104 yards.

Robinette's record had looked inevitable as he circled around it for several weeks, and now he has it. But all of those details will eventually fade behind the larger stories of the day. First, that Arion Worthman's time at quarterback is likely here to stay. Second, the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy is back in Air Force's possession — or will be as soon as the equipment truck makes a detour to Annapolis, Md., to retrieve it from Navy on the way back to Colorado Springs.

Worthman threw for 195 yards, completing 6-of-9 attempts with a touchdown, and ran for 63 yards on 19 carries with a touchdown in his first start. Of Air Force's 20 first downs, five came on Worthman runs, six came on his passes and another came via on option pitch he made. Once you figure that two more came from Army penalties, it's easy to see that Worthman was the key to the Falcons' ability to sustain drives.

"Arion showed he's ready to step up," Robinette said. "He led us in every aspect, making plays everywhere. He made a lot of guys around him better today."

Worthman learned officially on Friday night from offensive coordinator Mike Thiessen that he would be the starter, though that had been the foregone conclusion after former starter Nate Romine practiced only sparingly early in the week after injuring his ankle Oct. 28 at Fresno State.

"There were so many plays we were able to convert on third downs that kept the drive going and we were able to put points on the board," said Worthman, a sophomore, "that was huge."

Jacobi Owens ran for 106 yards on 12 carries to pace Air Force. He also caught a 46-yard touchdown from Worthman.

Army (5-4) felt somewhat blindsided by way this game played out in front of a sellout crowd of 38,442 after starting with a 0-0 stalemate through the first 22 minutes before a Luke Strebel field goal was followed quickly by a Shayne Davern touchdown. The Black Knights were coming off a victory at Wake Forest, and had the nation's No. 2 rushing offense and the No. 3 total defense. This looked like the year the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy had a shot at returning to West Point.

"Words can't even describe the disappointment," coach Jeff Monken said.

The Black Knights scored with 1:19 remaining in the first half to cut the deficit to 10-6, but Hicks blocked the PAT. They then cut it to 17-12, but a passing attempt from Ahmad Bradshaw fell incomplete.

Tim McVey and Worthman scored on 4-yard runs as Air Force pulled away.

"The service academy games can either make your season or break your season," said defensive tackle Sam Byers, who made one of three tackles for loss on an opening drive that helped set the tone for the Falcons' defense. "That's the most beautiful thing about it. . This is as sweet as it gets."

